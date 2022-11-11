ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Holland Hospital first in Michigan to offer healing ACL treatment

By Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fmSVb_0j7TXiMg00

HOLLAND — A new way to treat a common, but serious, knee injury is coming to Holland.

Holland Hospital, in partnership with Shoreline Orthopaedics, will be the first in Michigan to offer the Bridge-Enhanced ACL Restoration — or BEAR — for ACL tears.

More than 400,000 ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) tears occur in the United States each year. The BEAR Implant is the first medical advancement to allow the body to heal its own torn ACL.

Typical treatment involves reconstruction to replace the ACL with another tendon or graft. The BEAR Implant is said to be the “first innovation in ACL tear treatment in more than 30 years.”

The implant acts as a bridge to help the ends of the torn ligament heal together. Using the implant eliminates the need for either a second surgical wound site to remove a replacement tendon or the use of a donor tendon.

“There are a number of advantages to restoring a ligament instead of replacing it,” said Bruce Stewart, an orthopedic and sports medicine surgeon with Shoreline Orthopaedics, in a statement. “Encouraging clinical studies have shown that the BEAR Implant restores the torn ACL to the similar quality and size of a patient’s non-injured ACL. It also has shown faster muscle strength recovery and high patient satisfaction when returning to sports or activities.”

Stewart was the first surgeon in Michigan to perform a BEAR Implant procedure.

“Being able to offer the BEAR Implant shows how committed Shoreline Orthopaedics and Holland Hospital are to bringing the latest technology to the area and how dedicated the team is to continuing to advance patient care,” Stewart said.

For more information, visit hollandhospital.org/sportsmed.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollansentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.

