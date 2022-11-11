ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Herschel Walker turns up rhetoric, says Sen. Warnock ‘wants to abolish this United States of America’

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The tightly contested U.S. Senate race made a quick stop in West Georgia Friday afternoon.  Republican challenger Herschel Walker spoke to more than 350 people at a rally in LaGrange.   Thursday, an Emerson College poll showed Sen. Raphael Warnock with a 49-47 advantage. Two percent of the voters were undecided.  With […]
LAGRANGE, GA
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race

After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

2022 Elections: Senator Warnock and Herschel Walker are headed to a runoff

The ballroom emptied slowly and steadily. Some of the cameramen and television reporters left first. It was a quarter past midnight and the mood in the room, once super energetic and loud, was a bit less so. “I understand that at this late hour you may be a little tired,” Warnock said. “Whether it’s tonight, or tomorrow, or four weeks from now, we will hear from the good people of Georgia.”
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Results: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp defeats Democrat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia gubernatorial election, a rematch of their 2018 contest

Explore more race results below. Republican Brian Kemp won a second term as Georgia's governor. Stacey Abrams sought to oust Kemp from office in a rematch of their 2018 gubernatorial contest. Kemp touted his conservative record as governor, while Abrams wants a new approach in Atlanta. Election 2022 Georgia Results...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Warnock, Walker advancing to runoff in Georgia Senate race

Both Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker did not secure the necessary 50% required under Georgia state law to win the bid for U.S. Senate, forcing a runoff election in December. NBC News' Ellison Barber and Kristen Walker explain how Georgians voted and the initial reaction from the White House. Nov. 9, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

Brian Kemp Wins Georgia Guv Rematch, Beats Stacey Abrams Again

For the second time in four years, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) defeated Stacey Abrams (D) for the right to lead the state of Georgia. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Abrams had called Kemp to concede the race. Tuesday’s election was a rematch of Kemp and Abrams’ head-to-head contest in 2018,...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Abrams seeks to tie Kemp to Herschel Walker at final Georgia debate

In Georgia's final gubernatorial debate, Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams sought to attack incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's controversial social policies in a rematch for the job that has appeared less competitive than their 2018 race — and even to tie him to his embattled counterpart in the state's high-stakes Senate race, Herschel Walker.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Senate Dems pump $7M into ground game for Georgia runoff

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is spending $7 million on field operations in the Georgia Senate runoff, kicking off an expensive overtime race that could give the winning party control of the Senate. The DSCC’s multimillion-dollar expenditure on its ground game will fund direct voter contact programs, particularly door-to-door canvassing,...
GEORGIA STATE

