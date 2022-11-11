Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Selma, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Clarke Prep School basketball team will have a game with Meadowview Christian School on November 14, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WSFA
Veterans honored during Troy football game
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Current and former members of the military were showered with gratitude on Troy University’s campus Saturday, while the Trojans took on the U.S. Army for the first time. It was a day of honor that Navy veteran Richard Mosley says was just great. “There is...
Oxford Eagle
Quinshon Judkins breaks record for single-season rushing touchdowns in loss to Alabama
Quinshon Judkins announced his presence on the national stage in a big way this season. The Ole Miss freshman quickly established himself as a go-to option in the Rebels’ run-heavy offense, and has taken advantage of his opportunities all season as he wreaks havoc on opposing defenses. His hard...
WSFA
Prattville power lifter is a world champ
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Andrea Armstrong was just a teenager when her life took a major turn. “That’s why I started doing this,” said powerlifter Andrea Armstrong. “My father passed away. I knew I didn’t have the strongest person in my life anymore. I had to be strong for myself and my family.”
footballscoop.com
Auburn unveils new $92 million football complex
Auburn, the football team, is not where it needs to be right now. There's no denying that. But Auburn, the football program, is not going anywhere. The program has endeavored to get that message across to possible future players and coaches alike since the Oct. 31 hiring of Bryan Harsin. It's come through the inspiring run of Cadillac Williams as interim head coach, who so clearly relishes the opportunity to lead his alma mater, even if for a brief spell.
wvtm13.com
Walk-on Auburn linebacker and former Marine named team captain for Saturday's game against Texas A&M
It's a story that may have slipped under the radar, but it's a story that is as inspirational as they come, just in time for Veterans Day. Jonathan LeGrand is a walk-on linebacker at Auburn. While I can't say if he will see action Saturday night, I can say that LeGrand will be honored in a heartfelt way.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: A story about Auburn, the place of dreams you didn’t even know to dream
Imagine what it was like for Ronnie Brown last Saturday, standing in the locker room in Starkville and watching his partner, his buddy, his old running dog, Carnell Williams, deliver the pregame speech. Who’d have thought?. Never Cadillac. “I’ve got to be honest with everybody: This was never a...
Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay: A Gallery Of ‘Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming
Compilation of sun-kissed stunners who slayed and parlayed At Tuskegee's Homecoming in the heart of Tuskegee, Alabama
This Auburn football head coach hire would make Iron Bowl the Super Bowl of the South
AL.com’s Joseph Goodman published a Lane Kiffin deep-dive on November 11 ahead of his Ole Miss Rebels’ home matchup with Alabama on Saturday, and looming over the talk of his long history with Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban was the possibility of Kiffin becoming the next Auburn football head coach.
WSFA
MPS discusses move for students from Lanier to Carver High School
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023-2024 school year will look different for some Montgomery ninth graders. These students will represent the first of many to be moved from Lanier High School to Carver High School. MPS Superintendent Melvin J. Brown spoke about the move in a video posted to the...
House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama
The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
alabamanews.net
MPS Officially Changes Names of Robert E. Lee, Jeff Davis High Schools
Two Montgomery schools named after Confederate figures and slave owners have been renamed. The Montgomery Board of Education voted for the name changes at Thursday night’s meeting. Robert E. Lee will henceforth be known as Dr. Percy L. Julian High School. Julian was a Montgomery-born Black chemist and pioneer...
elmoreautauganews.com
Millbrook Senior Center: With New Building, Activities and Participants are Growing! But there is still room for you
If you know someone who could enjoy the services of the Millbrook Senior Center, visit their Facebook page to learn more at https://www.facebook.com/MillbrookSeniorCenter. Our YMCA is proud to staff the Millbrook Senior Center. As you know, we staff it Monday-Friday from 8 A.M. to 3 P.M. Here are some statistics...
elmoreautauganews.com
Crime Spree Brings Multiple Agencies together Across Alabama and Georgia; Thankful for the Heroes
Investigators in Prattville, across Alabama and Georgia continue to investigate crimes that could be associated with Michael Jerome Butler. He currently is in Autauga Metro Jail with no bond on multiple local charges including rape, kidnapping and robbery. As of yesterday, Butler has been charged in the murder of a woman in St. Clair County in Alabama.
tropnews.com
From Troy to the Big Screen
Troy alumnus Sean Freeman is finding success in the film industry with his starring role in the movie “Boxed In,” now streaming on Peacock, and coming soon to Netflix, and Hulu. Freeman obtained a bachelor’s degree in human services and a master’s degree in strategic communication during his...
Montgomery school board approves name changes for Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee high schools
The Montgomery County Board of Education on Thursday reportedly voted to rename Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee high schools after a noted Black chemist, an Alabama judge who made influential rulings during the Civil Rights Era and two civil rights activists. In a 5-2 vote, the board approved renaming...
wbrc.com
MPS board approves name changes for 2 schools
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education has approved name changes for two high schools. The board voted 5-2 Thursday evening in favor of Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown’s recommendation of renaming:. Robert E. Lee High School to Dr. Percy Julian High School. Jeff Davis...
montgomeryindependent.com
Montgomery Quilters Take Up The challenge To Change The Pattern
Montgomery residents gathered at Garrick Hardy student center on the campus of Alabama State University on November 4th to make quilt panels honoring black and brown lives lost to HIV/AIDS. These panels will become part of the AIDS memorial quilt which will be on display in Montgomery from November 30th...
alabamanews.net
What’s Happening: November 10-13
There are plenty of Veterans Day events happening across the River Region. There’s also a lot more to do this weekend, including a Market Day in downtown Montgomery and a special student performance at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. Watch the video to get the latest from Alabama News Network’s...
WSFA
First Alert: Tracking a cold and breezy end to the weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Even with the sunshine back in the forecast today, highs will only warm into the 50s. Breezy north winds remain in place, making it feel even colder when outside. Tonight, temperatures will again drop into the 30s, with many locations hovering near or below freezing. After...
Comments / 0