Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment Named as Potential LFC Buyer
Of all the stories to have been broken in recent years, Liverpool Football Club being put up for sale has been arguably the hardest to cover. From the moment David Ornstein suggested Fenway Sports Group was open to a complete ownership sale, the pendulum of this particular story has swung back and forth quickly. Jürgen Klopp then quickly put out remarks in a presser that it was most likely a minority stake, and since then it’s been pretty much full-on chaos, with new potential owners entering and leaving the discussion in the span of a few days, and in some cases, like Mukesh Ambani, hours.
Report: Spurs coach Yaya Toure rebuffs managerial interest from Wigan
Yaya Toure is staying at Tottenham Hotspur for a while longer. The retired Manchester City star midfielder has been at Spurs for a year now working as a coach with the academy players and underage teams, though he obviously has managerial ambitions. But it seems like he’s putting those ambitions...
Why Are Leicester City Suddenly Good?
Leicester City started the season poorly. How poorly? The defence was the worst in the top four flights of English football. We had amassed a grand total of 1 point from the first 7 matches, Somehow, Brendan Rodgers wasn’t sacked, but there was no lack of voices calling for it. Things were bad enough that people were writing what amounted to eulogies for a club that had been held up as the model for other clubs until recently.
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Bielsa rumours, Coady talks Everton move, Samba linked
Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours. Read up on the four Blues heading to the World Cup. [RBM]. Everton will be paid a pretty penny for their World Cup bound players. [Liverpool World]. Despite a surprising rumour of a move for former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, Everton will...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Join Samuel Chukwueze Race
For Liverpool fans who like to keep an eye on possible targets around Europe based on age and statistical profile, perhaps trying to predict who the club might move for in the future, one name that has seemed an obvious match of late is Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze. The 23-year-old...
Van Dijk Reaffirms Liverpool Commitment and Looks Forward to the World Cup
With Liverpool underperforming this season, people have tried to figure out what has gone wrong. One of the scapegoats considered earlier in the fall was Virgil van Dijk. The 31-year-old missed out on the last World Cup with the Netherlands failed to qualify, and it’s possible that Qatar will be his last chance to play in the tournament. Because of this, there have been some who questioned his commitment to Liverpool’s season, suggesting that van Dijk might be more concerned with staying healthy for the World Cup than helping the Reds win.
World Cup Break: A Blessing for Manchester City
The World Cup offers a welcome break for most of the teams in the Premier League. For many, it will be a time to regroup after a less-than-stellar performance so far. But for some like Arsenal and Newcastle United, it will be an unwelcome disruption to the fine form that has seen them performing beyond even their wildest dreams.
Sky Blue News: Mid-Season Review, Ilkay Interest, Rico Extension, and More...
It’s your Manchester City headline roundup from Sky Blue News! We’ll be on a Monday, Wednesday, and Friday schedule during the World Cup Break. Here’s your Monday dose of all the latest. Ilkay Gundogan pinpoints why Manchester City lost to Brentford - Jack Flintham - Manchester Evening...
Sky Blue News: Qatar 2022, Micah Wants Pep, Erling’s WC Picks, and More...
Manchester City may be off on International duty, but Sky Blue News is still bringing the headlines. Everything you need to know: Manchester City Internationals – Qatar World Cup 2022 - Tom Cayless - City Report. Belgium - Kevin De Bruyne. Arguably City’s greatest-ever player, Kevin De Bruyne will...
Chelsea at the 2022 World Cup: Group A & Group B
The 2022 FIFArce World Cup is just around the corner, and since there isn’t much else happening, we’re going to be watching right along. A good portion of Chelsea’s squad will be partaking, representing their various nations, which could help add some rooting interest, if you’re otherwise uninterested in All-Star exhibitions tinged with a ultra-nationalism, sportswashing, corruption, and some human rights violations for good measure, too.
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Patterson withdrawal, Calvert-Lewin struggles, Keane linked
Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours. Check out the tactical analysis from our very own Kevin Dyer in his three takeaways from the weekend match with Bournemouth. [RBM]. Nathan Patterson has pulled out of the Scotland squad who are scheduled to play a friendly against Turkey later this week. No reason was given for his withdrawal. [The Scotsman]
Fulham 1-2 Manchester United: Garnacho nets last-gasp winner at Craven Cottage
Alejandro Garnacho was the hero as Manchester United recorded a 2-1 victory over Fulham in their final Premier League fixture before the World Cup. The Argentinian teenager came off the bench to net a last-gasp winning goal, after Christian Eriksen’s first-half opener was cancelled out by a Dan James equaliser midway through the second.
Mason Mount promises Chelsea will be at a ‘higher level’ after the World Cup
We’re a little over one-third of the way through the 2022-23 Premier League season, and Chelsea are down to eighth place. Not exactly where we want to be. Far from it. It’s our lowest position in table after 14 games since the Season That Must Not Be Named, when we were 14th at this point (and would drop lower still before turning things slightly around to finish 10th under interim management). Only bottom of the table Wolves have collected fewer points from their last five games (1) than our two (2).
Four Everton players headed to the World Cup
Four Everton standouts will be making the trip to Qatar in search of World Cup glory. The four players who Frank Lampard will be without for the next several weeks are Jordan Pickford (England), Conor Coady (England), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal), and Amadou Onana (Belgium). We take a look at how these four players fit in with their respective sides and if a trophy is on their horizon.
Player Ratings: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United
David de Gea - 7 Was solid in goal for most of the game. Could’ve done better for the goal, but he was good for the most part. Struggled a bit at the start, grew into the game, but was out of the picture for Fulham’s goal. Just needs to work on his timing: when to commit, and when to hold off. He’ll come good.
Hugo Lloris’ statement on rainbow armbands in Qatar is gross and he should know better
I didn’t want to write this article. I rarely do when it’s about something that a Tottenham Hotspur player has done that feels wrong, or icky. But I promised readers that I’d shine a light on aspects of the World Cup that otherwise don’t get the coverage it deserves, even when it’s distasteful, so we need to talk about it.
Sunderland reach the World Cup break after an impressive start to the season!
Finally, we’ve made it. A three-week break for the Qatar World Cup, a break that only a few weeks ago felt quite distant, is here. This pause in league action marks the end of the first half of Sunderland’s return to the Championship, so how are we doing after twenty games of our first season back in the second tier since 2017/2018?
Chelsea not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo — reports
Cristiano Ronaldo made himself once again the center of the football world’s attention this weekend, and while the reaction to his interview has been almost universally negative — and rightly so — he remains one of the most famous and marketable athletes in the world, which could always sway some team owner to do something silly. (And he’s probably still capable of scoring the odd goal or two.)
Manchester City Boss Gives Evidence In Mendy Trial
Manchester City manager has given evidence at Benjamin Mendy’s rape trial, explaining that Mendy was a ‘really good boy,’ but he also didn’t know Mendy’s life. French defender Mendy has been charged with seven counts of rape, one attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six girls, having been cleared of one count of rape in September.
Eden Hazard opens door to Real Madrid exit after 3.5-year injury nightmare
It can be hard to truly appreciate greatness in the moment it’s happening. Only after the fact do we often reflect and properly assess what we might have seen or experienced. And when we look back on the past decade of Chelsea Football Club, it becomes increasingly clear just how lucky and privileged we were to witness the best of Eden Hazard.
