Yardbarker

What could the Devils add to become a Stanley Cup contender?

The New Jersey Devils are the surprise of the NHL early on as they sit with a 12-3-0 record one month into the season. Tyler Yaremchuk and Mike McKenna discussed what the team could add in order to solidify themselves as a top Stanley Cup contender on Monday’s edition of Daily Faceoff Live.
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

2 Pittsburgh Penguins’ Trade Targets as Goaltending Needs Arise

The Pittsburgh Penguins need a save. The team sits with a 6-6-3 record after the first 15 games and one of the biggest factors is their goaltending. Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith have yet to find their games and management is going to keep a close eye on what other options are out there should the Penguins’ current tandem continue to provide mediocre play.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Oilers Being Linked to Tarasenko and Blues By TSN Analyst

TSN’s Mike Johnson discussed some of the high-end wingers that might be available in trade before the NHL Trade Deadline and the St. Louis Blues are a team that a few insiders are looking at. Specifically, Ryan O’Reilly’s name is out there, as is Vladimir Tarasenko’s. Considering Tarasenko asked for a trade out of St. Louis not that long ago, he’s an intriguing player to watch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

The Lakers Might Have Found Their Secret Weapon

The Los Angeles Lakers left their fans smiling for a change on Sunday night, taking down the Brooklyn Nets with an impressive and inspiring 116-103 victory. This halted a five-game losing streak and actually showed some depth and power from multiple people. Anthony Davis was looking like his old self...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Lose A Key Coach For 2023

Several weeks ago, St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced that the team’s hitting coach, Jeff Albert would not be returning in 2023. St. Louis promoted assistant hitting coach Turner Ward to fill Albert’s role and hired Brandon Allen to be their new assistant hitting coach.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

The Athletic predicts Braves lose critical piece of front office this offseason

The Atlanta Braves are one of the best ran organizations in all of sports. From top to bottom, the club is efficient, thorough, and attentive. There isn’t a single facet of the franchise that is poorly run, and it’s why they sit in 2022 with a championship window wide open. Alex Anthopoulos deserves a bulk of the credit, but he couldn’t do what he does so well without his subordinates, specifically Dana Brown, who is responsible for bringing in players like Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

NBA reverses course after laughable technical foul to Jayson Tatum

"Anybody in the arena, anybody watching the game, could have seen I was frustrated with myself," Tatum told reporters. "I didn’t say anything, I didn’t look at him. So, after the game, you can just laugh it off when you see it." It's fortunate for Tatum that the...
Yardbarker

Lakers Assign Vets To G League Team

Your Los Angeles Lakers seem to be doing their darnedest to prep some veterans for, hopefully, the team's second straight win on Friday against another bottom-feeding NBA club, the Detroit Pistons. To that end, L.A. has sent guards Kendrick Nunn and Dennis Schröder, along with center Thomas Bryant, down to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Make Five Moves For Week 11

Cardinals promoted Rashaad Coward to their active roster. Cardinals signed DL Michael Dogbe to their practice squad. Cardinals waived K Tristan Vizcaino. Cardinals released LB Blake Lynch and OL Sage Doxtater from their practice squad. Here’s the Cardinals updated practice squad:. DL Manny Jones. TE Bernhard Seikovits (International) DL...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Clippers Have Discussed Deal to Acquire Pacers’ Myles Turner

And per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Clippers have indeed discussed a deal to land Turner. This really shouldn’t be a big surprise, as the Clippers have been seeking a center since losing Isaiah Hartenstein to the Knicks in free agency this past offseason. It’s hard to know what they would offer or how serious they are about Turner, though word is, Turner is indeed available for the right price.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Offers Up Thought-Provoking Nolan Arenado Take

Nolan Arenado has been everything the St. Louis Cardinals could have hoped for when they acquired him from the Colorado Rockies back in 2021. Arenado has given St. Louis the middle-of-the-order bat they so desperately needed before trading for him. After a hitting .293 with 30 home runs and 103...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Former NBA Champion Isn't Giving Up On The Lakers: "If You Give LeBron A Chance, He Will Take You To The Finals."

LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever live, and he isn't not enjoying the end of his career that he would have liked. After signing with the Lakers and giving the team multiple contract extensions, LeBron has clearly indicated a desire to end his career with the Lakers. The problem is that the Lakers can no longer build a title-winning roster around LBJ.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Despite Win Concerns Continues To Mount For Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett After Another Pedestrian Outing

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett made his fifth career start on Sunday. It was the first time he led the team to victory, as Mitch Trubisky finished out the team’s Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Things didn’t exactly go smoothly for the rookie, though. It was more of the same from Pickett against the New Orleans Saints defense.
PITTSBURGH, PA

