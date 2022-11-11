ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bills vs. Vikings Today

The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had one of the craziest sequences football fans will ever see. The madness started out of the two-minute warning when Justin Jefferson made one of the greatest catches in NFL history. He looked to score a go-ahead touchdown, but a review reversed the call to rule him just short.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video

The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
Yardbarker

Bills' latest transaction hints at status of QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills have left everyone hanging regarding Josh Allen’s status for Week 10, but one move they made Saturday gave a strong indication as to how healthy the quarterback is. The Bills did not elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley to the active roster from the practice squad ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX Sports

Bills QB Josh Allen returns to practice, questionable vs. Vikings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tested his injured throwing elbow on Friday for the first time in practice this week and is listed as questionable to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills referred to Allen’s practice time as being limited, which is still considered a step in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy