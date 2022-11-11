Pickerington Central football's Jay Sharrett and Jeff Lomonico have built a strong defense and friendship

The head coach and defensive coordinator have turned the Tigers into one of the better Division I programs in Ohio

Photo provided by Jay Sharrett

Head coach Jay Sharrett and defensive coordinator Jeff Lomonico have been best friends for more than a quarter of a century, while working together to build Pickerington Central into one of the top Division I football teams in the state.

With Sharrett at the helm of the program the past 20 seasons, the Tigers have amassed an enviable 211-41 overall record (.838 winning percentage) and have captured an eye-popping 17 league titles, eight regional titles and two state championships.

And during Central’s reign of dominance across central Ohio and beyond, Lomonico has consistently forged one of the most dominant, aggressive and stingy defensive units in the state.

Sharrett and Lomonico have worked so well together for so long, that it would be easy to assume that they hit it off from the moment they met.

But little do most people know that when Sharrett and Lomonico first met in the early 1990s, while serving as assistant coaches at Central, they didn’t get along nearly as well as they do today.

“When Jeff and I first met, we didn’t like each other,” said Sharrett, who is in the midst of his 33rd season at Central and 35th season coaching high school football. “I was coaching on the offensive side of the ball, and he coached defense, and we didn’t click right away.”

Lomonico, who graduated from Central in 1987 and began coaching at his alma mater in 1993, said the duo didn’t develop a friendship until Sharrett became the Tigers’ defensive coordinator in 1997.

“We never had a confrontation, but we just had different personalities and we rubbed each other the wrong way,” said Lomonico, who also is Central’s assistant head coach. “Our offensive and defensive staffs were separate and not on the same page back then.

“But once we started working together on defense, we realized that neither of us are jerks and that we have the same philosophy, in that we want to put our kids in the best position to be successful here and at the next level. We’ve been inseparable since then.”

Indeed, the roots of Sharrett and Lomonico’s fruitful friendship began growing in 1997 when the duo, along with former defensive backs coach Jason Roach, began transforming Central’s defense into an attacking unit.

Instead of consistently lining up in a traditional base defense, the Tigers began utilizing anywhere from two to five defensive linemen and blitzing from different positions and angles to keep opponents guessing and reeling.

“Jeff and I started to formulate an attacking defense,” said Sharrett, who was Central’s defensive coordinator through the 2002 season. “We wanted an overall aggressiveness, where our defenders put their shoulder pads into ball carriers on every play. We started using every type of front and stunt you could think of.”

Photo provided by Jay Sharrett

Over the years, Central’s defensive coaching staff has spent countless hours watching film and meticulously pouring over scouting reports to discover tendencies of opposing offenses.

Lomonico, who was a starting defensive lineman, center and long snapper at Central, served as the Tigers’ defensive line coach under Sharrett before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2003.

“Since becoming our defensive coordinator, Jeff has put his stamp on our defense by continuing to evolve it,” Sharrett said.

Sharrett was a starting defensive back, wingback and placekicker at Circleville, earning all-league, all-district and all-state defensive honors before graduating in 1984. He also earned all-Ohio Athletic Conference honors as a defensive back at Capital University, before graduating with a degree in Secondary Education in 1988.

“When Jay came in as defensive coordinator, he knew the back end, and I was coaching the front end, so we put it all together,” said Lomonico, who was a long snapper for four seasons at Ohio University and tried out for four NFL teams after graduating in 1992. “We try to mix it up and show a lot of different looks, but as chaotic as it may seem from the outside looking in, we try to simplify all of our fronts so our guys can play fast.”

Pickerington’s defense flourished under the guidance of Sharrett and Lomonico and the Tigers captured their first Division I regional title in 1999. The Tigers also won Ohio Capital Conference-Ohio Division championships in 1999, 2000, 2001 and 2002 with their defense leading the way.

Photo provided by Jay Sharrett

Sharrett, who served an assistant coach at Pickerington for 13 seasons, took over as Central’s head coach in 2003, when the district added a second high school in North.

He succeeded Jack Johnson, who had earned an impressive 196-112-3 overall record in 30 seasons as the Tigers’ head coach.

“The program was already very successful under Jack Johnson,” Sharrett said. “I had a vision of the direction we wanted to take this program in, but I never set out to win a certain amount of games or championships.

“We had a coaching staff that was very dedicated to getting our players in the weight room as much as possible, and we’ve become one of the top teams in the state in terms of strength. We may not be able to make our kids 6-foot-4, but we can make them strong enough to block and tackle against teams that have athletes that size.”

Under Sharrett’s leadership, the Tigers have continued winning league titles on a nearly annual basis and they also began advancing to the state tournament with an increasing regularity.

In 2006, Central advanced to a state final for the first time, before losing to Piqua 26-7 in the Division II championship game.

Sharrett collected his first Division I regional title as a head coach in 2008, and he guided the Tigers to a Division I state final for the first time in 2011, where they lost to Cleveland St. Ignatius 34-13.

Central then won five consecutive Division I regional championships beginning in 2016, and they went on to capture two state titles, beating Mentor 56-28 in the 2017 state final and defeating Cincinnati Elder 21-14 in the 2019 state final. The Tigers also finished as state runner-up in 2020.

“No one runs a program better than Jay does, and he’s done it the right way,” Lomonico said. “No one puts more quality time into coaching, and that’s the standard that our entire staff follows.

“Jay is annoyingly organized. He doesn’t go over the details once – he goes over everything at least four times to make sure it’s right. He takes care of everyone, everything and all of the small details. And he keeps everyone happy. That’s why we have so many coaches and people who work the sidelines here for so many years, because they want to be a part of this.”

Sharrett credits Lomonico and Central’s other longtime assistant coaches – including Dave Bristle (23rd year at Central, running backs), Ryan Daugherty (23rd, special teams coordinator/offensive line), Bobby Middendorf (16th, defensive line), Andy Takos (20th, linebackers) and Jason Walter (18th, tight ends) - for helping build his program into a perennial juggernaut.

Photo provided by Jeff Lomonico

The Tigers won the OCC-Buckeye Division with a 5-0 league mark this season and are 9-3 overall. Fourth-seeded Central will face top-seeded Gahanna Lincoln in a Region 3 semifinal 7 p.m. Friday at DeSales.

“A lot of our coaches, from varsity through seventh grade, have been with me for 10-plus years, and the importance of having this kind of continuity and experience in a public school can’t be overstated,” Sharrett said. “We want to give each senior class the best possible experience, so that they can look back at their time here and know they did their best.

“We’ve stayed focused on that goal and the wins, OCC titles and regional championships started to pile up.”

Not surprisingly, Sharrett’s aura of success isn’t limited to just his team, as dozens of his players have gone on to earn Division I college football scholarships and a handful have reached the NFL, including Taco Charlton (New Orleans Saints defensive end) and DaVon Hamilton (Jacksonville Jaguars nose tackle).

“Coach Sharrett has created a winning culture here and that’s the standard for us as players,” said Central senior tight end/defensive lineman Kobi Gorman, a Miami University recruit. “We’ve seen what past teams have accomplished here and we want to work as hard as those teams did so we can continue winning.

“Coach cares about us and he wants us to develop into better people, too, so that we will be successful in everything we do. Coach Lomonico is the same way, and they both set a great example for us.”

Sharrett’s 30-year-old daughter, Megan Steinkerchner, works as an eye surgeon for the Cleveland Clinic, and his 28-year-old daughter, Emily, is an English professor at Loyola University Chicago.

Photo provided by Jay Sharrett

“My wife, Lynda, and I scratch our heads when we look at how successful our daughters are sometimes, because she’s a bank supervisor and I coach football players,” joked Sharrett, who is a United States Government teacher and Social Studies Department Chair at Central. “Lynda’s super supportive and I couldn’t do this without her.”

Lomonico’s wife, Erika, is an assistant principal at Toll Gate Elementary School in Pickerington. Their oldest son, Max, is a 2021 Central graduate and a second-year long snapper at Ohio State University. Their youngest son, Jack, is a 2022 Central graduate and master electrician apprentice.

“Erika and I are a perfect match because she’s as passionate about being a principal as I am about coaching,” said Lomonico, who teaches Human Geography and History of Sports courses at Central. “My sons have been on sidelines with me since they were water boys at the age of 5, so we’ve got to experience a lot of great things together through football over the years.”

Photo provided by Jay Sharrett

The Tigers will attempt to add to their coaches’ legacy tonight when they get a chance to avenge their 22-20 regular-season loss to Gahanna, which happened on Sept. 16. Central has won seven consecutive games since then, including a 28-20 victory over Pickerington North in a Region 3 quarterfinal on Nov. 3.

“We play a tough schedule and take some losses against good teams, because we want to learn from those games, improve and to be better prepared to compete against and beat those type of teams when we come up against them in the later rounds of the playoffs,” Sharrett said. “We could have splintered when we started this season 2-3 and went to the blame game, but we rallied together and kept getting better instead.”

Sharrett, who has led Central to 19 playoff appearances, became the first active head coach to enter the Central District Football Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame this past spring.

“When you look at what Jay’s accomplished already, he’s going to go down as one of the top coaches in Ohio football history and a coaching legend,” Lomonico said. “He’s done all of this while coaching in a public school, in a two-school town, while doing things the right way. Honestly, they should name the field after him.”

Sharrett is proud of the career he’s had at Central, but he emphasized that the relationships that he’s built with everyone involved with the program has made the experience even more special.

As an odd coincidence, Sharrett and Lomonico share the same birthday; and on Sept. 4, Jay turned 57 while Jeff turned 53. On the morning of their shared birthday this year, Sharrett texted Lomonico a birthday song, just as he’s done for all of the coaches on his staff for the past several years.

“I consider this more of a lifestyle than I consider it a job, because every day of the year is wrapped around football in some way,” Sharrett said. “The guys on our coaching staff are my best friends and we all make huge sacrifices when it comes to our personal time for the good of our team and our players, without a very big paycheck to offset it.

“Jeff could have had at least six different head coaching jobs elsewhere if he wanted them, and it’s gratifying that so many of our core coaches have stayed with us for so many years. There’s no secret play or plan that’s led to our success. We’ve just put our time and energy into preparing ourselves to be the best we can be, because we enjoy football and spending time together.”