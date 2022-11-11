Read full article on original website
Related
Maize n Brew
How Michigan’s defense is dominating the opposition
At Big Ten Media Day Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was very confident about the Wolverines’ 2022 defense. “I have been a part of many a team where the no-star defense was the better defense because there’s more competition within the position groups,” Harbaugh said in July. “There are more guys hungry like David Ojabo was a year ago. A hunger to be great. That’s why I feel as I watch it, I just have a sneaking suspicion that it could even be better on defense.”
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
ESPN's Computer Reveals Michigan vs. Illinois Prediction
Michigan must worry about Illinois before going to Columbus for an enormous matchup against Ohio State. Illinois is no pushover. Despite losing their last two games, the No. 21 Fighting Illini are 7-3 this season while ceding just 12.5 points per game. However, ESPN's FPI still sees the Wolverines as...
Maize n Brew
Michigan hockey splits two-game series with Notre Dame
The Michigan Wolverines had this weekend circled on the calendar for a long time. Last season, the Irish were the only team to sweep the maize and blue, and they did so twice. Ultimately, Michigan exacted revenge in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, but the pain of multiple sweeps from a conference rival persisted.
Maize n Brew
Michigan remains in top five in AP Poll after win over Nebraska
The 10-0 Michigan Wolverines have been playing some really dominant football, and that reflects in this week’s AP Poll, as they are ranked No. 3 for the second consecutive week. This comes after a decisive 34-3 victory over Nebraska, where the Wolverines held Nebraska scoreless in the second half...
MLive.com
Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
Kickoff time for Saturday’s Michigan-Illinois game set
Kickoff time for Michigan’s next-to-last regular season game is set, and the team will return to its early-afternoon spot. The Wolverines’ regular-season home finale next Saturday, Nov. 19, against Illinois will kick off at Noon Eastern time and air on ABC, it was revealed early Sunday. The kickoff...
MLive.com
Nebraska coach saw some of SEC’s best teams up close, believes Michigan would hang
ANN ARBOR -- Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph was an assistant at LSU for five years, including when the Tigers went 15-0 and won the national championship in 2019. After seeing this year’s Michigan team up close on Saturday, he believes the Wolverines possess similar traits. Michigan pounded...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Leinart names who has a slight edge between Ohio State and Michigan
Matt Leinart made fans at Big Noon Kickoff unhappy when he said Michigan has a slight edge over Ohio State right now. His reasoning for such blasphemy in Columbus? He says Michigan’s offensive line is stronger and can develop more of a run game. “The fans aren’t going to...
Look: Michigan Football Has A Special Guest On The Sideline Today
The Michigan Wolverines have the hype men of all hype men on the sideline for Saturday's game against Nebraska. Prior to kickoff, hip-hop legend Flava Flav of Public Enemy fame was spotted in the Big House, clock chain and all. Flav's appearance began to go viral around the college football...
Maize n Brew
Corum runs for 162 yards, Michigan takes care of business in 34-3 beatdown of Nebraska
On a cold, snowy November afternoon at the Big House in Ann Arbor, the Michigan Wolverines did the bare minimum to beat an injury-ridden Nebraska Cornhuskers team. From start to finish it was apparent the Wolverines were the much better team. This game wasn’t sexy, but Michigan put up 412 yards of offense and ran through one of the bottom feeders of the Big Ten en route to an easy 34-3 win.
Maize n Brew
Postgame Reaction: Evaluating Michigan’s win over Nebraska
The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 34-3 at Michigan Stadium on Saturday afternoon to improve to 10-0 on the season. Michigan has two regular season games remaining, one at home against Illinois, and one on the road against Ohio State. In this postgame reaction podcast we evaluate Michigan’s win...
Maize n Brew
Despite Donovan Edwards’ absence, Michigan’s rush attack remains elite
As has become the defining characteristic of this year’s Michigan team, the Wolverines’ rushing attack paved the way to a 34-3 victory Saturday night against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Despite the loss of Donovan Edwards early in the game, the game plan was undeterred, with six running backs getting...
Michigan Reportedly Makes Decision After Tunnel Incident With Michigan State
When Michigan takes on Nebraska this Saturday, there will be increased security between the field and tunnel. This is the school's response to the recent tunnel incident with Michigan State. Michigan players Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows suffered injuries in an altercation with Michigan State. Several players on the Spartans...
detroitsportsnation.com
Emoni Bates torches Michigan, Hunter Dickinson gets last flex [Video]
How did Emoni Bates torch Michigan?Hunter Dickinson gets the final flex. If you happened to tune in for Friday night’s game between Michigan and Eastern Michigan, you got quite the treat to start off your weekend, as Hunter Dickinson and Emoni Bates put on a show. The Wolverines and Eagles went back and forth for 40 minutes, but Michigan had just a little more firepower down the stretch, and they were able to walk away with an 88-83 win at Little Caesars Arena. During the game, Bates torched the Wolverines repeatedly, but it was Dickinson who got the last flex.
Maize n Brew
Survey Results: Most fans believe Michigan will get back to the Sweet 16 this year
The college basketball season is underway, and Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines are off to a 1-0 start after defeating Purdue Fort Wayne at Crisler Center on Monday night. Tonight, they head to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena to play against Emoni Bates and the Eastern Michigan Eagles. All...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed
Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
Maize n Brew
Michigan football offers 2023 three-star Ohio defensive back DJ Waller
The Michigan Wolverines have still yet to secure a commitment from a defensive back in their 2023 class. In response, Steve Clinkscale and the staff continue to look for answers to fill that current hole. On Friday, Michigan extended an offer to class of 2023 defensive back DJ Waller, a...
Maize n Brew
No. 22 Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Preview: Friday night at the Pizza Palace
It was a perfect start to the Michigan Wolverines 2022-23 season, with the home team convincingly taking down Purdue Fort Wayne. A 40-minute sample can only say so much, but the positives from players like Jett Howard and Joey Baker outweigh the known limitations of the rest of the roster, and perhaps Michigan’s ceiling should be bumped up a little after game one.
Maize n Brew
Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Nebraska
For the first time all season long, the Michigan Wolverines will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. They welcome in the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the Big House in what should be a relatively easy game before the final two games of the season against Illinois and Ohio State. The Maize n Brew...
