Port Canaveral, FL

Florida man dies during Hurricane Nicole rescue attempt

By Dylan Abad
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 68-year-old Port Canaveral man died early Thursday morning after an attempted rescue from his yacht at the peak of Hurricane Nicole’s impact, Cocoa Police said.

Officers were called around 4:30 a.m. by a woman who reported her husband was in distress. The couple was said to be on their yacht, docked at Lee Wenner Park. When police and firefighters arrived, they found the couple on their boat as powerful waves battered it against the dock.

First responders arrived at the scene, managed to board the yacht, and performed CPR on the man but the yacht broke free from the dock and began to drift.

Crews were able to secure the yacht with a rope and the couple was rushed to the hospital.

The man was later pronounced dead. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

