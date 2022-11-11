Auburn, the football team, is not where it needs to be right now. There's no denying that. But Auburn, the football program, is not going anywhere. The program has endeavored to get that message across to possible future players and coaches alike since the Oct. 31 hiring of Bryan Harsin. It's come through the inspiring run of Cadillac Williams as interim head coach, who so clearly relishes the opportunity to lead his alma mater, even if for a brief spell.

