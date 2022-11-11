ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
landgrantholyland.com

Five synonyms of cold to describe Ohio State’s 56-14 win over Indiana

After sunny conditions were predicted for Saturday for most of the week in Columbus, on Friday rain, snow, and some wind took over the forecast. For once the meteorologists were right, as the conditions were less than ideal for contest between the Hoosiers and the Buckeyes. Trust me, I was there so I had first-hand experience. Not that it wasn’t anything I couldn’t handle, since I grew up south of Buffalo. I have attended many cold weather Bills games.
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State opens as 27-point favorites over Maryland

The elements were no issue for Ohio State this time around, as the Buckeyes thoroughly dispatched Indiana in the snow by a score of 56-14. C.J. Stroud bounced back from a career-low performance against the wind at Northwestern to throw for nearly 300 yards with five touchdowns against the Hoosiers, while OSU ran the ball for 340 yards on 7.9 yards per carry as Ryan Day continues to try and get the run game fixed. Defensively, Ohio State held Indiana to just 269 total yards while racking up four sacks and a whopping 10 tackles for loss.
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
landgrantholyland.com

No. 14 Ohio State beats young Boston College Eagles side 82-64

The Ohio State Buckeyes spent the week talking about their marquee win against the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers, but Sunday was another game with an opponent who came to play. Boston College is a young team that’s struggled in their 1-1 start to the season but saw a visit from the Buckeyes as a day to step up. Even so, the Scarlet & Gray withstood the pressure and hit another gear, beating the Eagles 82-64.
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to concerning Ohio State news

Entering the 2022-23 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson was seen by many as potentially the top running back in the entire country. But due to a few lingering injuries, he hasn’t always been available for the Buckeyes this season. And it looks like he’s going to miss another game on Saturday when Ohio State takes on the Indiana Hoosiers.
saturdaytradition.com

Pat McAfee theorizes that 2 B1G teams could reach College Football Playoff

It all hinges on The Game. Ohio State and Michigan have been waiting for their matchup on Nov. 26 for some time now. Revenge, a spot in the College Football Playoff and a potential B1G title are all on the line for the 2 B1G powerhouses, but College GameDay host Pat McAfee thinks there’s some room to share.
landgrantholyland.com

LGHL Asks: Ohio State fans predict what will happen against Indiana today

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
The Spun

Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why

Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
landgrantholyland.com

Behind Enemy Lines: Inside information on Indiana before today’s game

In preparation for the No. 2 Ohio Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0) taking on the Indiana Hoosiers (3-6, 1-5) in Ohio Stadium today, we chatted with Luke Norton the co-managing editor of Crimson Quarry, our SB Nation sibling site that covers Indiana athletics. If you want more of the Hoosiers’ perspective on...
landgrantholyland.com

LGHL Uncut Podcast: Mikulášiková, McGuff on women’s basketball victory over Boston College

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. For the second game in a row, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team started off slow but picked up the pace, running away from their opponents. Sunday’s 84-62 Scarlet & Gray victory didn’t wait until the third quarter to get going, like Tuesday’s win over No. 5 Tennessee. Instead, head coach Kevin McGuff’s side got hot in the second quarter and never looked back.
landgrantholyland.com

Game Preview: No. 14 Ohio State women’s basketball at Boston College

Tuesday was as good of a script as you could write for the start of the Ohio State women’s basketball team’s 2021-22 campaign. After being down the entire first half, the Buckeyes put together a 30-point second half and fourth quarter closeout to upset the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers, and the expectations for Ohio State skyrocket. Their next game following the lopsided win is on the East Coast, against the Boston College Eagles.
Eleven Warriors

Kamryn Babb’s Touchdown Was “Magical,” C.J. Stroud is “Willing to Die For This Team” And Ohio State is “Hoping” To Get Several Injured Running Backs Healthy

Ohio State’s 56-14 win featured multiple plays that are sure to show up on an end-of-year highlight reel for the Buckeyes. But Kamryn Babb’s first career touchdown catch (and first reception in general) may top the list. After undergoing recoveries for four separate ACL tears since his final year of high school, the Buckeye captain finally got his moment in his fifth season as a Buckeye. Babb hauled in an eight-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Hoosiers, his first in-game action in two years, and the moment was emotional for all parties involved.
