ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Holland Sentinel

Winning at Home: Don't interrupt quite yet

By Dan Seaborn
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago

Recently, I was in a setting where I observed a child answering questions from an adult. As the child was answering, their parent would jump in and “correct” their answer, sometimes just answering the question for them. As I watched the child’s face, they seemed to be pleading, “Can I just answer these questions myself?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RO1bE_0j7TXl0r00

Often, as parents, that’s where we find ourselves. We want to jump in and make sure we tell other people the “real” answer, or the part that our child isn't saying. I understand that’s especially tempting for adults when we hear our kids tell stories from a perspective that makes it sound like we weren't paying attention or making foolish decisions.

However, when you’re tempted to jump in, there are a couple of things to remember. First, people generally know to take a child's story that sounds a little far-fetched with a grain of salt. In other words, you don’t need to worry that another adult is actually going to think you told one of your kids they were allowed to cut their sibling’s hair.

The second thing to remember is even more important. In these moments, your child is learning how to communicate what's going on in their world and how to gain confidence as they speak to adults. The truth is that your child’s depth, maturity and growth as a person comes partially from you giving them the freedom to figure some of this stuff out on their own.

Of course, it’s true that — at the age of eight — they can’t speak with some of the wisdom you have at 28. But that’s just life. In the meantime, let them learn. Be patient with them. Sometimes, as parents, if we back off a little bit, it'll allow our kids to mature and blossom on their own.

Obviously, there are times when it’s important for you to step in and help or correct your child as they’re talking with other people. However, unless your kids are looking to you for help or potentially causing issues with their tone or words, the interactions they’re having with adults are important.

It’s strange to think about, but the more skilled your kids are at communicating their thoughts and feelings to adults, the more prepared they'll be for interacting with teachers and bosses in the future. You can help them gain the confidence they’ll need by giving them the chance to practice.

Subscribe:Learn more about our latest subscription offers!

I don’t say any of this to criticize parents who've been answering questions on behalf of their kids. There are plenty of reasons to feel like jumping in is the right decision. Maybe your kids seem to be struggling to find the words and they (or you) are feeling frustrated or impatient. Maybe they're blending real life and their imaginary world, and you're feeling concerned.

Maybe they’re taking the opportunity to go on a tangent about their favorite show or video game, and you’re feeling embarrassed. No matter the situation, I’d encourage you to err on the side of giving them a little more freedom to learn to express themselves. You might not see the benefits right away, but in the long run, I believe it will help you all win more often at home.

— Dan Seaborn is the founder of the Zeeland-based group Winning at Home, which supports and nurtures marriages and families. Email questions or comments to hometeam@winningathome.com.

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

Mom Warns Others After Her Toddler Almost Dies From Common Food

This mother is urging parents to learn as much as they can about basic first aid after a harrowing experience that she had with her son. According to the NZHerald, her son nearly died while he was enjoying a very common snack for little ones. Ashlie Johnson never expected this to happen when she cut up some apple slices and gave them to her little boy, Declan.
Jason's World

Man agrees to quit using laundry service to make his partner happy as long as he doesn't have to help

Laundry In A Dryer In Pink And Blue Lightingengin akyurt/Unsplash. A lot of us have chores that we'd rather not do and there are services out there that can help with this kind of thing in some instances. There are people out there that will do all they can to get out of doing certain chores and then there are those that would rather these chores be done quickly since they think they're not that terrible.
HuffPost

Is Your Kid Stalling At Bedtime? Here’s A Fix.

Whether it’s another bedtime story, another kiss, a different pair of pajamas or a drink of water, kids are famous for their stalling tactics when it’s time to say goodnight. If you’re dealing in your household with what sleep consultant Alanna McGinn of Good Night Sleep Site calls...
Newsweek

Mom Not Watching Niece After Sister-in-Law's 'Meltdown' on Vacation Backed

A mom has been applauded for refusing to look after her sister-in-law's 5-year-old daughter during a recent family vacation. According to the mom, who posted her story to Reddit under the handle throwaway_babysit101, her sister-in-law Tina approached her on the holiday and asked if she would take her 5-year-old on a planned day out as she was feeling "overwhelmed."
The Atlantic

Why Are People Weird About Only Children?

When I was a child, my lack of siblings was often a source of bewildered concern. Don’t you get lonely? people would ask. Bet you wish you had someone to play with. Often, my mom was asked when she’d give me a brother or sister. But as I grew up, sympathy was overtaken by suspicion. You’re such an only child became a recurring mantra, whether I’d asserted a strong opinion or played sick to avoid dodgeball. In the cultural consciousness, only children are frequently pegged as weirdos: maladjusted, selfish, spoiled, uncompromising, or just unusually precocious. We are at once pitied for our sibling-less childhood and judged for the supposed eccentricities it left us with.
The Guardian

My parents have always made me feel so angry. Can I find a way to assert myself?

Ever since I was a child, I haven’t quite identified with my parents’ worldview. This became very apparent when I had an intense discussion about treatment for an eating disorder (which I fortunately recovered from) when I was 14. Because of that, I’ve kept my relationship with them to a working minimum, sticking to what was necessary, given that we lived under the same roof. That’s been a bumpy ride.
Aabha Gopan

"I am doing all this for you." Man shouts at pregnant wife

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My neighbor, Glena, and her husband have been married for over a year and they have been my neighbor for two years. She is a friendly soul and is eight months pregnant.
verywellfamily.com

Traveling With a Baby Is Hard, But These 12 Things Make It Less Painful

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. There’s no greater distance between two points than a trip you take with a baby. Even the most cheerful little one can get (understandably) grumpy when they’re confined to a car or plane seat—and if the baby isn’t happy, no one is happy. The reverse is true, too, though: A happy kid means a happy parent.
The US Sun

How to stay awake while driving

DRIVING while tired can be inconvenient at best or fatal in a worst-case scenario. If you’re traveling by car and become drowsy behind the wheel, you’ll want to act fast to keep yourself and other vehicles safe. How do you stay awake and alert while driving?. Occasional 10...
momcollective.com

To My Third Baby, You Are Pure Indulgence

To my third baby, a story of how you came to be. First was your sister. After your father and I married, we couldn’t wait to have a baby. I needed your sister like I needed oxygen. It was all I’d ever wanted. Then she was a toddler....
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy