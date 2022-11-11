ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The biggest drop in the number of homeless veterans in over half a decade teeters on pandemic-era assistance

By Scott Tong, Devin Speak
WBUR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Navy Times

Drop in veteran homelessness proves we can end homelessness

When Justin Fisher deployed to serve in the Iraq War in 2009, he was performing an extraordinary act of service for our country. For one thing, he was deploying to Basra — one of the most dangerous places in Iraq — during one of the most dangerous times of the war. For another, he came out of military retirement to do so. He didn’t have to re-enlist, but he did, because of his commitment to the United States of America.
MINNESOTA STATE
Buffalo's Fire

Remembering Natives on Veteran’s Day

As the sun sets on another Veteran’s Day – it is important to remember those Native Americans also a part of the Armed Services, past and present. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, American Indians and Alaska Natives serve in the U.S. Armed Services at higher rates than any other group. With more than 140,000 AI/AN Veterans living in the United States, it is definitely worth taking a moment to thank them for their service to this country.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 11 and 41

Military veterans: We need to recognize Latinos’ long history of service

As Americans honor the valor and sacrifice of the nation’s armed forces on Veterans Day this Friday, Latino veterans, scholars and experts hope that the public fully recognizes the service of Latino veterans and the critical role they have played in U.S. military history. At the same time, advocates...
Salon

15 facts to know about Veterans Day, from the celebrations to the correct spelling

Veterans Day is an annual federal holiday that honors and celebrates all military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Originally called Armistice Day, the holiday was first recognized in 1919 when the armistice, also known as a formal truce, officially ended the World War I feuds between the Allied Powers and Germany. The name was formally changed to "Veterans Day" in 1954 to encompass veterans in all conflicts.
WASHINGTON, DC
bitcoinmagazine.com

Honor Veterans Day By Adopting Bitcoin And Ending Forever War Funding

This is an opinion editorial by Captain Sidd, a finance writer and explorer of Bitcoin culture. On the occasion of Veterans Day in the U.S., I wanted to put down a few thoughts on war. War is a vile thing, yet likely millions of people around the world actively engage in it every year with over a quarter of the world’s population currently living in “conflict-affected areas” according to the UN.

Comments / 0

Community Policy