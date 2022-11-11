ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

How Michigan’s defense is dominating the opposition

At Big Ten Media Day Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was very confident about the Wolverines’ 2022 defense. “I have been a part of many a team where the no-star defense was the better defense because there’s more competition within the position groups,” Harbaugh said in July. “There are more guys hungry like David Ojabo was a year ago. A hunger to be great. That’s why I feel as I watch it, I just have a sneaking suspicion that it could even be better on defense.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Reveals Michigan vs. Illinois Prediction

Michigan must worry about Illinois before going to Columbus for an enormous matchup against Ohio State. Illinois is no pushover. Despite losing their last two games, the No. 21 Fighting Illini are 7-3 this season while ceding just 12.5 points per game. However, ESPN's FPI still sees the Wolverines as...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan hockey splits two-game series with Notre Dame

The Michigan Wolverines had this weekend circled on the calendar for a long time. Last season, the Irish were the only team to sweep the maize and blue, and they did so twice. Ultimately, Michigan exacted revenge in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, but the pain of multiple sweeps from a conference rival persisted.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan remains in top five in AP Poll after win over Nebraska

The 10-0 Michigan Wolverines have been playing some really dominant football, and that reflects in this week’s AP Poll, as they are ranked No. 3 for the second consecutive week. This comes after a decisive 34-3 victory over Nebraska, where the Wolverines held Nebraska scoreless in the second half...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Corum runs for 162 yards, Michigan takes care of business in 34-3 beatdown of Nebraska

On a cold, snowy November afternoon at the Big House in Ann Arbor, the Michigan Wolverines did the bare minimum to beat an injury-ridden Nebraska Cornhuskers team. From start to finish it was apparent the Wolverines were the much better team. This game wasn’t sexy, but Michigan put up 412 yards of offense and ran through one of the bottom feeders of the Big Ten en route to an easy 34-3 win.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Postgame Reaction: Evaluating Michigan’s win over Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 34-3 at Michigan Stadium on Saturday afternoon to improve to 10-0 on the season. Michigan has two regular season games remaining, one at home against Illinois, and one on the road against Ohio State. In this postgame reaction podcast we evaluate Michigan’s win...
LINCOLN, NE
detroitsportsnation.com

Emoni Bates torches Michigan, Hunter Dickinson gets last flex [Video]

How did Emoni Bates torch Michigan?Hunter Dickinson gets the final flex. If you happened to tune in for Friday night’s game between Michigan and Eastern Michigan, you got quite the treat to start off your weekend, as Hunter Dickinson and Emoni Bates put on a show. The Wolverines and Eagles went back and forth for 40 minutes, but Michigan had just a little more firepower down the stretch, and they were able to walk away with an 88-83 win at Little Caesars Arena. During the game, Bates torched the Wolverines repeatedly, but it was Dickinson who got the last flex.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State vs. Michigan tunnel assault investigation completed

Michigan vs. Michigan State: On October 29, Michigan may have defeated MSU by a score of 29-7, but anyone who watched the game knows the final score did not tell the whole story about how the Wolverines dominated the Spartans at the Big House. The Spartans did not have much fight in them during the game, but some players sure had some fight in them after the game was already over. As you have probably seen by now on the videos circulating on social media, a group of MSU players assaulted a couple of Michigan players, leading to multiple Spartan players being suspended.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

No. 22 Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Preview: Friday night at the Pizza Palace

It was a perfect start to the Michigan Wolverines 2022-23 season, with the home team convincingly taking down Purdue Fort Wayne. A 40-minute sample can only say so much, but the positives from players like Jett Howard and Joey Baker outweigh the known limitations of the rest of the roster, and perhaps Michigan’s ceiling should be bumped up a little after game one.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Nebraska

For the first time all season long, the Michigan Wolverines will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. They welcome in the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the Big House in what should be a relatively easy game before the final two games of the season against Illinois and Ohio State. The Maize n Brew...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy