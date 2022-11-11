Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain moves in late this afternoon and evening. A change to snow is possible.
We’re not expecting rain in Central Arkansas today until the end of the afternoon. It will start off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s. There will be periods of sunshine today, but the clouds really fill in this afternoon before rain moves in. It will stay chilly all day. Little Rock will not get out of the 40 today. Little Rock will have a high of 47°.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain returns this evening and some changeover to snow is possible
Are you ready for a cold rain that may contain some snow overnight? As temperatures fall into the 40s this evening, more rain will move in from the southwest. This evening temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 30s in North Arkansas and some snow will mix in with the rain. Around Midnight the temperatures in Central Arkansas will drop to the upper 30s and some changeover to snow will be possible as far south as Little Rock and Benton as well.
Reminder: Interstate-30 weekend lane closures
If you plan on cruising on Interstate-30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock this weekend, you may want to leave a little bit earlier.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Bundle up for the coldest night since March
TONIGHT: Clear skies, calm winds, and already cool temperatures are setting the stage for the coldest night since March 12th! Temperatures will drop into the upper teens north and into the 20s everywhere else. So far this fall Little Rock’s coldest temperature is 33°. SUNDAY: Even with sunny...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 16 tornadoes confirmed from November 4th outbreak
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Services in Little Rock, Shreveport, and Tulsa have confirmed 16 tornadoes from Friday night’s tornado outbreak on November 4th. This brings to total count of tornadoes this year to 39. The annual average in Arkansas is 37 based off data from 1991-2020.
North Little Rock vehicle chase ends in downtown Little Rock
Police in North Little Rock said that a car chase that began at the foot of the Broadway bridge ended with a crash in downtown Little Rock.
People in West Little Rock react to city’s latest homicide, marking 75 for the year
Another violent night in the Capital City leaves one person dead, marking Little Rock’s 75th homicide of the year.
According to North Little Rock Police, eight victims of a homicide this year have been juveniles
An investigation is underway for authorities in North Little Rock after a shooting Friday night that left two teenagers dead.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate-30 weekend lane closures and detours
If you're hitting the road on Interstate-30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock this weekend, you may want to leave a little bit earlier to get where you need to go on time.
KTLO
Winter weather may return Monday night
Another possibility of winter weather is expected in the early part of the work week as the colder temperatures continue. The chance of precipitation begins Monday afternoon, and Meteorologist Willie Gilmore from the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock says it may turn into a wintry mix by the evening.
Links positivity bench installed in Little Rock
‘Dream - Believe - Achieve’, that’s the theme of a very special gift from the Little Rock chapter of Links, Incorporated.
North Little Rock police investigating double homicide on McCain Blvd.
North Little Rock police are investigating a Friday night shooting on McCain Boulevard.
Two dead after shooting near McCain Mall in North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The names of the victims are not being released at this time, however, detectives learned that both were 17 years old. Update: Officers located two victims, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound, in a vehicle. One victim was pronounced dead at...
Little Rock Police Department investigating body found in submerged car
A man has been found dead after his car plunged into a small pond at a West Little Rock apartment complex.
North Little Rock, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
North Little Rock, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Stuttgart High School basketball team will have a game with Central Arkansas Christian School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
LRPD: Teen driver injured in shooting while exiting I-630 near John Barrow Road
Little Rock police said that a woman was injured in a Tuesday night shooting near John Barrow Road.
Kait 8
THANKSGIVING FEASTS: Locations for free meals during holiday
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Thanksgiving holiday is coming very soon, and with prices rising, many may not be able to have a proper meal with the family. Below is a list of locations in Region 8 that are offering free meals this month:. CRAIGHEAD COUNTY. Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving...
TRAFFIC CAM VIDEO: Massive semi truck fire shuts down EB I-30 in Saline County
Traffic on I-30 in Saline County is currently snarled due to a pair of vehicle fires.
