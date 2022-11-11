ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

kmaland.com

Hall runs wild, Harlan returns to state title game

(Cedar Falls) -- A near-flawless rushing attack paved the way for an efficient Harlan offense and put the Cyclones on the brink of a 14th state title. Harlan's ever-explosive offense stuffed the stat sheet in a 49-35 win over ADM in a Class 3A state semifinal. The Cyclones recorded 482...
HARLAN, IA
Scorebook Live

Harlan moves one win from 14th title

By Kevin White | Photos by Matthew Putney    CEDAR FALLS – Defending champion Harlan Community turned in a near-perfect display of offensive football here on Saturday.  It’s a good thing, because the Cyclones needed every bit of it. Iowa commit Aidan Hall finished with 314 total ...
HARLAN, IA
kmaland.com

Men's College Basketball (11/13): ISU, Omaha, Mizzou pick up wins

(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Omaha and Missouri all picked up wins in regional men’s college basketball on Sunday. Iowa State (2-0): Iowa State rolled to an 80-43 win over North Carolina A&T (1-2). Aljaz Kunc had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and Osun Osunniyi posted 16 points. Jaren Holmes tallied 13 points with seven rebounds, and Tamin Lipsey put in 10 points with four rebounds for the Cyclones.
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

AL alum Schimmer off to sterling start in college career

(Council Bluffs) -- Less than six months ago, Hanna Schimmer was one of the top girls soccer players in the state. Now, the Abraham Lincoln graduate is one of the top junior college players in the nation. "It's gone well," Schimmer said about her first year at Iowa Western. "It's...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Operation Football: Quarterfinal Playoff Highlights

Neb. — In the quarterfinals of Nebraska's high school football playoffs, the remaining teams fought one last battle to qualify for their respective state championship matchups. This week's Monster Matchup saw two Class A schools go head to head: Creighton Prep and Gretna. In a not-so-close game, Gretna...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Cyndy J. Caudill, 66, Rock Port, Missouri

Location: First Baptist Church, Tarkio. First Baptist Church, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Cyndy J. Caudill Memorial Fund. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
ROCK PORT, MO
kmaland.com

Don E. Smith, 77, Fairfax, Missouri

Location: Fairfax Presbyterian Church, Fairfax. Memorials: Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Cemetery: Milton Cemetery, Fairfax.
FAIRFAX, MO
kmaland.com

Hamilton joins CRHC medical team as women's health provider

(Clarinda) -- A KMAland native has returned to the area to serve as a women's health provider at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. In a press release Friday morning, CRHC announced that Kirsten Hamilton will be joining the hospital's medical team beginning December 1st. Hamilton will see patients at the CRHC specialty clinic Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., specializing in whole body women's health services.
CLARINDA, IA
doniphanherald.com

Before there was Rockbrook Village, there was Rock Brook Farm

Every square inch of land contains a backstory. Few in Omaha have had theirs told in such detail, especially its earliest days, as the Rockbrook neighborhood along West Center Road. From a homestead claim and farm to the Happy Hollow Club golf course and a desired address in Omaha’s western suburbs.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
SYRACUSE, NE
kmaland.com

Mary Jo Vance, 76, Tarkio, Missouri

Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Visitation Start: 12:00 P.M. Visitation End: 1:00 P.M. Memorials: Mary Jo Vance Memorial Fund for final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later...
TARKIO, MO
kmaland.com

Watson native arrested on numerous felony warrants

(KMAland) -- The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Watson, Missouri native on numerous warrants. According to the release, Fremont County deputies were called to the area of 275th Street and Bluff Road near Hamburg for a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway. Deputies made contact with Elizabeth Craft, 28, of Watson, Missouri.
WATSON, MO

