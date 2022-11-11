Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
msn.com
NASA’s Atremis I rocket is running out of time
After multiple delays, the launch of NASA's Artemis I rocket is looming on the horizon. But, if the rocket does see another delay, it could put the booster at great risk of running out of time. That's because the expiration dates on certain components of the Artemis I boosters are coming up in December.
Mystery behind sonic boom heard in Florida today revealed after X 37 spaceplane returns to earth – but questions remain
A NUMBER of Americans reportedly heard a sonic boom this morning that officials are saying was caused by the X-37B space plane returning to earth. The sonic boom was reported to be heard across Florida between 5 and 6am and though it's suspected to have been caused by military spacecraft returning to earth, what it was off doing is unknown.
scitechdaily.com
The End Is Nigh: NASA Prepares To Say “Farewell” to History-Making Mars InSight Lander
A closer look at what goes into wrapping up the mission as the InSight spacecraft’s power supply continues to dwindle. The end is nigh for NASA’s Mars InSight lander. The day is fast approaching when the spacecraft will fall silent, ending its history-making mission to reveal secrets of the Red Planet’s interior. Since the spacecraft’s power generation continues to decline as windblown dust on its solar panels thickens, the engineering team has already taken steps to continue as long as possible with what power remains. Despite these efforts, it won’t be long now, as the end is expected to come in the next few weeks.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet
NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
Sonic booms heard across Florida as secret Space Force spaceplane returns to KSC
Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- A secretive Space Force spaceplane streaked across Florida early Saturday, generating unmistakable sonic booms en route to a landing at Kennedy Space Center that wrapped up another record-breaking mission. ...
Gizmodo
All Is Not Well at NASA's JPL
NASA’s JPL is struggling with issues related to budget, staffing, and poor communications, forcing the space agency to delay a highly anticipated mission to Venus. During the annual meeting of the Venus Exploration Analysis Group on Monday, Director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division Lori Glaze described the mission delay as “the most painful thing I’ve ever had to do probably in my whole life.” However, Glaze said that in trying to address challenges highlighted by an independent review board, “there were zero good options.”
History Channel crew discovers remnants of space shuttle Challenger off Florida coast
Divers off the east coast of Florida have discovered remnants from the space shuttle Challenger, which exploded after liftoff from Kennedy Space Center more than 36 years ago.
US military's X-37B space plane zooms past 900 days in orbit
The U.S. military's X-37B robotic space plane just passed 900 days in orbit on its latest hush-hush mission, adding to the program's flight-duration record.
Photo Shows Enormous Asteroid 2022 RM4 Before Its Close Pass by Earth
The image depicts the massive asteroid one day before it zoomed past Earth at over 52,000 miles per hour.
Piece of the space shuttle Challenger found by divers in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida
NASA has confirmed that a piece of the space shuttle Challenger has been found in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida, nearly 37 years after the shuttle exploded shortly after liftoff. The discovery was made by a History Channel documentary crew who were searching for the wreckage of...
NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission still on track for Nov. 16 launch after storm
NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket survived Hurricane Nicole's wrath in good shape and remains on track to launch on Nov. 16, agency officials said.
BBC
Golden asteroid: Nasa mission set to launch in 2023
Somewhere between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter lurks a massive metal asteroid known as 16 Psyche. Nasa has announced it plans to launch a mission to the 140-mile-wide rock in October 2023. The asteroid is thought to contain a core of iron, nickel and gold worth a whopping $10,000...
Meteorite that smashed into Mars shook planet, NASA says
Scientists who study Mars on Thursday revealed the remarkable Christmas gift they received from the planet last year. - 'Useful' ice presence - The valuable information gathered in studying the crash will contribute to deeper knowledge of Mars' interior and the history of how the planet was created, scientists said.
Inside Nasa’s bizarre ‘inflatable heat shield’ mission that could one day take us to Mars
LOFTID - which measures about 20 feet in diameter - was successfully sent to Low Earth orbit space and then brought down from orbit into the Pacific ocean. It was launched aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V as a secondary payload with the Joint Polar Surveyor System-2 (JPSS-2). “Everybody’s...
scitechdaily.com
Mars Express Spacecraft Sets Data Relay Record
Mars Express, a spacecraft operated by the European Space Agency (ESA), recently conducted tests in which it relayed data gathered by NASA’s Perseverance rover back to Earth. This means the 19-year-old spacecraft has now relayed data for seven different Mars surface missions – a unique, new record!. Landers...
Success! NASA's tiny CAPSTONE probe arrives at the moon
NASA's CAPSTONE spacecraft slipped into orbit around the moon on Sunday evening (Nov. 13), becoming the first cubesat ever to visit Earth's nearest neighbor.
Digital Trends
NASA’s mega moon rocket looks tiny in this launchpad shot
NASA is targeting November 14 for the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The rocket will power an uncrewed Orion spacecraft toward the moon where it’ll come within 62 miles of the the lunar surface before returning to Earth for a splashdown landing on December 9.
What time is NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket launch on Nov. 16?
NASA's Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch to the moon is scheduled to launch on Nov. 16 at 1:04 a.m. EST (0604 GMT).
NASA assessing damage to Artemis 1 moon rocket from Tropical Storm Nicole
NASA has begun assessing the potential damage to its Artemis 1 moon rocket from Tropical Storm Nicole, which slammed into Florida's Space Coast on Thursday (Nov. 10).
