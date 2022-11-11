WASHINGTON-Saturday Night the Washington Wizards (6-6) hosted the Utah Jazz (10-3) at Capitol One Arena. The Wizards came into the contest on a two-game winning streak, defeating the Charlotte Hornets on Monday 108-100 and taking down the Dallas Mavericks 113-105 on Thursday. The Wizards' main contributor in the last two games has been Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma has had a team-high in points in both games with 20 points vs Charlotte and 36 points vs Dallas. Kuzma has truly taken a leadership role while Bradley Beal has been out and it has been exactly what Washington has needed.

