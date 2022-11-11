Pokemon has given Ash Ketchum the biggest win in his 25 years of anime adventures to date with the newest episode of the series, but he didn't do it alone as he and his trusty partner Pikachu only won the World Coronation Series championship by taking on Leon's Charizard in their biggest, flashiest, and best battle in the anime yet! Pokemon Journeys has been eschewing tradition from the very beginning as Ash took on the entire world this time around rather than just a single region, and with it gave Ash some actual wins for the first real time.

9 HOURS AGO