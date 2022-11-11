ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

2D and 3D MRIs provide reliable measurements for planning ACL surgery, study shows

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) can reliably establish measurements for anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) "footprints" that are critical to the placement of grafts for reconstruction surgery, UT Southwestern researchers report. Jay P. Shah, M.D., Assistant Professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at UTSW, and his colleagues used 2- and 3-dimensional...
MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's disease can be diagnosed before symptoms emerge

A large study led by Lund University in Sweden has shown that people with Alzheimer's disease can now be identified before they experience any symptoms. It is now also possible to predict who will deteriorate within the next few years. The study is published in Nature Medicine, and is very timely in light of the recent development of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease.
News-Medical.net

Pancreatic cancer could be detected up to three years earlier than current diagnoses

Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
NIH Director's Blog

Scientists uncover a possible genetic tie between brain blood vessel damage and Alzheimer’s disease

High blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity are risk factors that may raise a person’s chances of experiencing the type of brain blood vessel damage that often underlies strokes and other neurovascular disorders. A gene called FMNL2 may play a critical role in linking these factors to the brain damage seen in some cases of Alzheimer’s disease, according to an NIA-funded study by Columbia University researchers.
MedicalXpress

Study: Popular dietary supplement causes cancer risk, brain metastasis

While previous studies have linked commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic and neurological health, new research from the University of Missouri has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer. The international team...
boldsky.com

Mild COVID Linked To Life-Threatening Blood Clots, Increased Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease; Study

The effects of COVID on the body are numerous, and according to experts, some of these effects may persist throughout a lifetime. According to a recent study, Covid-19 at any severity level is associated with a higher risk of dangerous blood clots that can form in the veins and travel to the heart, lungs, and other parts of the body, highlighting the pandemic's impact on cardiovascular disease rates [1].
MedicalXpress

Study examines total knee replacement in patients under 21

A new study from researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has evaluated trends in the use of total knee arthroplasty (TKA) in patients under 21 in the United States. The study was reported at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2022 meeting (abstract number 08780). According to Cynthia...
Medical News Today

Heart failure: Iron buildup following a heart attack may be a cause, study finds

Researchers found that iron deposits following heart attack lead to the formation of fatty tissue in the heart, which causes chronic heart failure. They also found that drugs that remove iron may mitigate some symptoms of chronic heart failure. The findings from the study could pave the way toward treatments...
Health Digest

Can You Get Fatty Liver Disease Without Drinking?

Your liver is critical for good health because of the many jobs it performs throughout a single day. The American Liver Foundation explains that your liver has a number of functions that include removing toxins from your blood, storing sugar for energy, and making the bile necessary to digest fat.
2minutemedicine.com

Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer

1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
Healthline

What Are the Different Types of Retinal Diseases?

Retinal diseases are conditions that affect your retina. A wide range of conditions can cause problems with your retina, such as:. complications of other diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy. diseases inherited from your parents, such as Stargardt disease. degenerative changes, such as age-related macular degeneration. We look at some of...
MINNESOTA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Successfully Reverse Premature Aging

A new, promising target for treating premature aging. Werner Syndrome and Hutchinson Gilford Progeria Syndrome are two examples of the rare genetic disorders known as progeroid syndromes that cause signs of premature aging in children and young adults. Patients with progeroid syndromes have pathologies and symptoms that are often linked to aging, including osteoporosis, cataracts, heart disease, and type II diabetes.
ajmc.com

Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts

Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...

Comments / 0

Community Policy