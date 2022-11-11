Read full article on original website
ESU women's basketball rolls in win over Henderson State
The Emporia State women's basketball team defeated Henderson State, 79-51, on Saturday in Searcy, Ark. After a miss from each team to open the game, Tre'Zure Jobe recorded her first of four steals in the game before hitting a mid-range jump shot to put Emporia State ahead 2-0. Following a Sydney Tinner basket to tie the score 8-8 with six minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Reddies put together a 7-1 scoring run to lead the Lady Hornets 15-9. Over the final three minutes of the quarter, the Lady Hornets rattled off an 8-0 scoring run thanks to a pair of baskets from both Katie Horyna and Victoria Price as they led 17-15 after one quarter.
Emporia State football comeback against Northwest Missouri falls short
The 22nd-ranked Emporia State football team had the ball with a chance to win the game late in the fourth quarter against No. 10 Northwest Missouri, but fell to the Bearcats, 27-21, at Welch Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Hornets entered the fourth quarter trailing 27-14 when quarterback Braden Gleason...
Emporia State soccer advances to second round of NCAA Tournament
Emporia State topped MIAA conference opponent Fort Hays State, 5-1, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday morning. The Hornets started off on the front foot early in the match as they applied pressure to Fort Hays State. The Hornets broke through in the 11th minute when Mackenzie Dimarco received a direct pass from Joanie Westcoat before streaking past a pair of Tiger defenders to put the Hornets ahead 1-0. Following continued pressure, Emporia State doubled their lead as Dimarco cut a pass through the box to assist Haley Sparks in the 19th minute.
Mighty Spartans youth football program has successful first season
The Emporia 10U Mighty Spartans team completed its inaugural season at the end of October. The team is part of a league that is run by the Sports Zone in Topeka and competes against teams from Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City, and the Kansas City metro area. The Mighty Spartans went 7-0 during the regular season and hosted a bowl game in Emporia against the Olathe Elevate, which they lost by one score.
ESU women's basketball opens season with win over Harding
The Emporia State women's basketball team forced 31 turnovers on the way to a 58-57 win at Harding on the first night of the MIAA-GAC Challenge in Searcy, Ark. The Lady Hornets scored the first points of the season on a three-pointer from Victoria Price 58 seconds into the game. They would not get another field goal until less than a minute remained in the quarter. Faith Paramore hit a three with 55 seconds left to give the Lady Hornets and 10-9 lead and Ehlaina Hartman followed with a steal and layup as Emporia State took a 12-9 lead after a quarter.
ESU men's basketball tops Arkansas Tech in season opener
The Emporia State men's basketball team put four players in double figures as they opened the season with a 67-57 win over Arkansas Tech on Friday night in Weatherford, Okla. The Hornets scored the first points of the season on an Owen Long jumper just 13 seconds into the game. The Wonder Boys took a 6-4 lead with 16:17 left when Emporia State went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good. Arkansas Tech pulled within a point at 15-14 midway through the half only to see the Hornets score the next five points to go back up by six with 8:58 left.
Remaining area schools see football seasons ends in sectional round
CANTON — Lebo High School played their postseason contest on the road Friday night and was duly upended by Canton-Galva High School, 52-6, in the 8-man Division II sectional matchup. The Wolves finished 8-3. It only took Canton-Galva two quarters to put this one away, scoring early and often and never looking back. It seemed Lebo couldn’t match up with the Eagles’ weapons or firepower, but it probably leaned more toward the falling-short-in-the-execution-department.
Area state-sectional football preview
Three area schools remain in the football postseason, and this week’s matchups should prove to be exciting ones. It’s the time of year when all contests are a challenge. Olpe High School meets Centralia High School away, Chase County High School hosts Little River High School, and Lebo High School heads to Canton to play Galva High School.
Interim ESU provost wants job full-time
The interim provost at Emporia State University wants the job on a permanent basis. ESU announced Friday that Brent Thomas will interview for the position Monday. He’s the third of four finalists for the provost position to be revealed.
Nine local organizations prepare for first Emporia Area Match Day
Emporia Area Match Day is back Monday for its ninth year — with nine new organizations joining the day of giving. Emporia First Friday Art Walk is new on the list this year, raising funds for an Art Walk print and frame shop.
Chase County under Monday snow advisory
Last winter, the Emporia area didn't see snow until January 1. This season, it may come seven weeks sooner. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Chase County, effective from 3:00-10:00 p.m. Monday. Other counties could receive snow, but in smaller amounts.
Snow projection map - 11.13.22
Last winter, the Emporia area didn't see snow until January 1. This season, it may come seve…
Negotiations begin between USD 252, teachers
The USD 252 school district is discussing a new two-year contract with a teachers' association, with an option for a third year. Minutes presented at Wednesday's school board meeting indicate the first round of negotiations with the Southern Lyon County National Education Association occurred Wednesday, November 2.
Hot tar leads to fire on middle school roof
Emporia Schools were closed Friday for Veterans Day, yet Emporia Fire Department crews were called to potential trouble at the middle school. "There was a small fire on the new construction portion of the roof at Emporia Middle School," USD 253 Director of Community Relations Lyndel Landgren said Friday. "McCownGordon, our construction company, immediately notified the fire department and upon their arrival quickly extinguished the fire. There are no students in the building today and our staff that is working was never in any danger."
EHS Theatre presents Beauty and the Beast
Belle and her friends are coming to Emporia High School Nov. 17-19 for the EHS Theatre production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”. “It’s a production that has included over a hundred students as far as their work on it or their involvement in the cast,” Director Kacie Hastings said. “It’s been a massive show. This is probably the biggest show I’ve done at Emporia High School, but it’s coming together pretty well.”
Emporia celebrates Veterans Day
The Emporia Veterans Day parade marched down Commercial Street, braving frigid temperatures Friday morning. Here are a few photos from before the parade got started. We'll have more photos to share soon.
Cold air for warm Veterans Day tributes
Flags should have no problem flying freely on this Veterans Day. The remnants of a cold front will take care of that. But people carrying flags outside might want to protect their hands. Below-freezing weather returned to the Emporia area early Friday for the first time in three weeks.
EDITORIAL: Give to Food For Students
Twelve years ago a small group of concerned Emporians got together to come up with a plan to address a serious need in our community: food insecurity among children in Emporia schools who often go hungry on the weekends. Food For Students was born and, since then, with the help...
Emporia Public Library to host preschool reading event for Family Literacy Night
Celebrate Kansas Reads to Preschoolers Month with the Emporia Public Library on Family Literacy Night from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the library. Preschoolers and their families are invited to celebrate early literacy with games, activities, crafts, and a healthy snack based on this year’s Kansas Reads to Preschoolers title, “Not a Box” by Antoinette Portis.
The People Speak: Support Street Cats Club on Match Day
The Street Cats Club is honored to be an Emporia Area Match Day organization this year. We are excited for the opportunity to raise much-needed funds for our organization’s mission of helping stray cats live safer, healthier lives by controlling the population through trap/neuter/return, providing support for colonies and their caregivers, and fostering sick/injured/orphaned cats and kittens.
