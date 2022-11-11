ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Honoring veterans this holiday season

By Abbie Burke
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G4Kl6_0j7Ta9MR00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Showing appreciation for our veterans doesn’t have to end on Veterans Day. Ent Credit Union is teaming up with Colorado Honor to make sure veterans are not forgotten this holiday season.

Their goal is to make sure every veteran buried at Colorado’s three National Cemeteries; Fort Logan, Fort Lyon and Pikes Peak National, which is located in Colorado Springs, has a wreath on it this year.

Annie Snead, the Community Advocacy Partner for Ent Credit Union, and Michael Lucero, a Real Estate Representative at Ent and Veteran himself, stopped by FOX21 News to share more about the initiative.

More than 160,000 veterans are buried between the three cemeteries, and every year there are not enough wreaths for every grave.

Wreaths are $15 and can be purchased at ColoradoHonor.com . Orders must be placed by Nov. 30 so the wreaths will arrive in time for the laying of the wreaths on Dec. 17.

The wreath-laying ceremony is open to the public and will take place at 9 a.m. at Pikes Peak National.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

38th annual Trees of Life honors memory of loved ones

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care (PPHPC) hosted the 38th annual Trees of Life Lighting Ceremony at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) Saturday, Nov. 12. To celebrate the memories of loved ones, the names of those who have passed were read aloud in remembrance prior to the trees being illuminated. One […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

4th Annual Food Distribution event serves veterans

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Around 800 veterans and their families were served at the fourth annual Southern Colorado Food Distribution event on Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Colorado State University-Pueblo (CSUP) campus. Care and Share was the lead partner providing fresh produce including fruits, vegetables, meat, pastries, supplies and hygiene products donated from area businesses. Local […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo police give out Thanksgiving food baskets

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) distributed several Thanksgiving holiday food baskets to many families in the community in partnership with Walmart Sunday, Nov. 13. PPD gave a special thanks to Walmart Pueblo on Dillon Drive, Pueblo Parks and Recreation, PPD officers and PPD volunteers for making the event successful.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

D60 honors veterans at Pride & Patriotism tribute

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pueblo District 60 honored veterans with a Pride and Patriotism tribute at Memorial Hall Thursday evening on Nov. 10. Pride and Patriotism afforded District scholars, including JROTC cadets, the opportunity to pay tribute to veterans and active duty military through their creative talents. For 2022’s theme, “Commitment to Service,” students in kindergarten […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CSPD K9 Hulk celebrates 6th birthday!

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is wishing K9 Hulk a happy 6th birthday! Hulk is a Dutch Shepherd and is tied for CSPD’s biggest K9, weighing a whopping 90 lbs, according to CSPD. He serves in patrol and narcotics and has been on over 600 calls for service. CSPD says K9 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Zoo celebrates 30 years of ElectriCritters

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Zoo is bringing back a holiday tradition for its 30th year of the ElectricCritters holiday light show. The show is presented by Black Hills Energy and features thousands of lights and over 150 designs. Guests can experience the displays as they walk through the animal-inspired winter wonderland. On Dec. 14 […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Free eye exams offered by Optom-Eyes

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Optom-Eyes is once again offering free eye exams and eyeglasses to those in need. Dr. Amanda Walls, the new Owner of the practice, joined FOX21’s Abbie Burke on Monday, Nov. 14 to talk about the initiative and continued support. This comes as Optom-Eyes’ fifth year holding the event, and the practice will […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

American Legion Post 5 promotes veteran-owned companies

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — American Legion PFC Floyd K Lindstrom Post 5 is hosting an open house to highlight veteran-owned businesses on Saturday, Nov. 12. Post 5’s Facebook event page said there will be crafters, vendors, and businesses displaying their work. The public is invited to learn about what the American Legion does for veterans as […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Top five local veteran-owned businesses: FOX21’s Top 5

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Veterans Day, many businesses show their thanks by offering deals, but another way to thank a veteran could be to support some veteran-owned businesses. FOX21 News chose these five veteran-owned businesses to highlight in Colorado Springs and Fountain this Veterans Day, Nov. 11, and year-round: Dart Wars Website: Dart Wars, @thedartwars […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Donate food and spare change for a good cause in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The annual Thanks-for-Giving and Change for a Change drive will be held in Pueblo on Nov. 18, and community members can help make the holidays a little brighter for families in need by donating food and spare change. The drive will be hosted at the Little Caesar’s at 1175 S. Prairie Ave, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Realty One presents concert, event for Reclaiming Hope

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Realty One is hosting a family-friendly event this Sunday, Nov. 14 to invite the public to learn more about human trafficking and how they can help. The event is being held at Ivywild School from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and includes games and activities for the whole family. Those who choose […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Second annual Adopt-A-Family gift drive

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak United Way will partner with Harrison School District 2 for the second annual Adopt-A-Family holiday gift drive to provide gifts for families in need. Families from 19 local schools were identified by teachers and counselors as recipients for this year’s gift drive. Many families list basic items, such as a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Where to find Veterans Day deals in Southern Colorado

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Veterans day is Friday, Nov. 11, and businesses around Southern Colorado are offering discounts and freebies as a gesture of appreciation for those who have served or are serving our country. Food and Beverage Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering military veterans one free pulled pork sandwich for in-store carryout, through the Dickey’s […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Nominate a Military family: Christmas Wish Program

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Citizen Soldier Connection is looking to recognize up to three active-duty or veteran families from the Pikes Peak Region this holiday season. Citizen Soldier Connection supports local Armed Forces through advocacy, awareness, and accessibility of community resources. The Christmas Wish program will provide a maximum of $30,000, and up to $10,000 per […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

City of Colorado Springs named top military employer

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs has been given a gold rating by Military Friendly® for their military-friendly employment and their military spouse employment. Military Friendly named Colorado Springs as one of their 2023 Gold Military Friendly Employer® and Top Ten Military Spouse Friendly Employer®. The Employer designations are evaluated using both public […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Veterans Day: 11 charities to donate to on Nov. 11

(COLORADO) — On Friday, Nov. 11, make thanking our veterans more than just words this Veterans Day, by donating to a charity that benefits them and their families. FOX21 compiled a list of 11 veteran-serving charities for Nov. 11 to consider donating to: Gary Sinise Foundation Website: Gary Sinise Foundation How to give: Make a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Veterans Day closures around Southern Colorado

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — While many will be celebrating the nation’s former service members this Veterans Day, some places in Colorado will be closed in observance. Read below for a list of what will be closed on Veterans Day by county in Southern Colorado: El Paso County closures: El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

KXRM

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy