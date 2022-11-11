ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Rick
4d ago

To Absolute Hell with the shooting and the steel jaw leghold trapping of our wolves. Let us rather develop workable solutions to minimize conflicts between wolves and Wisconsinites. The wolves were here first and deserve to be treated with respect.

Linda Larson
4d ago

Since I purchased my farm 36 years ago, I've never allowed hunting or trapping of wolves, coyotes, or fox on my land. I also installed trail cameras so that I can see any one on my land. It is posted and I WILL PROSECUTE!

WBAY Green Bay

Promising signs for Wisconsin gun-deer hunt

Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 1 hour ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Why do people call it 'deer camp'?

It's that time of year again when blaze orange adds a pop of color to the woods and fields. It's also that time when people share memories of going hunting up north to a place that has been transformed from a cabin into, what some call, deer camp. Outside of...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin farmers get first look at Raven driverless tractor system in action

AMHERST, Wis. – Combines moving through large fields harvesting corn and soybeans are common sights throughout much of Wisconsin each fall. The scene also usually includes a second person driving a tractor that’s pulling a grain cart alongside the combine to facilitate transporting the harvested crop more efficiently, helping maximize every minute farmers spend in the field.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

As heating costs are set to rise, counties see more demand for energy assistance

As heating costs are expected to spike this winter, county agencies have received a flood of calls from people seeking assistance to keep energy bills down. Many homeowners are likely to spend more on their heating bills due to higher fuel prices and a slightly colder weather forecast this winter, according to the most recent data from the federal Energy Information Administration.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Collectively, We Helped Save Wisconsin's Democracy

Minocqua Brewing Company not only makes great beer, but it also is a company with a point of view. For more information about the brewery and their Super PAC, please click here. Hello friends,. What an emotional week it has been!. In short, here's what I'm over the moon about.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin-based company under investigation for allegedly using child labor

A Nebraska judge has ordered a Wisconsin-based company to comply with a federal investigation into allegations that it used child labor. Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor sued Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, which is headquartered in Grant County and employs 17,000 people who clean 700 food processing plants nationwide.
NEBRASKA STATE
wpr.org

Birding, Wisconsin midterm voting trends

A biology professor and birder joins the show to tell us how to enjoy the birds we can find in our own backyards. Then, we talk to a Wisconsin political analyst about voting trends across the state in the 2022 midterm elections.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: The left’s governor

MADISON — Gov, Tony Evers won a second term Tuesday, and promptly made clear why he is Wisconsin’s chief executive of the left. In his victory speech, the Democrat doubled down on his far left agenda that has only widened the Badger State’s deep political divide. “We’re...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Nov. 15, 2022

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Delafield, 5.0. Waukesha, 3.8. Brookfield, 3.5. Greenfield, 3.0. Hales Corners,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

In 2022, Wisconsin voters approved $1.7B in new spending for local governments, schools

Voters around Wisconsin this year approved increasing spending on local governments and public schools by more than $1.7 billion via more than 100 referendum questions. A new report by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum shows there were 104 referendum questions this year seeking voters' permission for cities, villages, towns, counties and public school districts to exceed state limits on property tax increases. The report states unofficial election results show voters approved 82 of them, which works out to an overall passage rate of nearly 79 percent.
WISCONSIN STATE
royalpurplenews.com

Wisconsin Midterm Election results are in!

With the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater students, Whitewater residents, and all of Wisconsin gathering to vote during the midterm elections, they see who they want to vote for. Now with midterm elections done, they start to watch the counts of the ballots to see who the winners of the elections are, especially those who will make a bigger impact on our state. Here are your 2o22 Wisconsin Midterm Election results.
WHITEWATER, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Winter has arrived in Wisconsin — Time to dig out the snowblower

MADISON, Wis. — With temperatures dropping quickly into the low 30’s, it was only a matter of time until most of Wisconsin saw its first snowstorm of the season. Projections show that Madison and Milwaukee could get 1-3 inches of snow on Tuesday. With winter arriving that means...
MILWAUKEE, WI

