ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Another crucial Senate race swings away from Democrats in latest forecast as GOP wave builds

The Democrats’ tight majority in the Senate may be slipping away as Election Day nears, with several races narrowing in the days leading up to the election. The Colorado Senate race between Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Republican Joe O’Dea has shifted from leaning Democratic to being deemed a toss-up, according to election forecaster RealClearPolitics. The news spells trouble for Democrats who are hoping to hold on to their majority in at least one of the chambers of Congress as Republicans are poised to take the House next week.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Why AP called Alaska’s Senate race for Republicans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Exactly who’ll win Alaska’s U.S. Senate contest isn’t clear, but it will be a Republican. Donald Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka and Republican incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski are in a tight race with neither on track to win more than 50% of the vote. And in Alaska, that means the race will proceed to ranked choice voting later this month.
ALASKA STATE
iheart.com

These Are The Latest Results For Key 2022 U.S. Senate & House Races

The 2022 midterm elections will dramatically change the political party makeup of the U.S. Congress, according to experts. Several key races will determine which party will gain control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and determine the course of federal laws over the next four years. Below are...
GEORGIA STATE
WKBN

GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. John...
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

US midterm elections: The six races that could decide the US Senate

Mark 8 November on your calendars: America's going to the polls again. Control of the US Congress is up for grabs in these midterm elections, including 35 Senate races that will decide who calls the shots in the upper chamber. Currently the Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections - live: Biden says 2022 results show US ‘ready to play’ after Dems win Nevada Senate seat

The Republican party is “dead” and needs to be buried to make way for “something new” following its poor performance in the midterm elections, senator Josh Hawley has said.Counting is still going on across the country but it has now been confirmed the Democrats will retain control of the Senate. And while the GOP is likely to take the House, it will do so with far fewer seats than predicted.Mr Hawley made his remarks after Democrat incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory over Republican challenger Adam Laxalt in Nevada, which secured the Senate result.He blamed the GOP leadership for their...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy