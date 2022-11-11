Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s basketball honors deep ties with Drake, former Hawkeye Megan Meyer
DES MOINES — Head coach Lisa Bluder has deep ties to the Drake women’s basketball program. The 22-year Hawkeye head coach was the Bulldogs’ leader from 1990-2000, compiling a 187-106 record. Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen played and coached under Bluder at Drake from 1987-2000. Jensen,...
Wisconsin postgame: Jim Leonhard discusses Iowa loss, tampering
A recap of what interim head coach Jim Leonhard had to say following the Badgers' 14-point loss to Iowa.
Inside the Locker Room: Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa. -- Select players from Wisconsin addressed the media following Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa. The Badgers fell to 3-2 under interim head coach Jim Leonhard, including 1-2 on the road. UW out-gained the Hawkeyes by 81 yards, had 6.0 sacks, and 11.0 tackles for loss, but were doomed by a blocked punt and a pick-six, both of which came in the first half.
Photo Gallery: Recruits at Iowa-Wisconsin
Hawkeyes Play Host to Large Group of Prospects Saturday at Kinnick Stadium
Live Updates: FINAL: Wisconsin 10, Iowa, 24
The Battle of the Heartland is alive and well inside Kinnick Stadium as Wisconsin (5-4) comes to town to take on the Hawkeyes. It's always one of the most physical Big Ten battles throughout the year and Saturday should prove no different. Throughout the day, this story will be updated with news updates, notes, analysis and much more.
COMMIT: Iowa lands three-star wide receiver Jarriett Buie in the 2023 class
News: On Saturday, Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit three-star wide receiver Jarriett Buie announced his commitment to Iowa. Buie officially visited Iowa a few weekends ago and is the second wide receiver commit in the class along with Marion three-star wide receiver Alex Mota. Buie picked the Hawkeyes over Boston College and...
hawkeyesports.com
Volleyball Adds 3 for 2023
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Three volleyball standouts have signed to play at the University of Iowa, head coach Jim Barnes and staff announced Friday. Kaia Mateo and Alyssa Worden have signed national letters of intent, while Gabby Deery has accepted a written offer of admission. “The 2023 class is...
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Win, 112-71, Over North Carolina A&T
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 on Friday night with a dominating, 112-71, win over North Carolina A&T on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa jumped out to a, 14-3, lead to open the game, but the Aggies battled back...
ourquadcities.com
Republicans enjoy red wave in Iowa, not in DC
We all know elections have consequences. They will in Iowa, Illinois and the federal government. Host Jim Niedelman talks about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman. They share their thoughts on what surprised them about the election, whether Iowa...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Takeaways from Iowa’s 112-71 game against North Carolina A&T
The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) beat the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-1) in another delightful rout, 112-71. The Hawks got it rolling with 11/23 shooting from deep (47.8%) and 51.9% from the field. Here are my takeaways. Kris Murray gets on track. Murray had a lackluster first game scoring points with...
Williamsburg inches closer to first crown, gets by Dubuque Wahlert
By Kevin White CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Before he’d played a down of football in his junior year at Williamsburg, Derek Weisskopf already had committed to the University of Iowa. Expectations already were there. That bit of news raised them exponentially. The marked man put his fingerprints all ...
Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions
State licensing boards are pursuing action against an Iowa cosmetology school accused of professional incompetence and negligence, as well as individuals accused of ethical violations or fraud. In one of the cases, the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has permanently barred Rhonda Lettington of Decorah from working as a mental health counselor, accusing her of […] The post Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Mississippi Valley Fair announces 2023 grandstand lineup
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced its 2023 concert line-up. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and Jimmie Allen are the acts that have been announced thus far. There are still three acts that will be announced at a later date. Here's the full schedule:. Monday,...
Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week
Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
cbs2iowa.com
Wartburg outlasts Coe, completing perfect regular season and claiming ARC conference title
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Wartburg barely managed to escape an upset-minded Coe on Saturday afternoon, beating the Kohawks 19-14. That win seals an outright ARC conference title for the Knights this season.
Recount scheduled for Tuesday in Scott County due to absentee ballot count error
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has called for a recount in Scott County after an error in the counting of absentee ballots was found, according to a post published to his Twitter and Facebook accounts. In the post, Sec. Pate revealed that a mistake...
KWQC
First Alert Day Tuesday, November 15th, for Accumulating Snow
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A First Alert Day will be in effect all day Tuesday, from 12 a.m. Tuesday to 12 a.m. Wednesday for accumulating snow. Right now the system looks to arrive late Monday night with snow that will affect both Tuesday commutes with potentially slick accumulations of 1 to 2, to as much as 3 inches.
superhits106.com
Motorcyclist dies following collision with deer near Monticello
A motorcyclist died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside Monticello. The motorcyclist was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he later died from his injuries. The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification. The motorcyclist was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 in rural Monticello around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending the motorcyclist onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
