Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State soccer shuts out top-seeded Central Missouri in NCAA Tournament
The Emporia State soccer team will head to its first regional final after defeating top-seeded Central Missouri, 1-0, in the second round on Sunday in Warrensburg, Mo. The only goal of the game came from Hannah Woolery, who scored in the 72nd minute. Emporia State earned a throw-in deep in the Jennies half of the pitch which fell to Angela Palmer in the box, who played a left-footed cross in front of the Jennies goalkeeper that found the head of Woolery and slotted the ball into the top-left corner of the goal to give the Hornets the lead.
Emporia gazette.com
Remaining area schools see football seasons ends in sectional round
CANTON — Lebo High School played their postseason contest on the road Friday night and was duly upended by Canton-Galva High School, 52-6, in the 8-man Division II sectional matchup. The Wolves finished 8-3. It only took Canton-Galva two quarters to put this one away, scoring early and often and never looking back. It seemed Lebo couldn’t match up with the Eagles’ weapons or firepower, but it probably leaned more toward the falling-short-in-the-execution-department.
Emporia gazette.com
Mighty Spartans youth football program has successful first season
The Emporia 10U Mighty Spartans team completed its inaugural season at the end of October. The team is part of a league that is run by the Sports Zone in Topeka and competes against teams from Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City, and the Kansas City metro area. The Mighty Spartans went 7-0 during the regular season and hosted a bowl game in Emporia against the Olathe Elevate, which they lost by one score.
Emporia gazette.com
ESU men's basketball top Southwestern Oklahoma, 88-65
For the second night in a row, the Emporia State men's basketball team used an 11-0 run late in the first half to take control on the way to an 88-65 win at Southwestern Oklahoma on Saturday in Weatherford, Okla. The Hornets led from start to finish as Mayuom Buom...
Emporia gazette.com
ESU women's basketball rolls in win over Henderson State
The Emporia State women's basketball team defeated Henderson State, 79-51, on Saturday in Searcy, Ark. After a miss from each team to open the game, Tre'Zure Jobe recorded her first of four steals in the game before hitting a mid-range jump shot to put Emporia State ahead 2-0. Following a Sydney Tinner basket to tie the score 8-8 with six minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Reddies put together a 7-1 scoring run to lead the Lady Hornets 15-9. Over the final three minutes of the quarter, the Lady Hornets rattled off an 8-0 scoring run thanks to a pair of baskets from both Katie Horyna and Victoria Price as they led 17-15 after one quarter.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State soccer advances to second round of NCAA Tournament
Emporia State topped MIAA conference opponent Fort Hays State, 5-1, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday morning. The Hornets started off on the front foot early in the match as they applied pressure to Fort Hays State. The Hornets broke through in the 11th minute when Mackenzie Dimarco received a direct pass from Joanie Westcoat before streaking past a pair of Tiger defenders to put the Hornets ahead 1-0. Following continued pressure, Emporia State doubled their lead as Dimarco cut a pass through the box to assist Haley Sparks in the 19th minute.
SWAC’s Alcorn State stuns Wichita State basketball with upset win at Koch Arena
The Shockers never looked comfortable in what was a stunning 66-57 loss to Alcorn State.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State volleyball coach Bing Xu to step down
After 20 years with the Emporia State volleyball program, Bing Xu has announced that he is stepping down as the head coach. He will leave as the fifth-winningest volleyball coach in MIAA history.
Emporia gazette.com
ESU men's basketball tops Arkansas Tech in season opener
The Emporia State men's basketball team put four players in double figures as they opened the season with a 67-57 win over Arkansas Tech on Friday night in Weatherford, Okla. The Hornets scored the first points of the season on an Owen Long jumper just 13 seconds into the game. The Wonder Boys took a 6-4 lead with 16:17 left when Emporia State went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good. Arkansas Tech pulled within a point at 15-14 midway through the half only to see the Hornets score the next five points to go back up by six with 8:58 left.
Emporia gazette.com
Linda C. Fritz
Linda C. Fritz, 69, of Emporia, Kansas died Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Flint Hills Care Center in Emporia. Linda was born December 5, 1952 in Emporia the daughter of Ellis and Grace (Scoggins) Smith. She worked for Greyhound Bus Line and had been retired for 30 years. Linda...
Emporia gazette.com
Snow projection map - 11.13.22
Last winter, the Emporia area didn't see snow until January 1. This season, it may come seve…
Emporia gazette.com
Chase County under Monday snow advisory
Last winter, the Emporia area didn't see snow until January 1. This season, it may come seven weeks sooner. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Chase County, effective from 3:00-10:00 p.m. Monday. Other counties could receive snow, but in smaller amounts.
Emporia gazette.com
Winter Weather Advisory fills area after dark
A map posted by the National Weather Service in Wichita Sunday said Emporia had a 28% chance of receiving one inch of snow by Tuesday. Not 25%. Not 30%. But 28%.
Emporia gazette.com
Online donors kick off Match Day
While you may have been sleeping, Emporia Match Day was beginning. The staff woke up pleased. “We have been getting a lot of online donations,” Loni Heimen with the Emporia Community Foundation said Monday morning. “Hopefully, that bodes well when we kick off the in-person side of it.”
Emporia gazette.com
Twila Maxine Buckridge Smith
Twila Maxine Buckridge Smith took her final journey home to be with her Lord on November 10, 2022. Twila Buckridge Smith was born June 20, 1937, to James Henry Buckridge and Mildred Martha Chadd Buckridge. She is a graduate of Emporia High School and Flint Hills Technical College. She worked...
KVOE
Small fire at Emporia Middle School put out quickly
A small fire developed on top of Emporia Middle School on Veterans Day — and it was out quickly, according to Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley. Fire crews from Emporia, Americus and Olpe were dispatched to the school’s new construction area on the northwest side of the building shortly before 10 am. Conley says the roofing crew was heating up some materials but did so too close to a box, which caught fire. A small patch of the roof burned, along with some insulation.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia police officers complete state training
Two Emporia police officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center Friday. Randall Crump Jr. and Alexander Weaver were part of the 301st Basic Training Class in Reno County, which lasted 14 weeks. Weaver received a special fitness award for running and walking more than 231 miles during the...
Emporia gazette.com
Negotiations begin between USD 252, teachers
The USD 252 school district is discussing a new two-year contract with a teachers' association, with an option for a third year. Minutes presented at Wednesday's school board meeting indicate the first round of negotiations with the Southern Lyon County National Education Association occurred Wednesday, November 2.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Match Day - Give to help Food for Students
Match Day 2022 is Today and Food For Students needs your donations. From $1 to $1000, ALL donations are matched on Match Day which is BIG NEWS for FFS, because that means your donation goes TWICE as far!!. Since each bag costs approximately $10, on Match Day a $50 donation...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold trend continues, rain/snow mix possible next week
After a cool day with highs in the 40s and 50s, temperatures fall overnight. Clear skies will allow temperatures to dip back into the 20s for most, with those in northwestern Kansas looking at the upper teens for tomorrow morning. Highs by the afternoon will rebound back into the 40s...
Comments / 1