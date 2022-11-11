Russell Wilson completed 21-of-42 passes for 286 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a 17-10 Denver loss to Tennessee on Sunday. Wilson "added" eight rushing yards on seven carries. The passing numbers look better than they were, as the Broncos found themselves needing to throw extra after digging their most recent hole. "DangeRuss" continues to look completely washed as a signal caller, and he spent much of Sunday scrambling around and missing wide open receivers for the umpteenth time this season. Denver is now 3-6 and ownership is looking more and more foolish by the day for dishing out over $240 million to Wilson this offseason. The Broncos are set to face the porous Raiders in a divisional matchup in Week 11.

DENVER, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO