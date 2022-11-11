ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine Campus

The 2022 midterm election results and their implications for Mainers

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the 2022 midterm election resulted in the notable re-election of Governor Janet Mills in the state of Maine. Mills was not the only Democratic candidate who found success in last week’s election, as Chellie Pingree maintained her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Locally, Democrat Mike Tipping was also successful in defeating Eric Rojo in the District 8 state senate race.
Washington Examiner

Backers of Maine public utility plan eye 2023 ballot

(The Center Square) – Maine voters could get a chance to weigh in on whether they want the state to replace its two largest power companies with a consumer-owned utility. A coalition of consumer advocates have turned in more than 80,000 signatures from Maine voters to the secretary of state's office to put a referendum on the November 2023 ballot, asking voters to approve the creation of a nonprofit utility to replace the state’s two largest utility companies.
The Maine Monitor

70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine

A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
102.9 WBLM

Maine Holiday Box: 25 Gifts for People Who No Longer Live in the Area

Trust me, it is hard being away from home. Not only are you away from family, but you are also no longer close to some of your favorite places to grab some food. Growing up in Massachusetts, I was OBSESSED with Gingerbread Construction Co, so whenever I was away (studying abroad or moved out of state), I always had my family send me some of my favorite treats.
beckersspine.com

Maine orthopedic practice moves to larger space

Belfast, Maine-based Waldo County General Hospital Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, an affiliate of MaineHealth, has moved to a new location double the size of its previous office, according to a Nov. 10 report from Penobscot Bay Pilot. The new office is just down the hall from its old location in...
mainebiz.biz

Maine broadband agency proposes 530-mile 'MOOSE Net' fiber network

A partnership led by the Maine Connectivity Authority is seeking to build a 530-million "middle-mile" fiber broadband network that would serve tens of thousands of residents and business across the state. Middle-mile infrastructure is the regional fiber optic infrastructure made up of high-capacity fiber that carries large amounts of data...
themainewire.com

The Race for Maine House Minority Leader Has Begun

Maine Republicans have already decided on who will lead the 13-member Republican caucus in the State Senate, but the contest to decide who will become Minority Leader in the House of Representatives is going to be a bit messier. Right now, four Reps have thrown their hats in the ring:...
mainebiz.biz

Box of Maine helping veterans heat their homes this winter

With the price of heating oil in the face of winter weather slowly moving into Maine, Box of Maine has partnered with Maine Veterans Project to heat the homes of Maine veterans. Doc Goodwin, the president of the Maine Veterans project, and Daniel Finnemore, the president of Box of Maine,...
94.3 WCYY

Watch Out For This Scam Involving Maine Banks And Credit Unions

Earlier today, we got word from several listeners that they nearly fell victim to a phishing scam that involved local credit unions and a local grocery store. In one particular case, the target of the scam received a text message that supposedly came from their credit union. The message appeared to be a warning about a fraudulent use of the target's debit card at a well known local grocery store. Inside the text message was a link that the recipient was supposed to click on if it was fraud".
foxbangor.com

Maine’s Death with Dignity law

STATEWIDE– Maine’s Death with Dignity Act went into effect in 2019. But today, there are still many question surrounding the aid-in-dying law. The Gray-New Gloucester Adult Education program has offered online Adult Ed seminars throughout the year on the topic. It’s a chance for Mainers to learn from...
observer-me.com

Triumph of the rural Maine Democrat

After Janet Mills handily dispatched Shawn Moody in the 2018 gubernatorial contest, an explanation for her win became popular in Republican circles: liberal voters in southern Maine handed Mills the election. The logic went a little something like this: Mills won the election by about 48,000 votes statewide, with a...
