A former Western Illinois Correctional Center prison guard convicted in August of violating the civil rights of a prisoner is seeking an acquittal and new trial. 54 year old Todd Sheffler of Mendon was convicted of 5 counts in August by a federal jury in relation to his role in the beating death of 65 year old Larry Earvin at the Mt. Sterling prison facility over 4 years ago. The former Corrections lieutenant was found guilty of conspiracy to deprive civil rights, tampering with a witness, destruction or falsification of records, intimidation or force against a witness, and depriving Earvin of his civil rights. It was Sheffler’s second trial on the charges after a separate jury in April was hung up on the charges but convicted fellow former guard 31 year old Alex Banta of Quincy on similar charges.

MENDON, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO