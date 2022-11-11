Read full article on original website
In Maine, mass timber seen as a climate solution and an economic opportunity
Construction at Bowdoin College using mass timber. Photo courtesy Bowdoin College. As the engineered wood material called mass timber gains traction in Maine, supporters believe it could both help lower carbon emissions from new buildings and galvanize the growth of the state’s forestry industry. “It has enormous potential to...
Maine Campus
The 2022 midterm election results and their implications for Mainers
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the 2022 midterm election resulted in the notable re-election of Governor Janet Mills in the state of Maine. Mills was not the only Democratic candidate who found success in last week’s election, as Chellie Pingree maintained her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Locally, Democrat Mike Tipping was also successful in defeating Eric Rojo in the District 8 state senate race.
Washington Examiner
Backers of Maine public utility plan eye 2023 ballot
(The Center Square) – Maine voters could get a chance to weigh in on whether they want the state to replace its two largest power companies with a consumer-owned utility. A coalition of consumer advocates have turned in more than 80,000 signatures from Maine voters to the secretary of state's office to put a referendum on the November 2023 ballot, asking voters to approve the creation of a nonprofit utility to replace the state’s two largest utility companies.
wabi.tv
Rebates offer Maine homeowners financial incentives to become more energy efficient
FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - With home heating oil and energy costs still very high heading into winter, Maine homeowners have an opportunity to make their homes more energy efficient – with discounts – and help mitigate climate change. To spend less on heating oil used by 60% of...
70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine
A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
Three women elected to Maine Legislature are making history
AUGUSTA, Maine — A new Maine State Legislature has been elected this week, including six people of color now serving in Augusta. Some of them are making history. "I cannot emphasize enough that our government reflect the people it's serving," Mana Abdi, state representative-elect from Lewiston said. Abdi's family...
Political Brew: Mills, Dems 'rewarded' by Maine voters, and Golden will need to survive a ranked-choice runoff to hold onto his CD2 House seat
MAINE, USA — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was recorded on Nov. 11. before the results of the Nevada and Arizona U.S. Senate races. Many analysts thought the 2022 election would bring a Republican "red wave" to the nation. But it was nothing of the sort in Maine.
Maine Holiday Box: 25 Gifts for People Who No Longer Live in the Area
Trust me, it is hard being away from home. Not only are you away from family, but you are also no longer close to some of your favorite places to grab some food. Growing up in Massachusetts, I was OBSESSED with Gingerbread Construction Co, so whenever I was away (studying abroad or moved out of state), I always had my family send me some of my favorite treats.
WMUR.com
Farmington child hospitalized for RSV in Maine after family cannot find NH beds
PORTLAND, Maine — A Farmington mother could not find an available hospital bed in New Hampshire for her daughter battling RSV. Shannon Goodwin said her 3-month-old daughter Rou was placed on a ventilator and has been in the ICU for almost two weeks. When her daughter needed to be...
WGME
Maine 3rd in nation for percentage of people with updated COVID vaccine booster
Maine ranks high nationally when it comes to the number of people who have the latest updated COVID vaccine booster. The Maine CDC says the state has the third-highest percentage in the nation of people who received the booster shot although it's just a little more than 16 percent. Vermont...
beckersspine.com
Maine orthopedic practice moves to larger space
Belfast, Maine-based Waldo County General Hospital Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, an affiliate of MaineHealth, has moved to a new location double the size of its previous office, according to a Nov. 10 report from Penobscot Bay Pilot. The new office is just down the hall from its old location in...
Looming 2,000 Mile Long Storm Track Will Bring Snow To Maine
About a week ago, we told you that Maine could see its first real snowfall of the 2022 / 2023 winter season toward the end of this coming week. Now, it looks like that first snow will begin falling even earlier than we thought. According to AccuWeather, a massive storm...
mainebiz.biz
Maine broadband agency proposes 530-mile 'MOOSE Net' fiber network
A partnership led by the Maine Connectivity Authority is seeking to build a 530-million "middle-mile" fiber broadband network that would serve tens of thousands of residents and business across the state. Middle-mile infrastructure is the regional fiber optic infrastructure made up of high-capacity fiber that carries large amounts of data...
themainewire.com
The Race for Maine House Minority Leader Has Begun
Maine Republicans have already decided on who will lead the 13-member Republican caucus in the State Senate, but the contest to decide who will become Minority Leader in the House of Representatives is going to be a bit messier. Right now, four Reps have thrown their hats in the ring:...
Live in One of These Maine Towns? Get Into Gardens Aglow Free on November 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is gearing up for its eighth annual seasonal celebration, Gardens Aglow. This one of a kind event is perfect for you to bring your family and friends to this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Get ready to walk through more than 750,000 LED lights that take over 14 acres of the gardens.
mainebiz.biz
Box of Maine helping veterans heat their homes this winter
With the price of heating oil in the face of winter weather slowly moving into Maine, Box of Maine has partnered with Maine Veterans Project to heat the homes of Maine veterans. Doc Goodwin, the president of the Maine Veterans project, and Daniel Finnemore, the president of Box of Maine,...
FBI Has Seized an Apparent Apache Scalp From a Maine Auction House
Auctions are always great, and you can certainly find some interesting things if you choose to attend one. There are so many types of auctions: blind auctions, absolute auctions, minimum bid auctions, and honestly so many more. I have only ever attended small auctions; I'm talking about a win-a-gift-basket kind...
Watch Out For This Scam Involving Maine Banks And Credit Unions
Earlier today, we got word from several listeners that they nearly fell victim to a phishing scam that involved local credit unions and a local grocery store. In one particular case, the target of the scam received a text message that supposedly came from their credit union. The message appeared to be a warning about a fraudulent use of the target's debit card at a well known local grocery store. Inside the text message was a link that the recipient was supposed to click on if it was fraud".
foxbangor.com
Maine’s Death with Dignity law
STATEWIDE– Maine’s Death with Dignity Act went into effect in 2019. But today, there are still many question surrounding the aid-in-dying law. The Gray-New Gloucester Adult Education program has offered online Adult Ed seminars throughout the year on the topic. It’s a chance for Mainers to learn from...
observer-me.com
Triumph of the rural Maine Democrat
After Janet Mills handily dispatched Shawn Moody in the 2018 gubernatorial contest, an explanation for her win became popular in Republican circles: liberal voters in southern Maine handed Mills the election. The logic went a little something like this: Mills won the election by about 48,000 votes statewide, with a...
