FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of the Unknown Soldier returned to the US 101 years ago after WWI
101 years ago on Nov. 9, 1921, the body of the fallen U.S. soldier that now rests in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier returned to the U.S. from France, where he died in the fighting of World War I. According to Arlington National Cemetery, the Unknown Soldier’s remains were...
Washington Examiner
'Veterans were being lost in this shuffle': Vietnam War memorial marks 40-year anniversary
There are more than 58,000 U.S. service members whose legacies are sketched into the Vietnam War memorial, which was unveiled 40 years ago this Veterans Day. Prior to the memorial's unveiling in 1982, the roughly 3 million U.S. service members who served in the military during the Vietnam War came home to a largely unwelcoming crowd nationwide as the public disagreed with the war. Public sentiment regarding U.S. involvement in Vietnam was an obstacle for those who were in support of a memorial.
Vietnam veteran shares war experience
Gene Ramsey pulls a framed photo out of the cardboard box where he keeps his war mementos. The old letters, newspaper articles, Bronze Star and black and white pictures tell pieces of his story, but it’s the photo he reaches for first. In it, he is forever frozen in...
Honoring our local veterans
C – Company, 5th Tank Battalion, 4th Armored Division Tank Driver, Sgt. WWII. Johnny E. Cribb – six years in service, two in Vietnam, 101st Airborne. 1st Sgt. Ernest Nance – US Army Special Forces, 1953-1975.
Almost 106, WWII veteran recalls top-secret Project Ultra and running, mending the wires of war
John Sekulich learned at a young age what it meant, and how it felt, to be responsible for others. The only son in a Penrose farming family of eight daughters, he grew up fast — but happy, with “no complaints” — in the years after World War I.
Stolen valor: Tyler Kistner’s claims he is a combat veteran are just not true
Before our induction into the American Armed Forces, each of us swore an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Honoring that oath requires we speak out about stolen valor. When Tyler Kistner first ran for the Second Congressional District (CD2) seat in 2020, he claimed,...
Vietnam vet reflects on two tours, 564 combat missions
Jay Bibler, a Vietnam veteran, speaks with ABC 10News about his two tours, 564 combat missions. Madison Weil reports.
NJ Vietnam vet turns personal war diary into a book
McGinnis not only used it, including some incredible photos, but he’s turned it into a tool to gain perspective on life whenever needed.
Meet the American who first commanded the Marines: Revolutionary War hero Samuel Nicholas
Major Samuel Nicholas was the first captain of the Marines and in 1776 led his men on a daring raid on the Bahamas, establishing the Marines as a formidable fighting force.
WINKNEWS.com
WWII veteran, turning 100 on Saturday, honored at pinning ceremony
Veterans Day is an opportunity to honor those who spent part of their lives in the armed forces, which is exactly what Avow Hospice is doing. Pins and certificates that show gratitude to the people who risked their lives for our freedom. Avow’s mission is to honor veterans every day...
He was a medic in America's 'Forgotten War.' He traveled to D.C. to see the memorial for the friends he lost
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — How can anyone forget a war?. "They call it the Forgotten War," Charles Pilon said, standing at the Korean War Memorial in Washington D.C. "I haven't forgotten. I'll never forget." It wasn't easy for Charles to come here. He served 13 months in the Korean...
click orlando
Oorah!: United States Marine Corps celebrates 247th birthday
ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy 247th birthday, Marines!. Nov. 10, 1775, marks the day that this proud fighting force was born — yes, even before America won its independence. You may see random men and women wishing each other happy birthday on this day and think, “It’s not their birthday,” but for these leathernecks, it’s certainly a day to celebrate.
WWII Merchant Marine veteran awarded Congressional Gold Medal
A 93-year-old veteran from the Tampa Bay area was presented a long-awaited award for his service during World War II.
Family accepts Purple Heart for late veteran Charles Shepherd, wounded in WWI
ST. PAUL, Minn. – On the eve of Veterans Day, a soldier is rightfully recognized for his service and sacrifice for our country.Army Private Charles Shepard was wounded in battle during World War I. He never received a Purple Heart, which recognizes service members wounded in combat.The family of the late Pvt. Charles Shepard finally received the honor, earned during his service to the country.Shepard was born in 1893 and was 23 when he enlisted in the Army. Four months later he was overseas, part of the MUSE Argon offensive in France, Company H, 317th Infantry of the 80th division."He...
'Surprise of my life': WWII veterans get heroes' welcome for DC trip
As the Greatest Generation ages, a charity group dedicated to honoring World War II veterans is racing against time to give heroes a dignified welcome to Washington, D.C.
KSAT 12
Nearly thrown away, remarkable discovery of Korean War veteran’s memorabilia given to owner’s son
SAN ANTONIO – Rather than throw it away after being abandoned at a local hotel, Steve Lopez said someone gave him a large, blue plastic container because it seemed the contents inside were important to someone. Lopez said, “When I opened it, it’s like, ‘how can this be?’”...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Arizona City Celebrated WWII Veteran’s 105th Birthday with Amazing Surprise
Athena Wright was a young woman in her 20s when she embarked on the adventure of a lifetime, as well as the greatest sacrifice of all: enlisting in the US military during World War II. Nearly 80 years after the conflict came to an end, Wright is a living example of the powerful effect that selflessness and helping others can have.
Vice President Harris honors veterans in ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery
Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation's veterans their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members.
Salute to Veterans: West Linn husband, wife help others with service
Army nurse and retired paratrooper put their skills to use in Tunisia and Ukraine.Over decades of military service, Paul and Mandi Wall have focused on serving others. Paul, who was born in Liverpool, England, but has lived much of his life in Canada and the United States, joined the Army in 1984 and served as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. He said he initially joined for the excitement and the chance to see the world. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Mandi comes from a military background, with...
Veterans Day by the numbers: 8 facts about the federal holiday
Veterans Day is a federal holiday begun in 1954 but it has origins that date back to World War I. Here are eight number-based facts about the day that honors America's troops.
