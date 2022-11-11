Read full article on original website
What could the Devils add to become a Stanley Cup contender?
The New Jersey Devils are the surprise of the NHL early on as they sit with a 12-3-0 record one month into the season. Tyler Yaremchuk and Mike McKenna discussed what the team could add in order to solidify themselves as a top Stanley Cup contender on Monday’s edition of Daily Faceoff Live.
2 Pittsburgh Penguins’ Trade Targets as Goaltending Needs Arise
The Pittsburgh Penguins need a save. The team sits with a 6-6-3 record after the first 15 games and one of the biggest factors is their goaltending. Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith have yet to find their games and management is going to keep a close eye on what other options are out there should the Penguins’ current tandem continue to provide mediocre play.
Oilers Being Linked to Tarasenko and Blues By TSN Analyst
TSN’s Mike Johnson discussed some of the high-end wingers that might be available in trade before the NHL Trade Deadline and the St. Louis Blues are a team that a few insiders are looking at. Specifically, Ryan O’Reilly’s name is out there, as is Vladimir Tarasenko’s. Considering Tarasenko asked for a trade out of St. Louis not that long ago, he’s an intriguing player to watch.
Dirk Nowitzki On His Ex-Fianceé Being Arrested For Fraud: "I Was Super Embarrassed About The Whole Situation"
Dirk Nowitzki is arguably one of the most beloved players in NBA history, being a pretty cool and quiet man that only cared about playing basketball and winning. He inspired a lot of young people during his active days, but not everything was sweet for him. Dirk was always a...
The Lakers Might Have Found Their Secret Weapon
The Los Angeles Lakers left their fans smiling for a change on Sunday night, taking down the Brooklyn Nets with an impressive and inspiring 116-103 victory. This halted a five-game losing streak and actually showed some depth and power from multiple people. Anthony Davis was looking like his old self...
Micah Parsons Blasts 'Undisciplined' (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put) out this...
Cardinals Lose A Key Coach For 2023
Several weeks ago, St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced that the team’s hitting coach, Jeff Albert would not be returning in 2023. St. Louis promoted assistant hitting coach Turner Ward to fill Albert’s role and hired Brandon Allen to be their new assistant hitting coach.
Devin Booker Goes Off On Refs After Insane Free Throw Disparity In Loss To Heat
The Phoenix Suns seemed to have started the season at a very low point when they went down 22 points to the Dallas Mavericks on opening night. However, the team fought back and pulled off an incredible win as the perfect statement opening to a season that has been really good for the Suns.
The Athletic predicts Braves lose critical piece of front office this offseason
The Atlanta Braves are one of the best ran organizations in all of sports. From top to bottom, the club is efficient, thorough, and attentive. There isn’t a single facet of the franchise that is poorly run, and it’s why they sit in 2022 with a championship window wide open. Alex Anthopoulos deserves a bulk of the credit, but he couldn’t do what he does so well without his subordinates, specifically Dana Brown, who is responsible for bringing in players like Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider.
Unbelieveable scoring stat about Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons goes viral
Joel Embiid appears to be slightly better at putting the ball in the basket than his former teammate. The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid went Vesuvius on the Utah Jazz over the weekend, erupting for 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a 105-98 victory for Philly. It...
NBA reverses course after laughable technical foul to Jayson Tatum
"Anybody in the arena, anybody watching the game, could have seen I was frustrated with myself," Tatum told reporters. "I didn’t say anything, I didn’t look at him. So, after the game, you can just laugh it off when you see it." It's fortunate for Tatum that the...
Lakers Assign Vets To G League Team
Your Los Angeles Lakers seem to be doing their darnedest to prep some veterans for, hopefully, the team's second straight win on Friday against another bottom-feeding NBA club, the Detroit Pistons. To that end, L.A. has sent guards Kendrick Nunn and Dennis Schröder, along with center Thomas Bryant, down to...
Cardinals Make Five Moves For Week 11
Cardinals promoted Rashaad Coward to their active roster. Cardinals signed DL Michael Dogbe to their practice squad. Cardinals waived K Tristan Vizcaino. Cardinals released LB Blake Lynch and OL Sage Doxtater from their practice squad. Here’s the Cardinals updated practice squad:. DL Manny Jones. TE Bernhard Seikovits (International) DL...
NBA Rumors: There Is 'Palpapale Fear' Within Lakers Organization Over Pick Swap With Pelicans In Victor Wembanyama Draft
Even with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook playing some of their best basketball in over a year, the Los Angeles Lakers aren't a good basketball team. Outside of their core three, the supporting cast just doesn't have enough scoring potential to keep up with the competition. So far this season,...
Clippers Have Discussed Deal to Acquire Pacers’ Myles Turner
And per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Clippers have indeed discussed a deal to land Turner. This really shouldn’t be a big surprise, as the Clippers have been seeking a center since losing Isaiah Hartenstein to the Knicks in free agency this past offseason. It’s hard to know what they would offer or how serious they are about Turner, though word is, Turner is indeed available for the right price.
Cardinals Fan Offers Up Thought-Provoking Nolan Arenado Take
Nolan Arenado has been everything the St. Louis Cardinals could have hoped for when they acquired him from the Colorado Rockies back in 2021. Arenado has given St. Louis the middle-of-the-order bat they so desperately needed before trading for him. After a hitting .293 with 30 home runs and 103...
Former NBA Champion Isn't Giving Up On The Lakers: "If You Give LeBron A Chance, He Will Take You To The Finals."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever live, and he isn't not enjoying the end of his career that he would have liked. After signing with the Lakers and giving the team multiple contract extensions, LeBron has clearly indicated a desire to end his career with the Lakers. The problem is that the Lakers can no longer build a title-winning roster around LBJ.
Despite Win Concerns Continues To Mount For Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett After Another Pedestrian Outing
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett made his fifth career start on Sunday. It was the first time he led the team to victory, as Mitch Trubisky finished out the team’s Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Things didn’t exactly go smoothly for the rookie, though. It was more of the same from Pickett against the New Orleans Saints defense.
