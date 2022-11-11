The Emporia State men's basketball team put four players in double figures as they opened the season with a 67-57 win over Arkansas Tech on Friday night in Weatherford, Okla. The Hornets scored the first points of the season on an Owen Long jumper just 13 seconds into the game. The Wonder Boys took a 6-4 lead with 16:17 left when Emporia State went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good. Arkansas Tech pulled within a point at 15-14 midway through the half only to see the Hornets score the next five points to go back up by six with 8:58 left.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO