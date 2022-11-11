Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Hall runs wild, Harlan returns to state title game
(Cedar Falls) -- A near-flawless rushing attack paved the way for an efficient Harlan offense and put the Cyclones on the brink of a 14th state title. Harlan's ever-explosive offense stuffed the stat sheet in a 49-35 win over ADM in a Class 3A state semifinal. The Cyclones recorded 482...
kmaland.com
College Soccer Scoreboard (11/12): Omaha women fall in NCAA Tournament
(KMAland) -- The Omaha women lost in the NCAA Tournament while the UMKC men fell in the Summit League Tournament on Saturday. WOMEN: Notre Dame 5 Omaha 0 (NCAA Tournament) MEN: Denver 3 UMKC 0 (Summit League Tournament)
kmaland.com
Northwest Missouri State to make 18th straight, 26th overall appearance in NCAA DII Championship
(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State football will make their 18th consecutive appearance and 26th overall in the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship. The 9-2 Bearcats will will take on No. 4 seed Ouachita Baptist (11-0) in the Super Region 3 bracket on Saturday, November 19th at 1:00 PM in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
kmaland.com
College Volleyball (11/13): Iowa, Creighton take sweeps
(KMAland) -- Iowa and Creighton picked up sweeps while Nebraska dropped a four-set battle with Ohio State in regional college volleyball on Sunday.
Harlan moves one win from 14th title
By Kevin White | Photos by Matthew Putney CEDAR FALLS – Defending champion Harlan Community turned in a near-perfect display of offensive football here on Saturday. It’s a good thing, because the Cyclones needed every bit of it. Iowa commit Aidan Hall finished with 314 total ...
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (11/13): ISU, Omaha, Mizzou pick up wins
(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Omaha and Missouri all picked up wins in regional men’s college basketball on Sunday. Iowa State (2-0): Iowa State rolled to an 80-43 win over North Carolina A&T (1-2). Aljaz Kunc had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and Osun Osunniyi posted 16 points. Jaren Holmes tallied 13 points with seven rebounds, and Tamin Lipsey put in 10 points with four rebounds for the Cyclones.
kmaland.com
AL alum Schimmer off to sterling start in college career
(Council Bluffs) -- Less than six months ago, Hanna Schimmer was one of the top girls soccer players in the state. Now, the Abraham Lincoln graduate is one of the top junior college players in the nation. "It's gone well," Schimmer said about her first year at Iowa Western. "It's...
KETV.com
Operation Football: Quarterfinal Playoff Highlights
Neb. — In the quarterfinals of Nebraska's high school football playoffs, the remaining teams fought one last battle to qualify for their respective state championship matchups. This week's Monster Matchup saw two Class A schools go head to head: Creighton Prep and Gretna. In a not-so-close game, Gretna...
kmaland.com
Norma Jean Walker, 94, Ravenwood, MO
Service: FuneralName: Norma Jean WalkerPronunciation: Age: 94From: Ravenwood, MOPrevious: Da…
kmaland.com
Cyndy J. Caudill, 66, Rock Port, Missouri
Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Cyndy J. Caudill Memorial Fund. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
kmaland.com
Don E. Smith, 77, Fairfax, Missouri
Location: Fairfax Presbyterian Church, Fairfax. Memorials: Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Cemetery: Milton Cemetery, Fairfax.
kmaland.com
Iowa Rock ‘N’ Music Association to stage ‘Rock4Vets’ concert in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- The Iowa Rock ‘N’ Roll Music Association is staging its Rock4Vets concert this Veteran’s Day. The event aims to raise funds to benefit area veterans, according to event coordinator and Iowa Rock ‘N’ Hall of Fame member Rick Hillyard. “This is our...
kmaland.com
Hamilton joins CRHC medical team as women's health provider
(Clarinda) -- A KMAland native has returned to the area to serve as a women's health provider at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. In a press release Friday morning, CRHC announced that Kirsten Hamilton will be joining the hospital's medical team beginning December 1st. Hamilton will see patients at the CRHC specialty clinic Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., specializing in whole body women's health services.
kmaland.com
Randy Broyles, 67, previously from Shenandoah, Iowa
Notes:Celebration of life will be held at a later date in Brookings, South Dakota and Shenandoah, Iowa.
doniphanherald.com
Before there was Rockbrook Village, there was Rock Brook Farm
Every square inch of land contains a backstory. Few in Omaha have had theirs told in such detail, especially its earliest days, as the Rockbrook neighborhood along West Center Road. From a homestead claim and farm to the Happy Hollow Club golf course and a desired address in Omaha’s western suburbs.
Tour This Incredible Nebraska Estate Featuring a 50s Style Diner
When you see the French chateau-style home at the end of this tree-lined driveway, you may think you're in California. However, this incredible home is in Bennington, Nebraska near Omaha. This $2 million, 7,400-square-foot, 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath home sits on 14 acres. It would be hard to get bored...
State of Iowa vs Alison Dorsey trial continued to May 1st
(Cass Co) The State of Iowa vs Alison Dorsey trial has been continued to May 1, 2023, with a pretrial conference set for March 24th. The trial was originally scheduled to take place beginning December 5th. Dorsey is on trial for the death of an infant while in her care...
fox42kptm.com
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
kmaland.com
Mary Jo Vance, 76, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Visitation Start: 12:00 P.M. Visitation End: 1:00 P.M. Memorials: Mary Jo Vance Memorial Fund for final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later...
kmaland.com
Watson native arrested on numerous felony warrants
(KMAland) -- The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Watson, Missouri native on numerous warrants. According to the release, Fremont County deputies were called to the area of 275th Street and Bluff Road near Hamburg for a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway. Deputies made contact with Elizabeth Craft, 28, of Watson, Missouri.
Comments / 0