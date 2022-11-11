Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
Russell Wilson with pedestrian effort in loss to Titans
Russell Wilson completed 21-of-42 passes for 286 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a 17-10 Denver loss to Tennessee on Sunday. Wilson "added" eight rushing yards on seven carries. The passing numbers look better than they were, as the Broncos found themselves needing to throw extra after digging their most recent hole. "DangeRuss" continues to look completely washed as a signal caller, and he spent much of Sunday scrambling around and missing wide open receivers for the umpteenth time this season. Denver is now 3-6 and ownership is looking more and more foolish by the day for dishing out over $240 million to Wilson this offseason. The Broncos are set to face the porous Raiders in a divisional matchup in Week 11.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets & FAAB Advice: Kyren Williams (Week 11)
The week is nearly wrapped up, and of course, there was another round of injuries. As a result, fantasy managers will be on the lookout for wavier wire additions and replacement options for those injured over the weekend. Here’s a look at a player who is receiving early waiver wire buzz this week, along with our advice on how to approach him in your bidding: Kyren Williams.
fantasypros.com
Courtland Sutton posts devilish numbers in Week 10 loss
Sutton was heavily targeted as the Broncos' WR1 on Sunday but poor throws and missed opportunities ultimately limited him to a mediocre receiving total. WR Jerry Jeudy went down with an injury that could force him out for the foreseeable future, leaving Sutton as the team's far and away top option. Sutton holds a 35-467-1 line through the first nine games of the season and will look to expose the swiss-cheese Raiders' defense in Week 11.
fantasypros.com
Cooper Kupp doubtful to return in Week 10
Cooper Kupp limped gingerly to the locker room following a leg injury during the fourth quarter of the Rams game against the Cardinals. (Jourdan Rodrigue on Twitter) The leg injury occurred when Kupp jumped for a pass and landed awkwardly after a Cardinals player hit him. He immediately grabbed his right lower leg and then tentatively limped to the locker room under his own power. He leaves, having caught three passes for -1 yard. We will update you when we have more information.
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 10 Reactions, Takeaways & Injury Analysis: Justin Jefferson Shines!
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Ryan Wormeli (@RyanWarmly), Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_), and Deepak Chona (@SportMDAnalysis). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads.
fantasypros.com
Odell Beckham Jr. expects to sign with a team by the end of the month
Odell Beckham Jr. would like to whittle down his current list of potential teams -- which includes the Cowboys, Bills, Chiefs, Giants and 49ers -- as soon as possible and have a decision by the end of this month. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The rumors have been swirling...
fantasypros.com
Week 10 Monday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Commanders at Eagles) PREMIUM
The NFC East closes the book on Week 10 when the Eagles host the Commanders on Monday Night Football. Philadelphia is a double-digit favorite, and the NFL’s last undefeated team is well-represented below. Still, gamers have to use at least one player from Washington. Thankfully, they have a few interesting options.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Josh Allen, Brandin Cooks, Elijah Mitchell, Ezekiel Elliott (2022)
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL and fantasy football. Still, it’s important to be in the know regarding the latest in injury updates, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around the NFL. Check out...
fantasypros.com
Will Ezekiel Elliott Play in Week 10? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Ezekiel Elliott has been dealing with a knee injury and hasn’t played since Week 7. Coming off the bye week, he remained limited in practice leading up to Dallas’s Week 10 matchup against Green Bay. While many in the fantasy football world believe that Tony Pollard is the running back to roster in that backfield, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been quite vocal in his belief that Elliott should be available and the lead back going forward. Will Ezekiel Elliott play in Week 10? And if he does, should fantasy managers deploy him? Here’s what we know.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Panic Meter: Deebo Samuel, Alvin Kamara, Cordarelle Patterson (Week 11)
As fantasy managers, we often face difficult decisions. To sit, or not to sit? In an age where data is coming at us more frequently than ever, it’s easy for information to become over-saturated or lost in translation. This article series will be here each week to help you filter through the jungle of statistics so you can make more educated lineup decisions. Welcome to the “Panic Meter.”
fantasypros.com
Indianapolis Colts D/ST makes clutch stop to clinch Week 10 victory
The Colts defense tallied two sacks and came up with a game-winning stop while allowing 20 points in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. The defense came through for Indy on Sunday, as Stephon Gilmore was able to shut down a potential game-winning touchdown by Davante Adams late in the fourth quarter. In terms of fantasy production, it was a relatively quiet performance. This defense will get a much tougher test in Week 11 when they take on the undefeated Eagles.
fantasypros.com
Matt Ryan leads Colts to a win in surprise Week 10 start
Matt Ryan completed 21-of-28 pass attempts for 222 yards and one touchdown while adding four rushes for 38 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. After reports throughout the week pointed to Sam Ehlinger getting the start for Indy, Ryan got the start and played the whole game under center against the Raiders. The veteran got the job done and even flashed some rare running ability with a 39-yard scamper for a first down. After leading the team to a win, it seems like Ryan could be back in the starting spot going forward as long as he stays healthy.
fantasypros.com
Kyler Murray officially inactive for Week 10
Murray was set to test his hamstring pregame before the Cardinals made a final decision on his status. With Murray out, veteran Colt McCoy will draw the start against the Rams and backup John Wolford. Fantasy manages will want to downgrade the Cardinals’ pass catchers and expect James Conner to be in line for more carries.
fantasypros.com
Tua Tagovailoa tosses three more touchdowns in Week 10
Tua Tagovailoa completed 25 of his 32 pass attempts for 285 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 39-17 win over the Browns. He also recorded one carry for zero yards. Tagovailoa continues to play mistake free football while racking up the touchdown passes. The Dolphins have scored 30 plus points in three consecutive games as their offense is making it look easy. The Alabama product is currently tied for the third most touchdown passes in the league this season despite missing time due to injury. The Dolphins are on a bye in Week 11 before facing the Texans in Miami in Week 12.
fantasypros.com
Will Deebo Samuel Play in Week 10? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Deebo Samuel missed San Francisco’s Week 9 matchup against Los Angeles due to a nagging hamstring injury. While his production has dropped off from his stellar 2021 campaign, fantasy managers have not gotten to see what he will look like sharing the field with Christian McCaffrey. It is one of the bigger question marks – whether they will eat into each other’s production or they will become something of a super duo. Samuel is trending in the right direction, so will he play in Week 10? Here’s what we know so far.
fantasypros.com
Stefon Diggs manages 128 scoreless yards in Bills' Week 10 loss
Stefon Diggs was targeted a season-high 16 times, catching 12 of them for 128 yards in his first game against the Vikings since being traded to Buffalo. Diggs did not manage a touchdown for the second consecutive game but eclipsed 100 yards. The superstar wideout flashed his safe floor once again without a score in Week 10, and while he and Allen are healthy they are one of the NFL's best duos. Diggs should remain in fantasy manager's lineups as a bonafide WR1 option.
fantasypros.com
Kyler Murray (hamstring) to be game-time call on Sunday
Kyler Murray is expected to be a game-time decision on Sunday as the Cardinals are set for a divisional matchup with the Rams in Week 10. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) The game-time classification came right out of the mouth of HC Kliff Kingsbury on Friday. Murray was able to log a limited practice on Thursday but it sounds like there is still some pessimism from the Cardinals' medical staff. It is unclear at this time whether or not this weekend is confirmed double XP in Modern Warfare Two.
fantasypros.com
Evan Engram has no injury designation for Week 10
Evan Engram has been removed from the injury report and has no injury designation for a Week 10 matchup with Kansas City. (Adam Caplan on Twitter ) Engram was limited on Wednesday and Thursday due to a back injury. After logging a full practice Friday, Engram will suit up against the Chiefs Sunday. Engram currently ranks as the TE12 in ECR.
fantasypros.com
Brandin Cooks listed as questionable for Week 10
The Houston Texans have officially listed WR Brandin Cooks as questionable for Week 10 against the New York Giants with a wrist injury. (Aaron Wilson on Twitter) Cooks was a non-participant in practice on Wednesday, but he practiced in a limited capacity on both Thursday and Friday. This seems to be a sign that Cooks and the Texans' relationship may be on the mend and he will be a part of the team going forward after nearly being dealt at the trade deadline. Cooks has 32 catches for 354 yards this season.
fantasypros.com
Waiver Wire Pickups: Wide Receivers to Stash Ahead of Week 11 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Week 10 is here, and the bye weeks are making managing fantasy rosters even trickier than the usual glut of injuries and under-performers does. Week 11 is just around the corner. These are the players you should be picking up now to get ahead of your league mates. Check out...
Comments / 0