Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet...
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
Trump comes up with a new nickname for DeSantis, while DeSantis avoids talking about Trump
Tension has been budding between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — two of the Sunshine State’s biggest Republicans. Trump didn’t endorse the Floridian this year in the state’s gubernatorial race and DeSantis, in turn, didn’t attend Trump’s rally on Sunday, as I previously reported for the Deseret News.
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Canvasser Attacked And Brutally Beaten
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida claimed that multiple assailants attacked and seriously injured a canvasser backing the senator Sunday night. “Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t
Smirking Biden says it would be fun to watch Trump and DeSantis ‘take on each other’
Joe Biden says he would enjoy witnessing a battle between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential election. When asked who of the pair would be a tougher opponent, the president simply replied: “It would be fun watching them take on each other.”. Trump has warned Florida’s...
Trump 'Feels Betrayed' by DeSantis as Florida Governor Suffers Rally Snub
Donald Trump has reignited speculation that his relationship with one-time close ally Ron DeSantis is becoming increasingly strained as the former president announced he will hold a Florida rally for Senator Marco Rubio without the governor. The former president will attend a rally in support of Rubio's reelection campaign at...
Democrat Jared Moskowtiz Looks Ready to Move From DeSantis Administration, Broward County to Congress
After then U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., announced he was leaving Congress to take over as the CEO of the American Jewish Committee, Democrats quickly found a strong candidate to keep the seat in their column in Broward County, Jared Moskowitz. Only 41, Moskowitz, the son of a prominent Democratic...
Donald Trump Says He 'Sent in the FBI' To Stop Ron DeSantis Losing Election
This is the first time the former president has made any mention of apparently stopping the 2018 Florida gubernatorial election from being "stolen."
Charlie Crist drowned by Democrat groans as he concedes to Ron DeSantis in Florida
Charlie Crist prompts chorus of groans as he concedes to Ron DeSantis. Florida governor hopeful Charlie Crist has conceded to his Republican opponent Ron DeSantis, to the dismay of his supporters. Mr Crist, a Democrat, prompted a chorus of groans and boos from his supporters when he stood up on...
After voting for Gov. Ron DeSantis in Palm Beach, former President Donald Trump teases 'exciting' announcement
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump stepped outside his voting precinct at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, briefly spoke to the media Tuesday and then revealed that he voted for Gov. Ron DeSantis as he walked away. Trump hinted at a "big...
‘Ron DeSanctimonious’: Trump takes shot a Gov. DeSantis ahead of midterm elections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump appeared to take a subtle shot at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a campaign rally Saturday night in Pennsylvania. At one point during his speech, Trump referred to the Florida governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious.”. According to Oxford Languages, sanctimonious is a...
Florida readies for rare red wave, along with rare red moon. And Trump baits DeSantis
It’s Monday, Nov. 7, and tomorrow Election Day is finally here. More than 2.4 million votes have already been cast in early and mail-in voting in Florida, and now it’s up to voters to arrive at the polls Tuesday, even as a tropical system may be forming offshore.
Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?
Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
Demings releases ad with Trump’s insults ahead of rally with Rubio in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – Sen. Marco Rubio plans to get ready to close his U.S. Senate reelection campaign with a big rally Sunday in Miami-Dade County and the support of former President Donald Trump, who is preparing to launch his 2024 reelection campaign. Ahead of the rally in Tamiami, Rubio’s opponent,...
Roger Stone: Trump wants ‘DeSanctimonious’ to ‘step aside’ in 2024
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump was preparing to announce on Tuesday night in Mar-a-Lago that he plans to run for the presidency for the third time in 2024. Trump accused Rupert Murdoch’s media of going “all in” for the newly re-elected Gov. Ron “DeSanctimonious” and described...
Midterm elections – live: Senator says Republican party is ‘dead’ after poll debacle
The Republican party is “dead” and needs to be buried to make way for “something new” following its poor performance in the midterm elections, senator Josh Hawley has said.Counting is still going on across the country but it has now been confirmed the Democrats will retain control of the Senate. And while the GOP is likely to take the House, it will do so with far fewer seats than predicted.Mr Hawley made his remarks after Democrat incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory over Republican challenger Adam Laxalt in Nevada, which secured the Senate result.He blamed the GOP leadership for their...
Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump’s Support
It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
Campaign Video of DeSantis Pandering to Trump Resurfaces as Feud Escalates
A campaign video of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis touting his support for then-President Donald Trump back in 2018 has resurfaced online on Sunday, as tensions rise between the two Republicans. The campaign ad video, which was posted on Twitter by PatriotTakes, was released at a time when DeSantis was a...
Mike Pence says Donald Trump ‘decided to be part of the problem’ on January 6
Former vice president Mike Pence said Donald Trump’s actions during the January 6 attack on the Capitol “endangered” him, his family, and “everyone” who was present at the building when a riotous mob of Mr Trump’s supporters stormed it in hopes of preventing certification of the 2020 election results.In an interview with ABC News to mark the release of his book, So Help Me God, Mr Pence slammed Mr Trump’s rhetoric that day, which included a tweet accusing him of lacking the “courage” to illegally hijack the quadrennial joint session of Congress he was presiding over when rioters attacked.“The president's...
