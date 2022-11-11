ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheGrio.com

Comments / 0

Related
MadameNoire

Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album

There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
AOL Corp

Upset by lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion tells Drake, 'Stop using my shooting for clout'

Megan Thee Stallion is not OK with Drake making music that references her trauma. She's taking issue with a lyric that appears on Drake's "Circo Loco," a track off "Her Loss," his new collaborative album with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The album, which dropped overnight, includes the following "Circo Loco" lines: "This b— lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling."
American Songwriter

Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Drake Lyrics – “Stop Using My Shooting For Clout”

Early Friday morning (Nov. 4), Drake and 21 Savage shared a collaborative album, Her Loss. One song has already become a topic of discussion online—”Circo Loco.”. The rappers caught a heavy bout of criticism for a pair of lines that seem to reference Megan Thee Stallion and her alleged 2021 shooting. The first line reads, “This b**** lie about getting shot but she still a stallion.” Megan has accused Tory Lanez of shooting her with a loaded firearm during an after-party. Lanez has denied the allegations while an impending trial has been set for December.
HipHopWired

Drake, Meg Thee Stallion & More Sign Letter To Protest Using Rap Lyrics In Court

The war against Rap continues but some of our biggest talents are fighting back. Several top rappers have signed a letter to protest the use of lyrics in court. As spotted on Vulture, the Hip-Hop community is trying to right a glaring wrong when it comes to rappers getting prosecuted. Artists, industry leaders, and legal experts have joined together in a call to “Protect Black Art,” publishing an open letter in The New York Times and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution urging legislators across America to limit how creative expression can be used against defendants on trial. Specifically, it calls for an end to the racially discriminatory practice of treating rap lyrics as confessions.
GEORGIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Kanye West Sued for Unauthorized Use of Rapper KRS-One Diss Track Sample on ‘Donda’ Album

Ye, formerly Kanye West, is being sued for sampling a song from a hip-hop legend to boost sales for his Stem Player and Donda album. The lawsuit was filed by a company that owns the rights to rapper KRS-One’s infamous diss track South Bronx from his group, Boogie Down Productions, TMZ reports. Kanye sampled the song on his Andre 3000-assisted track, Life of the Party, but allegedly released the track without receiving official permission to do so.
rolling out

Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy