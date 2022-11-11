ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herkimer, NY

WKTV

Fallen tree causes brief power outage in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – About 1,200 people were without power in Rome Friday afternoon after a fallen tree took some lines down on North Madison Street. Outages were reported around 2:15 p.m. and power was restored around 2:30 p.m. after National Grid was able to reroute energy on the network to the affected customers.
ROME, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust

NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

Veterans honored at annual ceremony in New York Mills

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – A ceremony honoring veterans was held in New York Mills on Friday on the village green. It started with a prayer service followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem. Dennis Breheny, 77, a Vietnam veteran who served four tours, spoke at...
NEW YORK MILLS, NY
WKTV

Utica installs automatic pay stations downtown

UTICA, N.Y. -- The city of Utica has installed automatic pay stations at the entrances of two downtown garages and two parking lots. Those four include the Washington Street Garage, Utica Place Garage, Union Street parking lot and the lot adjacent to The Stanley Theatre. Customers will need to pay...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Whitesboro's annual Santa Parade set for Nov. 27

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Fire Department is partnering up with the village to host their annual "Holiday Santa Parade" on Nov. 27. The parade will go down Main Street at 5:30 p.m. starting at Watkins and will end at the Village Green. Refreshments will be served by the Whitesboro...
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

Police investigate early morning shooting on Bleecker Street

Utica, N.Y.-- Utica police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two people injured, one seriously. It all happened around 4 AM Saturday on the 800 block of Bleecker Street. The two victims were at a party when three other people attending the party asked for ride home to the Bleecker Street area. When they arrived to the area, a man in the backseat of the car pulled out a handgun and demanded items from the two victims. At the same time, another person pepper sprayed the two victims, who were then struck in the head by the man with the handgun. During the altercation, shots were fired, striking a male victim in the upper back area near his neck. The suspects fled the scene and the victims called 911.
UTICA, NY
mylittlefalls.com

1882: The Year of Pestilence, Death and Solutions in Little Falls

Main Street circa 1880, looking west from Mary St. The summer of 1882 was a bad time to inhabit Little Falls as sickness and death raged throughout the village. In those few months, an estimated sixty people died, with hundreds more sickened – over half of the deaths were of infants and adolescents. Cholera, typhoid fever, and “brain congestion,” at the time often lumped together as “malarial disease,” were the culprits.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
localsyr.com

Turkey prices around CNY for last-minute shoppers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Are you a procrastinator when it comes to holiday shopping? Maybe you haven’t made it out to the store to purchase your Thanksgiving turkey yet, or maybe you’re pushing it off due to inflation prices. We understand the struggle. We’ve compiled a list...
SYRACUSE, NY

