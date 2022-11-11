Read full article on original website
Bills QB Josh Allen comments on 'horrendous' second half in OT loss to Vikings
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills suffered a devastating 33-30 overtime loss to Minnesota Vikings at home on Sunday due mainly to a fumble by the quarterback late in the fourth quarter. The fumble, Allen's third of the game, cost the Bills a surefire. Following the loss, a dejected Allen...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bills vs. Vikings Today
The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had one of the craziest sequences football fans will ever see. The madness started out of the two-minute warning when Justin Jefferson made one of the greatest catches in NFL history. He looked to score a go-ahead touchdown, but a review reversed the call to rule him just short.
atozsports.com
Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video
The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
Bill Belichick cited a Bills-Vikings controversy to explain why he favors an NFL rule change
"I don’t see why those plays can’t be reviewed." The Bruins defeated the Canucks 5-2 on Sunday. Boston is now 14-2-0 to open the season. The Celtics will face the Thunder at home tonight at 7:30 p.m. And after being on a bye week this past weekend, the...
WIVB
Buffalo Bills fans weather a rollercoaster game against the Minnesota Vikings
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday’s Bills game against the Minnesota Vikings is A game Bills Mafia won’t soon forget. Fans we caught up with after the game was experiencing a wide range of emotions. Many were disappointed and others optimistic about the future. Bills fans held...
Bills offer big hint about Josh Allen injury status
The Buffalo Bills have left everyone hanging regarding Josh Allen’s status for Week 10, but one move they made Saturday gave a strong indication regarding the quarterback’s health. The Bills did not elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley to the active roster from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s...
Yardbarker
Bills' latest transaction hints at status of QB Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills have left everyone hanging regarding Josh Allen’s status for Week 10, but one move they made Saturday gave a strong indication as to how healthy the quarterback is. The Bills did not elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley to the active roster from the practice squad ahead...
McDermott: Case Keenum has that 'it' factor
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott joined the “Extra Point Show” on Friday ahead of his team’s matchup this Sunday with the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium. Here’s some of what he had to say:
FOX Sports
Bills QB Josh Allen returns to practice, questionable vs. Vikings
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tested his injured throwing elbow on Friday for the first time in practice this week and is listed as questionable to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills referred to Allen’s practice time as being limited, which is still considered a step in...
