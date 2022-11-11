Read full article on original website
Sting announces ‘My Songs’ 2023 UK tour dates
Sting has announced new UK dates for his ‘My Songs’ world tour – see full details below and buy tickets here. The singer will begin the run on June 24 in Bedford as part of the Bedford Park Concerts series, going on to play shows in Scarborough, Cardiff and Halifax as well as a slot at the Lytham Festival on June 30.
Louis Tomlinson cancels in-store signings after breaking his arm
Louis Tomlinson has cancelled a string of in-store signings that he had planned for this week, after he broke his right arm on the way back from a gig in New York. Tomlinson performed twice in New York last Friday night (November 11), appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – where he performed his latest single, ‘Silver Tongues’ – before headlining an intimate one-off show at the 1,200-capacity Irving Plaza. On the way back from that, the former One Direction member said in a statement, he “managed to fall and break [his] right arm pretty badly”.
Blur announce 2023 Wembley Stadium reunion gig
Blur have announced details of a one-off UK reunion gig at London’s Wembley Stadium for summer 2023. Check out ticket details below. The Britpop icons will playing their only UK show of 2023 at the iconic venue on Saturday, July 8. The band will be supported by Slowthai, Self Esteem and Jockstrap. This marks the band’s first headline show since 2015, when they released their long-awaited and critically-acclaimed comeback album ‘The Magic Whip‘. Details of other world tour dates are currently unknown.
Watch Louis Tomlinson debut ‘Faith In The Future’ tracks live
Louis Tomlinson released his second album ‘Faith In The Future’ on Friday (November 11) and to celebrate, played an intimate show at New York’s Irving Plaza – check out footage and the setlist below. Tomlinson started the gig by giving ‘Faith In The Future’’s opening track...
James announce new double album and orchestral 40th anniversary tour
James have announced details of a new album and 40th anniversary tour, both featuring an orchestra and gospel choir – see dates below and buy tickets here. The Manchester legends will release the as-yet-untitled new album next year, which will follow 2021’s ‘All The Colours Of You’ and feature reworkings of the band’s biggest hits as well as rarities and one brand new song.
British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance
British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
It's official: John 5 confirmed as new Mötley Crüe touring guitarist
The worst-kept secret in showbiz is now a reality: Mötley Crüe release statement thanking Mick Mars for his service and confirming his replacement
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
Ozzy Osbourne says he no longer wants to move back to UK: 'If I had my way, I'd stay in America'
Ozzy Osbourne has changed his tune, proclaiming in a new interview that he will stay in the United States and no longer wants to move back to his native United Kingdom.
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
‘Music Bank in Chile’ cancelled mid-concert due to severe weather conditions
South Korean music programme Music Bank was forced to cancel its concert in Chile mid-show due to poor weather conditions and resulting safety concerns. On November 12 local time, Music Bank held its first international concert since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Santiago, Chile. However, half the acts slated to perform were ultimately unable to take the stage after the concert was cancelled midway due to inclement weather.
Deafheaven to play ‘Sunbather’ in full as they headline ArcTanGent 2023
Experimental rock festival ArcTanGent has confirmed that Deafheaven will be headlining their 2023 event, and will be playing 2013’s ‘Sunbather’ in full. Other headliners are still to be confirmed, but ArcTanGent have announced over fifty acts that will also be appearing at next year’s festival, including Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Loathe and Russian Circles.
Keith Levene of The Clash and Public Image Ltd dead at 65
Keith Levene of The Clash and Public Image Ltd passed away on November 11, according to his partner Kate Ransford. Along with a statement, she tweeted out a picture of herself with the guitarist..
Watch Liam Gallagher perform ‘The River’ in new ‘Knebworth 22’ clip
Liam Gallagher has shared a new teaser of his imminent Knebworth 22 concert film – watch him perform ‘The River’ below. Knebworth 22, which immortalises the Oasis frontman’s two gigs at Knebworth Park this summer, is set to arrive in select UK cinemas for a limited time on November 17, with a full streaming release on Paramount+ later this year. Tickets for the screenings can be purchased here.
Robert Smith announces listening party to celebrate 30th anniversary of The Cure’s ‘Wish’
Robert Smith has announced a Twitter listening party for the 30th anniversary of The Cure‘s ninth studio album ‘Wish’. The listening party will take place on Friday November 25 at 11pm GMT under the hashtag #WishListeningParty. Smith will lead the Tweet-along commentary of their classic album backstage...
Rod Stewart is touring Australia with some very special guests
Sir Rod Stewart is heading to Australia for a huge tour next year, and he’s bringing along some very special guests. The multigenerational rockstar will perform a series of headline shows, beginning in Perth on March 11th and concluding at Centennial Vineyards in Bowral on April 2nd (see full dates below). While Down Under, he’ll also perform three A Day on the Green shows.
Shinedown's Brent Smith: My Life in 10 Songs
Shinedown singer Brent Smith shares the stories behind his anthems, from leaving behind a troubled childhood to getting clean
Watch Headie One’s epic ‘Fire In The Booth’ performance in celebration of ‘No Borders’
Following the release of ‘No Borders’, Headie One took part in a special Fire In The Booth freestyle performance, with help from some friends – check it out below. Released on Friday (November 11), Headie One’s ‘No Borders’ mixtape is a collaborative project that sees the rapper teaming up with a series of European talent including German artists Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim, Italy’s Shiva, French musicians Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej, as well as Frenna and Chivv of the Netherlands.
BLACKPINK and SEVENTEEN bag two wins each at the 2022 MTV EMAs
K-pop acts BLACKPINK and SEVENTEEN have emerged multi-award winners at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). On the evening of November 13 local time, the EMAs held its 2022 ceremony in Germany. Among the nominated K-pop acts, BLACKPINK and SEVENTEEN each took home two wins at this year’s awards, while BTS and Tomorrow X Together won one award each.
Catch-up: UK Championship - Robertson, Brecel & Higgins in action
Jimmy White was beaten 6-2 by Ryan Day while defending champion Zhao Xintong lost to Sam Craigie in first round of the UK Championship. The UK Snooker Championship is one of Snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the World Championship and the Masters. This year is the 46th edition of the...
