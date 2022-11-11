Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Megan Thee Stallion, Coldplay and more sign petition to stop rap lyrics being used as evidence in US courts
Megan Thee Stallion, Coldplay, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige and Future are among acts and industry firms urging the US legal system to restrict rap lyrics being used in trial evidence. ‘Art on Trial: Protect Black Art‘ is a new open letter that’s been signed by artists alongside three major...
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album
There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Drake Down After ‘Circo Loco’ Insult
Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album, Her Loss, dropped early morning Friday. The new record, with multiple songs referencing women, appears to take a jab at one of the most celebrated rappers in the game, Megan Thee Stallion. In opening lines of the first verse in “Circo Loco,” Drake...
AOL Corp
Upset by lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion tells Drake, 'Stop using my shooting for clout'
Megan Thee Stallion is not OK with Drake making music that references her trauma. She's taking issue with a lyric that appears on Drake's "Circo Loco," a track off "Her Loss," his new collaborative album with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The album, which dropped overnight, includes the following "Circo Loco" lines: "This b— lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling."
Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Drake Lyrics – “Stop Using My Shooting For Clout”
Early Friday morning (Nov. 4), Drake and 21 Savage shared a collaborative album, Her Loss. One song has already become a topic of discussion online—”Circo Loco.”. The rappers caught a heavy bout of criticism for a pair of lines that seem to reference Megan Thee Stallion and her alleged 2021 shooting. The first line reads, “This b**** lie about getting shot but she still a stallion.” Megan has accused Tory Lanez of shooting her with a loaded firearm during an after-party. Lanez has denied the allegations while an impending trial has been set for December.
Lil Yachty Claims Drake Didn’t Diss Megan Thee Stallion, Says Lyric References Women Lying About BBLs
Lil Yachty has come to the defense of Drake in the wake of his controversial lyrics on the Her Loss track "Circo Loco." Yachty claims Drizzy didn't diss Megan Thee Stallion on the song and said his lyrics are referencing women who lie about getting BBLs. On Friday (Nov. 4),...
The Hotties Are Giving Drake Fits For Alleged Shady Megan Thee Stallion Subliminal Diss
It’s getting sticky for Drake after fans feel he took a shot at Megan Thee Stallion on a new song. The hotties are dragging Drake by his braids after the rapper, who claims “he studies rap battles for a living,” spit some shady bars that many feels were a subliminal jab at Megan Thee Stallion.
Drake, Meg Thee Stallion & More Sign Letter To Protest Using Rap Lyrics In Court
The war against Rap continues but some of our biggest talents are fighting back. Several top rappers have signed a letter to protest the use of lyrics in court. As spotted on Vulture, the Hip-Hop community is trying to right a glaring wrong when it comes to rappers getting prosecuted. Artists, industry leaders, and legal experts have joined together in a call to “Protect Black Art,” publishing an open letter in The New York Times and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution urging legislators across America to limit how creative expression can be used against defendants on trial. Specifically, it calls for an end to the racially discriminatory practice of treating rap lyrics as confessions.
Kanye West Sued for Unauthorized Use of Rapper KRS-One Diss Track Sample on ‘Donda’ Album
Ye, formerly Kanye West, is being sued for sampling a song from a hip-hop legend to boost sales for his Stem Player and Donda album. The lawsuit was filed by a company that owns the rights to rapper KRS-One’s infamous diss track South Bronx from his group, Boogie Down Productions, TMZ reports. Kanye sampled the song on his Andre 3000-assisted track, Life of the Party, but allegedly released the track without receiving official permission to do so.
Megan Thee Stallion Gets Public Support from Maxine Waters, Other Leaders
"You are not alone. You are believed, loved, and supported. We stand with you Megan," the letter read.
ABC News
Megan Thee Stallion receives open letter of support condemning violence against Black women
Megan Thee Stallion received an open letter of support on Thursday from advocates for Black women and influential leaders as the hip-hop star continues to use her platform to raise awareness about violence against Black women. The Southern Black Girls & Women's Consortium, which has partnered with Megan on various...
Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
TheGrio.com
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.https://thegrio.com/
Comments / 0