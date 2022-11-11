ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto.com Reveals $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin and Altcoin Reserves in Bid for Transparency

The chief executive of a prominent crypto exchange is revealing some of the platform’s reserve assets in a first step towards transparency. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek says that investors can expect the crypto exchange to remain safe and transparent while announcing a full audit that would prove Crypto.com has the 1:1 ratio of reserve assets it claims it has.
u.today

Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies

Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
Motley Fool

The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
blockworks.co

Binance US, Coinbase, Curve in Bidding War for BlockFi Credit Card Customers

Binance US and Coinbase are among the bidders for the BlockFi credit card program and its associated customers, Blockworks has learned, while smaller fintech competitor Curve is also in the hunt for the approximately 87,500 BlockFi accounts. BlockFi suspended withdrawals on Thursday November 12, saying that it was not able...
ambcrypto.com

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: XRP’s next low could be near…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. XRP has faced a brutal decline of more than 20% over the past week. This decline can be attributed to the developments in the controversial lawsuit it is facing by the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission.
decrypt.co

Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Polygon Post Fresh Gains as Crypto Rebounds

Investors had a brief reprieve from the deepening FTX crisis thanks to limited withdrawals and rosier inflation numbers. Top cryptocurrencies staged a small rebound Friday morning, even as more details emerged about the deepening FTX crisis. Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Polygon (MATIC) were among those that had rallied the...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Bull Anthony Pompliano Says Confidence Game Now Over for Crypto Industry

Longtime Bitcoin (BTC) supporter and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano says that people in the crypto space are underestimating just how much damage has been done to the industry following the collapse of FTX and its associated entities. Pompliano tells his 1.6 million Twitter followers that following the FTX debacle, the crypto...
blockworks.co

Solana Community Remains Bullish Despite FTX Fallout

An estimated 10% of Solana’s market capitalization belonged to entities affiliated with Sam Bankman-Fried. Solana, once championed as the “Ethereum Killer” has seen the price of its native token SOL tank by roughly 47% over the past week dominated by the FTX train wreck. SOL is the...
CoinDesk

Crypto.com's Preliminary Glimpse of Token Reserves Reveals 20% in Shiba Inu Coin

The swift collapse of the FTX crypto exchange has sparked an industry push among big rivals to publish proof of their reserves as a means to provide transparency into the assets on their platforms. With those efforts just getting underway, one firm, Crypto.com, has taken the proactive step of providing...
forkast.news

Ark Invest swoops in to buy US$21.4 mln in Coinbase shares

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management seized the opportunity provided by Wednesday’s market downturn to snatch a chunk of Coinbase stock. Ark Invest purchased 420,949 shares of Coinbase (COIN), among the largest U.S.-based crypto exchanges, worth just under US$21.4 million, according to the firm’s daily trade brief. The...
thenewscrypto.com

Withdrawals of USDT and USDC on Solana Halted by Crypto.com

During the last day, Solana’s price dropped by about half, to around $15. Customers can withdraw USDC and USDT using other networks though. Customers of the cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com were informed today via an email that all deposits and withdrawals for the USDT and USDC tokens from Circle and Tether have been halted on the Solana network.

