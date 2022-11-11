ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless

The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Joe Tsai’s latest Kyrie Irving comments

The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving indefinitely last week following the controversy around his promotion of an antisemitic film and the subsequent lack of apology offered (until after). At the time it was unclear exactly when Irving might be able to return to the team. Friday, owner Joe Tsai implied that it could be pretty soon.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks could trade notable young player?

With so many mouths to feed in New York this season, the Knicks may be cutting one loose. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported on Friday that the Knicks have gotten calls from opposing teams about potential trades involving guard Immanuel Quickley. Begley notes that Quickley, who is eligible to get an extension in the summer of 2023, is part of a surplus of talented young players in New York, not all of whom the Knicks have minutes for.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks

NEW YORK -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Wizards Defeat the Jazz 121-112

WASHINGTON-Saturday Night the Washington Wizards (6-6) hosted the Utah Jazz (10-3) at Capitol One Arena. The Wizards came into the contest on a two-game winning streak, defeating the Charlotte Hornets on Monday 108-100 and taking down the Dallas Mavericks 113-105 on Thursday. The Wizards' main contributor in the last two games has been Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma has had a team-high in points in both games with 20 points vs Charlotte and 36 points vs Dallas. Kuzma has truly taken a leadership role while Bradley Beal has been out and it has been exactly what Washington has needed.
WASHINGTON, DC
hotnewhiphop.com

Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving

Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
ESPN

Porzingis has 31, Wizards beat Jazz 121-112 for 3rd straight

WASHINGTON -- — Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma added 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 121-112 on Saturday night for their season-high third straight victory. Corey Kispert hit all six of his field goals, four...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy