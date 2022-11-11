ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Highschool Basketball Pro

Selma, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

SELMA, AL
WSFA

Veterans honored during Troy football game

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Current and former members of the military were showered with gratitude on Troy University’s campus Saturday, while the Trojans took on the U.S. Army for the first time. It was a day of honor that Navy veteran Richard Mosley says was just great. “There is...
TROY, AL
WSFA

Prattville power lifter is a world champ

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Andrea Armstrong was just a teenager when her life took a major turn. “That’s why I started doing this,” said powerlifter Andrea Armstrong. “My father passed away. I knew I didn’t have the strongest person in my life anymore. I had to be strong for myself and my family.”
PRATTVILLE, AL
footballscoop.com

Auburn unveils new $92 million football complex

Auburn, the football team, is not where it needs to be right now. There's no denying that. But Auburn, the football program, is not going anywhere. The program has endeavored to get that message across to possible future players and coaches alike since the Oct. 31 hiring of Bryan Harsin. It's come through the inspiring run of Cadillac Williams as interim head coach, who so clearly relishes the opportunity to lead his alma mater, even if for a brief spell.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

MPS discusses move for students from Lanier to Carver High School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023-2024 school year will look different for some Montgomery ninth graders. These students will represent the first of many to be moved from Lanier High School to Carver High School. MPS Superintendent Melvin J. Brown spoke about the move in a video posted to the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama

The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

MPS Officially Changes Names of Robert E. Lee, Jeff Davis High Schools

Two Montgomery schools named after Confederate figures and slave owners have been renamed. The Montgomery Board of Education voted for the name changes at Thursday night’s meeting. Robert E. Lee will henceforth be known as Dr. Percy L. Julian High School. Julian was a Montgomery-born Black chemist and pioneer...
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Crime Spree Brings Multiple Agencies together Across Alabama and Georgia; Thankful for the Heroes

Investigators in Prattville, across Alabama and Georgia continue to investigate crimes that could be associated with Michael Jerome Butler. He currently is in Autauga Metro Jail with no bond on multiple local charges including rape, kidnapping and robbery. As of yesterday, Butler has been charged in the murder of a woman in St. Clair County in Alabama.
PRATTVILLE, AL
tropnews.com

From Troy to the Big Screen

Troy alumnus Sean Freeman is finding success in the film industry with his starring role in the movie “Boxed In,” now streaming on Peacock, and coming soon to Netflix, and Hulu. Freeman obtained a bachelor’s degree in human services and a master’s degree in strategic communication during his...
TROY, AL
wbrc.com

MPS board approves name changes for 2 schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education has approved name changes for two high schools. The board voted 5-2 Thursday evening in favor of Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown’s recommendation of renaming:. Robert E. Lee High School to Dr. Percy Julian High School. Jeff Davis...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
montgomeryindependent.com

Montgomery Quilters Take Up The challenge To Change The Pattern

Montgomery residents gathered at Garrick Hardy student center on the campus of Alabama State University on November 4th to make quilt panels honoring black and brown lives lost to HIV/AIDS. These panels will become part of the AIDS memorial quilt which will be on display in Montgomery from November 30th...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

What’s Happening: November 10-13

There are plenty of Veterans Day events happening across the River Region. There’s also a lot more to do this weekend, including a Market Day in downtown Montgomery and a special student performance at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. Watch the video to get the latest from Alabama News Network’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

First Alert: Tracking a cold and breezy end to the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Even with the sunshine back in the forecast today, highs will only warm into the 50s. Breezy north winds remain in place, making it feel even colder when outside. Tonight, temperatures will again drop into the 30s, with many locations hovering near or below freezing. After...

