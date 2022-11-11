ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Favorite songs' lyrics reflect individual attachment styles

What does having a particular artist on repeat tell us about how to -; or how not to -; navigate our romantic lives, friendships and family ties? Whether it's Adele or The Weeknd on your go-to playlist, the lyrics can say a lot about you, and it's all related to attachment styles, or how people typically think, feel and act in relationships.
Tyla

Megan Fox perfectly claps back at troll who told her to buy a razor in new pic

Megan Fox hit back with the perfect response to a troll who replied to an image of her and Machine Gun Kelly to say she needed to buy a razor. We might be well into November, but Fox and Kelly still appear to be in Halloween mode as they took Instagram this week to share an image of themselves dressed up as characters from Legend of Zelda.
RadarOnline

'Doesn't Get Lower Than That!' Britney Spears SLAMS Ex-Assistant For Claiming Singer Passed Out $100 Bills In Documentary

Britney Spears blasted her former assistant for appearing in documentaries about the pop star's life and 13-year conservatorship, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Circus singer vented her frustrations about an ex-staffer while taking to Twitter on Wednesday, referencing a story told in Framing Britney Spears by Felicia Culotta. Article continues below...
psychologytoday.com

How to Love Someone With Attachment Issues

Research suggests that, when it comes to our close relationships, people generally fall into one of three ‘attachment style’ categories. It's important to first identify which type of insecure attachment style your partner possesses so you can take the right measures to address it. In the case of...
wegotthiscovered.com

Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds

The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
netflixjunkie.com

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How She Is No More Bitter About Not Getting the Part in ‘Game of Thrones’

Hollywood is a tough place to survive. Before hitting it big, most actors have to go through thousands of rejections to get that final Yes. The rejections are a tough pill to swallow, but grinding is the only way. Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown learned the lesson pretty quickly in her career. Starting out as a child actor, she was rather hopeless after countless rejections until she landed Stranger Things.
Variety

Alice in Chains Celebrates 30th Anniversary of ‘Dirt’ and ‘How F—ing Weird It Is’ to Have the Classic Album Re-Enter the Top 10

“You never know how or if an album will impact or if something is going to last, but ‘Dirt’ stuck around,” says Jerry Cantrell, the guitarist for Alice in Chains, looking back on the Seattle band’s classic 1992 sophomore release. That may be an understatement: the album isn’t just resting on its five-times-platinum laurels, but actually re-entered the top 10 of the Billboard 200 in October at No. 9, the kind of feat that, if it ever happens with catalog reissues, is usually reserved for Beatles remixes. Even in 2022, remarkably, “Dirt” still has not come out with the wash. The...
Vogue

It’s Finally Dawning On Me That I Might Be Single Forever

“When I get married I’m going to make sure I have a room that’s just for me so that I can have my own space,” I say to my flatmate, Lottie, as she plugs her laptop into the TV so we can watch an episode of Love is Blind.
netflixjunkie.com

“He put himself in that position” Millie Bobby Brown Comments on How She Feels About Her Best Friend Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ Haircut

Can you believe it has been over six years since Stranger Things first premiered on Netflix? Ever since the first season of the fantasy show graced our screens, it has been a massive hit. But, boy, has it transformed by the time season 4 rolled in! From the scale to the stars, everything about the show has grown bigger and better. However, there are two things that have not changed at all; Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp’s friendship and Will’s haircut.
shefinds

John Mayer’s Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait ‘Til You See The 22-Year-Old He Was Caught With!

John Mayer was just spotted with a much younger actress— Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka— and their outing has caused quite the stir on Twitter and elsewhere from fans who are wondering if the two are dating or romantically involved. Mayer, 45, and Shipka, 22, were seen by paparazzi on what appeared to be a dinner date at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant last weekend in Santa Monica, California. The idea of the “Daughters” singer possibly dating Shipka caused lots of controversy on social media, with many of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star’s fans expressing their concerns regarding their notable age gap.
SANTA MONICA, CA

