Read full article on original website
Related
Woman jumps from car twice to escape kidnapping in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is receiving treatment after escaping a suspected kidnapper, twice. Clayton County Police say they arrested Joseph Oliver Lee. Lee is accused of having a gun and threatening to kill the victim, according to Clayton County Police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Family wants answers after suspect accused of killing their loved one in Henry County is arrested
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Metro Atlanta family is hoping they will get answers as the man accused of killing their son is captured after a nine-day manhunt. Brenston Bernard Thomas was captured in Macon after police say he shot a Henry County corrections officer and killed another man.
The Citizen Online
Girlfriend who fired weapon at boyfriend charged with criminal trespass and assault
A Fayette County woman is facing charges for firing a gun at her boyfriend after he returned to the home to get his phone and kicked through a door following a dispute between the two. The woman — Theresa A. Ellis, 53, of north Fayette County — was charged with...
Suspect accused of shooting Henry County detention officer, killing man arrested at Georgia motel
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of shooting a Henry County detention officer and killing a man is now in custody. The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Brentson Thomas at a hotel in Macon on Sunday afternoon. The task force said it made the arrest with assistance from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
CNA caregiver sentenced 20 years for elder abuse in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A caregiver was sentenced to 20 years after a video showing elder abuse was found on a home security system by the victim's family, according to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office. The CNA caregiver was filling in at an 86-year-old woman's home when a...
cobbcountycourier.com
Caregiver sentenced to 20 years without parole for elder abuse in Acworth that resulted in shattered hip on 86-year-old woman
On November 7, Cobb County Superior Court Judge Angela Z. Brown sentenced Shelia Knight to twenty years to be served in custody for aggravated battery and elder exploitation. Knight was convicted of charges arising from an incident that resulted in a shattered hip of an 86-year-old Acworth woman. Knight will...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Miller Grove High School student had loaded gun when arrested
A student was recently arrested – and found to have a loaded weapon – at Miller Grove High School in Lithonia. Officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall, who is a Lithonia resident, while he was in class on Oct. 28.
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT standoff ends with several arrests after squatting incident
A SWAT standoff in Northwest Atlanta finally ended with several arrests. Residents on Delmar Lane told FOX 5 they feel unsafe living there now.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Missing Clayton County woman disappears after leaving for work
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a 45-year-old woman who has been missing for days. Officials tell FOX 5 that 45-year-old Phung To Ly left for work at around 9:15 a.m. on Friday and never came back. The family says she usually gets back home at around 8 p.m.
Man arrested for breeding more than 100 pit bulls for dog fighting
Police in Georgia announced the arrest of a man who is accused of breeding and training 106 pit bulls for the purpose of dog fighting, according to a press release.
fox5atlanta.com
Drugs seized at Morrow Planet Fitness, police say
MORROW, Ga. - They might look like harmless Flinstone vitamins for children, but Morrow police said what you're actually looking at is ecstasy/MDMA. Officers said they stopped a suspicious vehicle in a Planet Fitness parking lot where they seized the colorful tablets along with marijuana. The suspect was arrested and...
DeKalb store manager hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts
A man who was seriously injured Wednesday evening when he tried to confront a reckless driver in DeKalb County, only to be hit by the car as it sped away, has died, police said.
DeKalb County disabled man forced to move from state contracted facility because of low staffing
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of 60-year-old Errick Gore told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln that their brother was forced to move out of a state-contracted assisted living facility last week because of staffing shortages. Gore, who lives with an intellectual disability, qualifies for services under the Georgia...
fox5atlanta.com
Police offer reward for man suspected of kidnapping woman from club, raping her
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are seeking help identifying a man suspected of kidnapping a woman from a nightclub before raping and carjacking her. Police shared a photo of the suspect taken from surveillance video. He's described as 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 tall, 145 to 165 pounds with bumps under his eyes, a stubble beard, and a receding hairline.
Man identified as victim in fatal Waffle House shooting
DECATUR, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting. The identity of the person shot and killed at a DeKalb County Waffle House on Thursday was released by officials. DeKalb Police said that 24-year-old Kaleel Goss was identified on Saturday as the victim of the fatal...
WMAZ
1 dead after shooting outside a Georgia funeral home, police say
ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near a funeral home in the Ashview Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon, police said. Around 1:38 p.m., officers were actively on a traffic stop in the 100-block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Northwest when they were approached by people that were telling police that another person had been shot inside a vehicle, according to a statement.
13-year-old arrested after ‘foolish’ bomb threat at Fulton preschool
ROSWELL, Ga. — A 13-year-old has been arrested after making a “prank” phone call about a bomb at a Roswell preschool. Police say the teenager called 911 on November 3 and said there was a bomb at The Goddard School on Holcomb Bridge Road before hanging up.
Child shot at DeKalb County apartment complex, police say
CLARKSTON , Ga. — Clarkston police are currently investigating after a child was shot at an apartment complex. Officers say they were called to the Peachtree Creek on Ponce Apartments on East Ponce De Leon Ave. at 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening after a 911 caller said they heard a gunshot.
Multiple suspects sought after nearly 50 cars broken into in one night in Douglasville neighborhoods
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglasville Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in connection with car break-ins that happened in several Douglasville neighborhoods. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Home surveillance footage captured the break-ins occurring on Nov....
Woman questioning how 3-year-old granddaughter received scratches at metro Atlanta day care
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A local grandmother wants answers after she said her granddaughter got hurt at a local day care. A photo showed the scratches on the 3-year old’s neck. “It angered me. I’m going to be honest. It angered me, it really did,” said Tamika Saffo....
Comments / 0