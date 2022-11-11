ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain moves in late this afternoon and evening. A change to snow is possible.

We’re not expecting rain in Central Arkansas today until the end of the afternoon. It will start off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s. There will be periods of sunshine today, but the clouds really fill in this afternoon before rain moves in. It will stay chilly all day. Little Rock will not get out of the 40 today. Little Rock will have a high of 47°.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain returns this evening and some changeover to snow is possible

Are you ready for a cold rain that may contain some snow overnight? As temperatures fall into the 40s this evening, more rain will move in from the southwest. This evening temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 30s in North Arkansas and some snow will mix in with the rain. Around Midnight the temperatures in Central Arkansas will drop to the upper 30s and some changeover to snow will be possible as far south as Little Rock and Benton as well.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Winter weather may return Monday night

Another possibility of winter weather is expected in the early part of the work week as the colder temperatures continue. The chance of precipitation begins Monday afternoon, and Meteorologist Willie Gilmore from the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says it may turn into a wintry mix by the evening.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Highschool Basketball Pro

North Little Rock, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Stuttgart High School basketball team will have a game with Central Arkansas Christian School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
STUTTGART, AR
Kait 8

THANKSGIVING FEASTS: Locations for free meals during holiday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Thanksgiving holiday is coming very soon, and with prices rising, many may not be able to have a proper meal with the family. Below is a list of locations in Region 8 that are offering free meals this month:. CRAIGHEAD COUNTY. Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR

