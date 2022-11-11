Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa told NBC’s Maria Taylor recently that when it comes to handling criticism: “I take receipts. Whatever I can use as fuel for myself, I will.”
The Cleveland Browns took a severe beating on the road in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Week 10 loss marks the sixth loss for the franchise in the 2022 NFL season, putting little hope for a potential playoff bid on life support. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up and expressed his disappointment over the Browns’ brutal loss.
Here are some of the top takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday: Tua keeps it going — and gets ‘M-V-P!’ chant Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got an “MVP” chant in the third quarter from the crown at Hard Rock Stadium. Tagovailoa was 25 of 32 for 285 yards, three touchdowns and with no interceptions for a 135.0 passer rating. Tagovailoa ...
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill tells the Hochman and Crowder Show that Tua is definitely the MVP of the Dolphins and calls him ‘the true leader’ of the team
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Browns lost to the Dolphins on Sunday, 39-17. It was a shocking result because of where the Browns were coming off the bye week after dismantling the Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Dolphins ran the ball at will and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had...
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Myles Garrett still believes the Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs, even after Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped them to 3-6. “It’s difficult, but it’s not impossible,” the All-Pro defensive end said. “We’re going to go out and play every game like it’s our last because it might as well be. Do everything we can.”
A few of the Hurricanes' 2023 commits appear to be locked in to Miami moving forward.
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected a running back in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft hoping that he would be a franchise-altering player. Despite his 1,200 rushing yards during his rookie season, Najee Harris out of the University of Alabama was not necessarily effective statistically, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry.
When the Indianapolis Colts hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, Saturday became the first NFL head coach with no experience coaching at the pro or college level since 1960. Many have criticized Colts owner Jim Irsay’s decision to replace fired head coach Frank Reich for Saturday, including his former ESPN colleagues.
Could journeyman QB Jacoby Brissett give the Browns a huge advantage against Miami?. Brissett appeared in 11 games for the Dolphins last season, including five starts in place of an injured Tua Tagovailoa. He threw for a pedestrian 1,283 yards and five touchdowns. Every day in practice Brissett went up...
The Buffalo Bills caught a huge break near the end of regulation in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills were trailing 30-27 when they began a drive with just 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. They quickly got into field goal range and were able to send the game to overtime, but not without a little help from the officials. Josh Allen completed a 20-yard pass to Gabriel Davis at the Minnesota 40. It initially looked like Davis got his hands under the ball, but replays showed that it hit the ground.
The New Orleans Saints are having a difficult time finding a permanent replacement at quarterback since Drew Brees retired. Since his retirement in 2021, the Saints have gone through several quarterbacks. However, none of these quarterbacks have given the team the answer they need under center. For this season, the...
Dallas chose to attempt a fourth down play instead of trying for a field goal and ultimately didn’t convert on the play.
The Pittsburgh Steelers last touchdown scorer, FB Derek Watt is doing what he can when provided with offensive opportunities. Don’t let the Steelers’ forgetfulness of having a good NFL fullback on the roster let you forget the impact he has made and can make! Fans become so frustrated with Watt’s contract when they see the team just not utilizing him on offense. However, Watt wasn’t just signed as the team’s fullback prior to the 2020 season, he was also signed due to his impact on special teams. Watt totaled 16 special teams’ tackles with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, which was good enough to be tied for the most in the league that season.
Walker is out with a high ankle sprain and Darnold will serve as backup.
The Miami Dolphins completed their final practice of the week on Friday at the Baptist Health Training Complex in preparation for their Sunday afternoon battle with the Cleveland Browns. Tight end Hunter Long (concussion protocol/illness) is the lone Dolphin who has been declared out for the matchup. Four players have...
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their 10th regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re hosting the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed six players as inactive, including cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Joining Igbinoghene on this list are...
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Browns had hoped to come out of the bye week looking like a contender. Instead, they looked flat and uninspired. Even just nine games in, Cleveland's playoff hopes may have come crashing down Sunday with a loss to the Miami Dolphins. At 3-6, they now sit 2 1/2 games back in the AFC North, with little hope in sight.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- It didn’t catch the Browns by surprise. Despite how impressive the Miami Dolphins’ pass game has been this year, Cleveland still anticipated that Miami would try and run on them. Coming into Sunday, Miami was ranked 29th in the league averaging 86.9 rushing yards...
The Heat have played their home games in this arena ever since it opened on December 31, 1999, and it has hosted some of the franchise’s more memorable moments. In 2006, they won their first NBA championship by defeating Dirk Nowitzki‘s Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals in six games, and two of the series’ contests held in Miami were particularly memorable.
