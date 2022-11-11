Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Join the Monster Party in Summoners War: Chronicles
Summoners War: Chronicles is a cross-platform MMORPG experience based around the Summoners War series of tactical fantasy RPGs. Its huge, lush world features tons of activities and quests for single players and groups alike, making it a departure from Summoners War's traditional turn-based battles. Summoners War: Chronicles is a prequel...
ComicBook
Pokemon: Ash's English Voice Actor Celebrates His Biggest Victory
Pokemon Journeys has changed the game as Ash Ketchum officially defeated Leon during the Masters 8 Tournament, making him the new world champion. While fans are reeling at this moment that some have waited decades to see, one important voice has also shared their thoughts on Ketchum's big win as Ash's English Voice actor, Sarah Natochenny, has chimed in. While we don't know when the English version of this colossal battle will arrive on Netflix, many Pokemon fans will be counting down the days.
10 games like Life is Strange that are hella good
If you’re ready to take a break from the LiS universe but you still want to dive into a story-driven adventure, we’ve got you covered
Former Fable dev Stardew Valley-like RPG is out next month
This pixel-perfect world has all the farming, crafting, and battling that you'll ever need
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Polygon
God of War Ragnarök guides and walkthroughs
Can’t find that last Odin’s Raven? Stuck on that Nornir Chest? Let us help. Even gods need some help from time to time, a fact you’ll learn within minutes of starting God of War Ragnarök. Throughout Santa Monica Studio’s latest magnum opus, you’ll steer Kratos and his son, Atreus, on an adventure across the nine realms of classic Norse mythology. As with its predecessor — 2018’s God of War for the PlayStation 4 — Ragnarök is positively packed with puzzles to complete and collectibles to find.
10 games like Diablo to play if you're bored of waiting for Diablo 4
These games like Diablo will keep you warm until Diablo 4 brings you back to hell
ComicBook
Pokemon Shows Off Ash and Pikachu's Best Battle Yet: Watch
Pokemon has given Ash Ketchum the biggest win in his 25 years of anime adventures to date with the newest episode of the series, but he didn't do it alone as he and his trusty partner Pikachu only won the World Coronation Series championship by taking on Leon's Charizard in their biggest, flashiest, and best battle in the anime yet! Pokemon Journeys has been eschewing tradition from the very beginning as Ash took on the entire world this time around rather than just a single region, and with it gave Ash some actual wins for the first real time.
NME
‘Two Point Campus’ to introduce mod support “very soon”
Two Point Campus is set to introduce modding to the management sim, with a beta version launching “very soon”. Writing in a blog post, developers Two Point Studios said: “We’re working on getting modding into Two Point Campus so you, our lovely community, can make super cool stuff for your fellow players.”
NME
Kae Tempest and Kojey Radical link up for new version of ‘Move’
Kae Tempest and Kojey Radical have collaborated on a new version of the former’s recent track ‘Move’ – listen to the new track below. ‘Move’ appears on Tempest’s recent album ‘The Line Is A Curve’, which came out back in April. “Kae...
wegotthiscovered.com
A severely underrated war epic turns the tables via an explosive guerrilla campaign on streaming
Having previously helmed Glory, The Last Samurai, Courage Under Fire, The Siege, and Blood Diamond among others, director Edward Zwick had more than proven his chops when it came to helming hard-hitting historical stories, as well as action-packed thrillers with mature and complex thematic trappings, which were often the same film. Defiance didn’t fare so well, though, even if it’s gone on to secure status as an overlooked gem in the grand scheme of the war genre.
NME
Unreleased ‘God Of War Ragnarok’ photo mode gets unlocked by modder
God Of War Ragnarok‘s unfinished photo mode has been accessed by a modder and you’ll be able to make Kratos smile. The God Of War sequel finally launched on November 9 for PS4 and PS5, and while the game offers players a new story with returning characters, we’ll stay have to wait a while to take in-game screenshots.
TechRadar
Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase: how to watch the Harry Potter RPG livestream
A Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase is taking place on November 11 (that's today!), which promises to give us a brand new look at the upcoming Harry Potter RPG. Developer Avalanche Software announced the Hogwarts Legacy showcase on November 10 via Twitter (opens in new tab), revealing that this demonstration will give us a new look at new gameplay including "a small tour of Hogwarts Castle, a deep dive into the character creator system, a first look at the UI, and an introduction to combat".
NME
Deafheaven to play ‘Sunbather’ in full as they headline ArcTanGent 2023
Experimental rock festival ArcTanGent has confirmed that Deafheaven will be headlining their 2023 event, and will be playing 2013’s ‘Sunbather’ in full. Other headliners are still to be confirmed, but ArcTanGent have announced over fifty acts that will also be appearing at next year’s festival, including Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Loathe and Russian Circles.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase Shows Off Character Creator, Combat, and Lots of Other Details
Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment showed off a host of new gameplay during a new Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy showcase earlier today, including the character creator, the combat, the user interface, and more. It constituted the deepest look so far at the open-world Harry Potter game, which casts...
NME
Streamer says ‘Warzone 2.0’ developers want gamers to “stop comparing it” to ‘Escape From Tarkov’
A streamer has said that Warzone 2.0 developers want gamers to “stop comparing” the new game to Escape From Tarkov. Warzone 2.0 will launch this week (November 16), following release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Last week (November 10), Activision shared an article outlining some of Warzone 2.0‘s major changes – including a new Gulag system that will let players team up with their rivals to escape – before its much-anticipated DMZ mode was revealed in a content creator event.
NME
Watch the first trailer for upcoming Neil Young documentary ‘Harvest Time’
The first trailer for upcoming Neil Young documentary Harvest Time has been shared – check it out below. Announced last week, Neil Young: Harvest Time features never-before-seen footage that was filmed in northern California, London and Nashville and documents the writing and recording of Young’s classic 1972 album ‘Harvest’.
NME
How to get Quentin Tarantino tickets for his UK dates
Quentin Tarantino is bringing his book tour in promotion of Cinema Speculation to the UK next year – find all the details on how to secure tickets below. The multiple award-winning director analyses some of his favourite films in his new non-fiction book, from Dirty Harry to The Getaway. It’s a collection of essays organised around “key American films from the 1970s”, which inspired him in his youth, and is out now.
NME
Mahalia debuts tender new track ‘Bag Of You’
Mahalia has returned with a brand new single, titled ‘Bag Of You’. The song, produced by JD Reid and Max Pope, is the Leicester singer-songwriter’s first release since her EP, ‘Letter To Ur Ex’, which was released earlier this year. “This song is one of...
Prince of Persia Remake Not Canceled, Ubisoft Assures Fans
The Prince of Persia Sands of Time has not been canceled, Ubisoft says, in spite of the company’s decision to cancel pre-orders. Just last week, Ubisoft began the arduous process of refunding fans their pre-orders of the upcoming Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake. This led to speculation on the game’s fate, with many believing that the project is in trouble of getting canceled. However, Ubisoft has since made a statement to clarify the game’s status to fans.
Comments / 0