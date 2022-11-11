ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State football vs. Rutgers game predictions: Spartans' momentum toward bowl game?

By Carlos Monarrez, Rainer Sabin, Chris Solari, Jeff Seidel and Shawn Windsor, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
Free Press sports writers share their predictions for the Michigan State football game against Rutgers on Saturday (noon, Big Ten Network):

Carlos Monarrez

MSU should be riding as high as it’s been this season after coming off last week’s big 23-15 upset over Illinois on the road. Not only was it a convincing victory on both sides of the ball, but it was a cathartic moment for a program reeling from a tough loss in Ann Arbor that cost them more than just a game. The Spartans should get a rousing welcome and boost by playing in front of their home fans for the first time in a month, and a bad Rutgers team is just what they need to get within one win of bowl eligibility. The pick: Michigan State 27, Rutgers 20.

WHAT'S THE FIX?How is MSU's defense solving its problems? When in doubt, blitz

Rainer Sabin

The Spartans preserved their postseason hopes with a surprising victory over Illinois last Saturday. They should continue to climb closer to bowl eligibility Saturday. But it won’t be easy. Greg Schiano’s Scarlet Knights went punch-for-punch with Michigan until imploding in the third quarter last weekend during a 35-point loss. They’ll keep fighting until the end this time in East Lansing. The pick: Michigan State 21, Rutgers 17.

RAINER SABIN:WRs are ghosting Michigan while clock management woes threaten Michigan State

Jeff Seidel

Man, you gotta give credit to the Spartans for how they responded against Illinois. Two more wins and MSU will be bowl eligible. After everything that has gone wrong this season for the Spartans, a bowl game would be something. Just to get more practices. Just to get a chance to write a different ending. They get one of those wins here. The pick: Michigan State 28, Rutgers 24.

STEPPING UP:Jalen Hunt, Dashaun Mallory step up, er, out, to DE for Michigan State

Shawn Windsor

This won’t be easy as the Scarlet Knights are tough, well-coached and opportunistic. But the Spartans are at home and are sensing a bowl chance with a couple more wins. They showed grit at Illinois and will show just enough back home in East Lansing. The pick: Michigan State 23, Rutgers 20.

FIGHT FIRE WITH FIRE:How MSU had success vs. nation's top run defense, and why it's sustainable

