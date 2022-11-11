The biggest drop in the number of homeless veterans in over half a decade teeters on pandemic-era assistance

Read full article on original website
Navy Times
Drop in veteran homelessness proves we can end homelessness
When Justin Fisher deployed to serve in the Iraq War in 2009, he was performing an extraordinary act of service for our country. For one thing, he was deploying to Basra — one of the most dangerous places in Iraq — during one of the most dangerous times of the war. For another, he came out of military retirement to do so. He didn’t have to re-enlist, but he did, because of his commitment to the United States of America.
KPBS
American Veteran: She dreamed of a Marine Corps career, but wasn't prepared for the 'shadow side.'
To commemorate Veterans Day, the American Homefront Project collaborated with the PBS documentary series American Veteranand the companion podcast, American Veteran: Unforgettable Stories, to profile men and women who have served in the U.S military. C.J. Scarlet grew up hearing her father’s stories about his service in the Marines. When...
Remembering Natives on Veteran’s Day
As the sun sets on another Veteran’s Day – it is important to remember those Native Americans also a part of the Armed Services, past and present. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, American Indians and Alaska Natives serve in the U.S. Armed Services at higher rates than any other group. With more than 140,000 AI/AN Veterans living in the United States, it is definitely worth taking a moment to thank them for their service to this country.
National Park Service offers lifetime pass to veterans and Gold Star Families
WASHINGTON — The National Park Service is offering Gold Star Families and U.S. military veterans the opportunity to get a free lifetime military pass. NPS announced the new pass would be made available in partnership with Operation Live Well as a way to thank military personnel and their families for their service.
FOX 11 and 41
Military veterans: We need to recognize Latinos’ long history of service
As Americans honor the valor and sacrifice of the nation’s armed forces on Veterans Day this Friday, Latino veterans, scholars and experts hope that the public fully recognizes the service of Latino veterans and the critical role they have played in U.S. military history. At the same time, advocates...
Veterans Day by the numbers: 8 facts about the federal holiday
Veterans Day is a federal holiday begun in 1954 but it has origins that date back to World War I. Here are eight number-based facts about the day that honors America's troops.
americanmilitarynews.com
His great-grandfather was a prisoner of war. Now, this 9-year-old is walking 100 miles to raise money for veterans
The late William Dewey Freeman Jr. was forced to march 1,000 miles as a prisoner of war during the Korean War in the early 1950s. Today, his 9-year-old great-grandson Evan Murrer is embarking on a trek of his own to honor his memory and raise money for other POWs and veterans.
Anthem Veterans Day Memorial In Arizona Illuminates Only Once A Year, On Veterans Day At 11:11 AM
Today is Veterans Day, the one day of the year where we collectively honor, celebrate and thank all the brave men and women that have served our country. And while their sacrifice warrants more than just one day of the year and a handful of Instagram posts, it is import to remember that freedom doesn’t come free.
VA program working to combat veteran suicide
VA program working to combat veteran suicide. It's called a mental health evaluation team. The team will deploy a VA police officer and a licensed mental health clinician
Augusta Free Press
John Whitehead: The government is still waging war on America’s military veterans
“For soldiers … coming home is more lethal than being in combat.” ― Brené Brown, research professor at the University of Houston. The U.S. government is still waging war on America’s military veterans. Especially veterans who exercise their First Amendment right to speak out against government wrongdoing.
15 facts to know about Veterans Day, from the celebrations to the correct spelling
Veterans Day is an annual federal holiday that honors and celebrates all military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Originally called Armistice Day, the holiday was first recognized in 1919 when the armistice, also known as a formal truce, officially ended the World War I feuds between the Allied Powers and Germany. The name was formally changed to "Veterans Day" in 1954 to encompass veterans in all conflicts.
Graphics: As we honor Veterans Day, we examine the population of those who served
There are an estimated 18 million veterans in the United States. A look behind the numbers of those who sacrificed for their country on Veterans Day
bitcoinmagazine.com
Honor Veterans Day By Adopting Bitcoin And Ending Forever War Funding
This is an opinion editorial by Captain Sidd, a finance writer and explorer of Bitcoin culture. On the occasion of Veterans Day in the U.S., I wanted to put down a few thoughts on war. War is a vile thing, yet likely millions of people around the world actively engage in it every year with over a quarter of the world’s population currently living in “conflict-affected areas” according to the UN.
