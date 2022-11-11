ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
Midterm elections – live: Senator says Republican party is ‘dead’ after poll debacle

The Republican party is “dead” and needs to be buried to make way for “something new” following its poor performance in the midterm elections, senator Josh Hawley has said.Counting is still going on across the country but it has now been confirmed the Democrats will retain control of the Senate. And while the GOP is likely to take the House, it will do so with far fewer seats than predicted.Mr Hawley made his remarks after Democrat incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory over Republican challenger Adam Laxalt in Nevada, which secured the Senate result.He blamed the GOP leadership for their...
Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump’s Support

It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
Mike Pence says Donald Trump ‘decided to be part of the problem’ on January 6

Former vice president Mike Pence said Donald Trump’s actions during the January 6 attack on the Capitol “endangered” him, his family, and “everyone” who was present at the building when a riotous mob of Mr Trump’s supporters stormed it in hopes of preventing certification of the 2020 election results.In an interview with ABC News to mark the release of his book, So Help Me God, Mr Pence slammed Mr Trump’s rhetoric that day, which included a tweet accusing him of lacking the “courage” to illegally hijack the quadrennial joint session of Congress he was presiding over when rioters attacked.“The president's...

