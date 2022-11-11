ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amboy, IL

Comments / 0

Related
elginobserver.com

ECC virtual event interrupted by racist intruders

Intruders “Zoom bombed” a virtual event hosted by Elgin Community College’s Multicultural and Global Initiatives Committee (MAGIC) on Monday, Nov. 1. The event was the 11th part in their Black Lives Matter series on racial disparities in education. ECC’s Executive Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, Anthony...
ELGIN, IL
97ZOK

Be Merry With Cocktails And Cookies At An Illinois Adult Fun Night

The Christmas holiday shopping season can be quite overwhelming and stressful, to say the least. As the calendar dates get closer to the grand day anxiety can build like a snowball rolling down a hill. There are many ways to distract yourself from the hustle and bustle of the season if only for a moment. How about even joying a cocktail and some delicious sweet treats?
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

5 of The Best Places To Go Snow Tubing in Illinois

The white stuff will be here before you know it and if you like a little adventure then you might want to check out snow tubing this winter. Ok, so it's not snowing yet, but you know it's coming. And we may have a few places here in the Tri-States that are great for sledding, but if you're looking for something a little bit more thrilling you might want to try snow tubing. An outdoor spot that takes gravity and water tubes to a whole other level.
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man sentenced to life in prison

An Aurora man was sentenced to natural life in prison Thursday afternoon. 38-year-old Jarvis Postlewaite, of Aurora, was convicted by a jury on the charges of armed robbery, armed habitual offender, and for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in August in Livingston County. The Livingston County...
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

St. Charles man charged with traveling to meet minor and grooming

A 24-year-old St. Charles man was arrested by the Braidwood Police Department for allegedly traveling to meet a minor and grooming on Monday. The Braidwood Police Department say Matthew Gosz traveled to Braidwood to meet a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of a sexual act in exchange for a cell phone.
BRAIDWOOD, IL
Amboy News

Amboy survives thriller

AMBOY — Halloween may have past, but the thrillers have not. “Milford/Cissna Park had the ball on our 4-yard line. It was fourth down, they needed 2 yards, and there were nine seconds on the clock,” said Scott Payne, the Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio football coach. “They ran a sweep. We hit them, Eddie Jones stripped the ball, and Quinn Leffelman recovered the ball in the end zone.
AMBOY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Montgomery man identified as victim of electrocution

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the utility worker who died on Thursday as a result of electrocution as 36-year-old Nicholas P. Bliss, of Montgomery. Police say Bliss was electrocuted by power lines in the area of Malta Road and Twombly Road in Malta. Bliss was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened just after one Thursday afternoon.
MONTGOMERY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Utility worker dead after electrocution Thursday

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says that a utility worker is dead after being electrocuted by power lines Thursday afternoon. It happened on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road in Malta. The sheriff's office says the worker was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say what led to...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville police looking for missing teen

Police in Yorkville are looking for a teen who ran away from home on Wednesday. Police say fifteen-year-old Nathan Becerra is known to frequent Aurora and may be in the surrounding area. Police say Becerra is five feet four inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. He has brown hair...
YORKVILLE, IL
KCRG.com

Six people charged with video gaming machine thefts in Illinois

LEE COUNTY, Illinois (KCRG) - On August 12th, 2022 the Illinois Attorney General’s Office convened a grand jury in Lee County which handed down 99 indictments against 6 individuals in connection to a slew of burglaries of video gaming machines across the state. A task force was created by...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy