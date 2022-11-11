Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKTV
Restaurant damaged by fire in Utica
Utica, N.Y.-- An Albany Street restaurant was damaged by a small fire Sunday afternoon. Acco…
Bernie Syrocki, 1935-2022: Unstoppable, tireless volunteer quietly helped those in need in Syracuse
Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com and in The Post-Standard to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Bernadette “Bernie” Syrocki really wouldn’t want you to make a big deal about this, but she was a key figure in the formation and day-to-day operations of the Brady Faith Center.
WKTV
Fallen tree causes brief power outage in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – About 1,200 people were without power in Rome Friday afternoon after a fallen tree took some lines down on North Madison Street. Outages were reported around 2:15 p.m. and power was restored around 2:30 p.m. after National Grid was able to reroute energy on the network to the affected customers.
Ma’am, Can I Ask You A Question? CNY Bank Saves Woman Thousands in Scam
Employees at a Central New York bank branch thought something didn't seem right, and following their guts helped save an elderly woman thousands of dollars as she was unknowingly caught-up in a scam. It happened recently at the South Utica Adirondack Bank branch. After the woman completed a withdrawal for...
WKTV
CNY Veterans Outreach Center collects items for holiday care packages at Adirondack Bank Center
UTICA, N.Y. – The CNY Veterans Outreach Center hosted a food and clothing drive at the Adirondack Bank Center on Veterans Day to collect items for holiday care packages. People dropped off items outside the entrance to the 72 Tavern & Grill from noon to 6 p.m. The center’s...
whcuradio.com
Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust
NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
Are you ready for some lake effect snow in Central NY?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It was less than a week ago that Central New York basked in a record-breaking, 80-degree day in early November. Now the payback begins: The season’s first lake effect snowfall is expected late this weekend and into Monday. It won’t be a lot -- an inch...
Madison County residents receive Carnegie Medal for Heroism
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Madison County residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission and were awarded a Carnegie Medal for Heroism. Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both from Oneida, are 2022 recipients of the Carnegie Medal after their braves acts during a serous accident on Route 5 in Westmoreland last year. On […]
Guilderland not allowing sign at new Herbie’s location, owner says
Herbie’s Burgers is planning to open its third location in Guilderland on November 17. Owner Nicholas Warchol commissioned local artist Frank Smith to paint the sign on the building, but Warchol tells NEWS10 that the Town of Guilderland is not allowing the sign.
WKTV
Veterans honored at annual ceremony in New York Mills
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – A ceremony honoring veterans was held in New York Mills on Friday on the village green. It started with a prayer service followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem. Dennis Breheny, 77, a Vietnam veteran who served four tours, spoke at...
WKTV
Utica installs automatic pay stations downtown
UTICA, N.Y. -- The city of Utica has installed automatic pay stations at the entrances of two downtown garages and two parking lots. Those four include the Washington Street Garage, Utica Place Garage, Union Street parking lot and the lot adjacent to The Stanley Theatre. Customers will need to pay...
PHOTOS: Family loses barn in Palatine Bridge fire
Just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Chief Nestle of the Canajoharie Volunteer Fire Department noticed heavy black smoke north of the Village of Palatine Bridge.
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been on the hunt for the best Italian restaurants in Syracuse, look no further than this list from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor has gathered the highest-rated restaurants in the area and NewsChannel 9 has made a list for those who are craving one of the three Italian p’s, pizza, pasta or paninis. […]
WKTV
Whitesboro's annual Santa Parade set for Nov. 27
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Fire Department is partnering up with the village to host their annual "Holiday Santa Parade" on Nov. 27. The parade will go down Main Street at 5:30 p.m. starting at Watkins and will end at the Village Green. Refreshments will be served by the Whitesboro...
Rhonda Youngs is apparent winner in Madison County judge race
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rhonda Youngs is the apparent winner in the race for Madison County Court Judge, based on vote totals provided to NewsChannel 9 by the Madison County Board of Elections. With write-in ballots counted in half of the county’s election districts, Rhonda Youngs’ name was written-in on more ballots than votes cast […]
WKTV
Police investigate early morning shooting on Bleecker Street
Utica, N.Y.-- Utica police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two people injured, one seriously. It all happened around 4 AM Saturday on the 800 block of Bleecker Street. The two victims were at a party when three other people attending the party asked for ride home to the Bleecker Street area. When they arrived to the area, a man in the backseat of the car pulled out a handgun and demanded items from the two victims. At the same time, another person pepper sprayed the two victims, who were then struck in the head by the man with the handgun. During the altercation, shots were fired, striking a male victim in the upper back area near his neck. The suspects fled the scene and the victims called 911.
With a tearful apology, Colgate University returns more than 1,500 artifacts to the Oneida Indian Nation
Ceramic pots, turtle shells and figurines made of bone, metal and amber. The items played some of the most sacred roles in the burial rites of the Oneida Indian Nation, but spent decades stored in a basement at Colgate University.
mylittlefalls.com
1882: The Year of Pestilence, Death and Solutions in Little Falls
Main Street circa 1880, looking west from Mary St. The summer of 1882 was a bad time to inhabit Little Falls as sickness and death raged throughout the village. In those few months, an estimated sixty people died, with hundreds more sickened – over half of the deaths were of infants and adolescents. Cholera, typhoid fever, and “brain congestion,” at the time often lumped together as “malarial disease,” were the culprits.
localsyr.com
Turkey prices around CNY for last-minute shoppers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Are you a procrastinator when it comes to holiday shopping? Maybe you haven’t made it out to the store to purchase your Thanksgiving turkey yet, or maybe you’re pushing it off due to inflation prices. We understand the struggle. We’ve compiled a list...
Comments / 0