Miami, FL

TMZ.com

LeBron James Watches Sons Put On Dunk Show At H.S. Event

LeBron James' sons put on an absolute dunking clinic at a high school event on Thursday night -- and Pops couldn't have been prouder ... catching the show from a courtside seat with a huge smile on his face!!!. 18-year-old Bronny and 15-year-old Bryce took flight over and over again...
InsideTheHeat

Erik Spoelstra Says Miami Heat Moving Closer To Their Identity

The knock against the Miami Heat is if they have enough outside of Jimmy Butler to compete for a championship. Butler carried the load much of last postseason but they fell just one victory shy of making the NBA Finals. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the team is at its strength when teammates lighten the scoring load for Butler.
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original

Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
Yardbarker

Miami Heat Make Big Arena Announcement

The Heat have played their home games in this arena ever since it opened on December 31, 1999, and it has hosted some of the franchise’s more memorable moments. In 2006, they won their first NBA championship by defeating Dirk Nowitzki‘s Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals in six games, and two of the series’ contests held in Miami were particularly memorable.
MIAMI, FL
TMZ.com

Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food

Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Big Sean Reveals ‘Full Circle’ Meaning Behind Detroit Pistons’ New City Edition Jerseys

Big Sean has shared more info on the special edition Detroit Piston jerseys he created in partnership with Nike, calling it a “full circle” moment for him. In a post on Instagram, Sean Don can be seen wearing the latest line of “City Edition” NBA jerseys, which were created with Nike to celebrate the heritage of each city and establish a more personal connection with the fans.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

New York Knicks hold on for 121-112 win over Detroit Pistons

NEW YORK -- — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games. Barrett shot...
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Doncic's triple-double, Dinwiddie's late run lead Mavs' win

DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112 on Saturday night. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2½ minutes. The first...
DALLAS, TX

