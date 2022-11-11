ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Miller Grove High School student had loaded gun when arrested

A student was recently arrested – and found to have a loaded weapon – at Miller Grove High School in Lithonia. Officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall, who is a Lithonia resident, while he was in class on Oct. 28.
LITHONIA, GA
Drugs seized at Morrow Planet Fitness, police say

MORROW, Ga. - They might look like harmless Flinstone vitamins for children, but Morrow police said what you're actually looking at is ecstasy/MDMA. Officers said they stopped a suspicious vehicle in a Planet Fitness parking lot where they seized the colorful tablets along with marijuana. The suspect was arrested and...
Police offer reward for man suspected of kidnapping woman from club, raping her

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are seeking help identifying a man suspected of kidnapping a woman from a nightclub before raping and carjacking her. Police shared a photo of the suspect taken from surveillance video. He's described as 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 tall, 145 to 165 pounds with bumps under his eyes, a stubble beard, and a receding hairline.
ATLANTA, GA
Man identified as victim in fatal Waffle House shooting

DECATUR, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting. The identity of the person shot and killed at a DeKalb County Waffle House on Thursday was released by officials. DeKalb Police said that 24-year-old Kaleel Goss was identified on Saturday as the victim of the fatal...
DECATUR, GA
1 dead after shooting outside a Georgia funeral home, police say

ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near a funeral home in the Ashview Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon, police said. Around 1:38 p.m., officers were actively on a traffic stop in the 100-block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Northwest when they were approached by people that were telling police that another person had been shot inside a vehicle, according to a statement.
ATLANTA, GA

