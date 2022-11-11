Read full article on original website
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless
The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
Danny Ainge has a message for anyone who thinks he is rooting for Jazz to lose
The Utah Jazz CEO who helped the team pick up a bevy of draft picks in exchange for trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, among others, told Sports Illustrated he is not upset with the Jazz’s hot start to the season.
Malika Andrews Destroyed Stephen A. Smith By Sharing His College Scoring Average On ESPN
Malika Andrews trolled Stephen A. Smith on the air by sharing his scoring average from college.
Could Phoenix Suns Trade Jae Crowder to Milwaukee in Exchange for Grayson Allen?
The Phoenix Suns have some interest in trading Jae Crowder in exchange for Grayson Allen.
Curry scores 40, Warriors rally past Mitchell, Cavs 106-101
Stephen Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play, a go-ahead layup moments later off a perfect, long pass by Kevon Looney, then one more dagger 3 on the way to 40 points, rallying the Golden State Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101
Danny Ainge's True Reaction to Jazz's Hot 10-3 Start Revealed
How does the top Utah Jazz baskteball executive feel about the team's 10-3 start?
Stephen A. Smith says people are keeping 'their knee on Kyrie's neck'
NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke publicly following his meeting with Nets guard Kyrie Irving and shared that he personally feels that Irving is not antisemitic. According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, that should mark the end of Irving’s exile in Brooklyn. Smith, who accused the Nets of trying...
NBA world reacts to Joe Tsai’s latest Kyrie Irving comments
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving indefinitely last week following the controversy around his promotion of an antisemitic film and the subsequent lack of apology offered (until after). At the time it was unclear exactly when Irving might be able to return to the team. Friday, owner Joe Tsai implied that it could be pretty soon.
Knicks could trade notable young player?
With so many mouths to feed in New York this season, the Knicks may be cutting one loose. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported on Friday that the Knicks have gotten calls from opposing teams about potential trades involving guard Immanuel Quickley. Begley notes that Quickley, who is eligible to get an extension in the summer of 2023, is part of a surplus of talented young players in New York, not all of whom the Knicks have minutes for.
Lamar Odom Would Trade Anthony Davis And A 1st Round Pick for Kevin Durant "In A Heartbeat"
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers, missing their best player, get a chance to end their five-game losing streak against the resurgent Brooklyn Nets, missing their second-best player. What if the Nets' best player, Kevin Durant, once again demands to be moved, as he did during the 2022 offseason? Is there...
LeBron James Urged to 'Retire' Amid Backlash for Supporting Kyrie Irving
LeBron James has given his support to Kyrie Irving and said his suspension was "excessive," which has led to many to call for the L.A. Lakers star to retire
The 1 Knicks player that is garnering trade interest across the NBA
The New York Knicks have had a decent start to the 2022-23 season, as their win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night pushed their record back to .500 at 6-6 through 12 games. And even though the season is young, teams have already begun to identify Immanuel Quickley as a potential trade target as their current campaign progresses.
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks
NEW YORK -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder,...
Jaylen Brown takes issue with ‘alarming’ Kyrie Irving remarks from Joe Tsai
Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets for refusing to make a timely apology for promoting an anti-semitic film on social media is set to last beyond the minimum five games the team imposed two weeks ago. “He still has work to do,” Nets owner Joe Tsai told the...
Wizards Defeat the Jazz 121-112
WASHINGTON-Saturday Night the Washington Wizards (6-6) hosted the Utah Jazz (10-3) at Capitol One Arena. The Wizards came into the contest on a two-game winning streak, defeating the Charlotte Hornets on Monday 108-100 and taking down the Dallas Mavericks 113-105 on Thursday. The Wizards' main contributor in the last two games has been Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma has had a team-high in points in both games with 20 points vs Charlotte and 36 points vs Dallas. Kuzma has truly taken a leadership role while Bradley Beal has been out and it has been exactly what Washington has needed.
Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
Knicks vs. Thunder: How & Who To Watch on Sunday
The New York Knicks will look to get a winning record back and start a winning streak when the Oklahoma City Thunder visits on Sunday.
Porzingis has 31, Wizards beat Jazz 121-112 for 3rd straight
WASHINGTON -- — Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma added 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 121-112 on Saturday night for their season-high third straight victory. Corey Kispert hit all six of his field goals, four...
‘It’s going to be weird’: Rudy Gobert vocal on facing Donovan Mitchell for 1st time since trade
When the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the main storyline is going to be Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell’s reunion. After all, it is the first time they are playing against each other since the Utah Jazz traded them during the offseason. After leading the Jazz...
Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce On Lost Fumble: 'I Got To Fix That'
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce hopes to learn from his mistake against the Giants
