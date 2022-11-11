Read full article on original website
Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: Technologically advanced stadiums will cater to the needs of specially-abled
The stadiums include a quiet room for those with cognitive disabilities.
BBC
Billie Jean King Cup: Great Britain lose to Australia in Glasgow
Great Britain were unable to reach their first Billie Jean King Cup final since 1981 as a surprise run came to an emotional end against Australia. Britain, who did not qualify but were given a spot as hosts, lost the best-of-three tie when Olivia Nicholls and Alicia Barnett were beaten in a tense deciding doubles in Glasgow.
BBC
Scotland U23 2-0 Panama U23: Abi Harrison & Jenna Clark secure victory in friendly
Scotland cruised to a comfortable under-23 friendly win over Panama to ease the pain of the first-team's recent Women's World Cup misery. Abi Harrison - one of five over-age players permitted in the starting line-up - swept home the opener in Spain. A Jenna Clark volley doubled the lead after...
BBC
Billie Jean King Cup: Great Britain prospects 'difficult to gauge' with France tie looming in 2023
Great Britain's run to the semi-finals of this year's Billie Jean King Cup was unconventional - and their prospects in 2023 are equally hard to gauge. On the face of it, they will have to beat France - spearheaded by world number four Caroline Garcia - in a home tie in April just to qualify for next year's 12-team Finals.
BBC
UCI Track Champions League 2022: GB's Katie Archibald and Mark Stewart claim wins in Mallorca
Great Britain's Katie Archibald and Mark Stewart claimed wins in the scratch races at the UCI Track Champions League in Mallorca. Archibald took the lead on the last lap of the women's race and held off Spain's Tania Calvo Barbero, with the USA's Jennifer Valente third. Stewart finished ahead of...
Sporting News
England vs. Samoa result, highlights as Stephen Crichton golden-point drop goal seals historic Rugby League World Cup final spot
Samoa made history and sealed 2021 Rugby League World Cup revenge as Stephen Crichton's golden-point drop goal saw them stun England at the Emirates Stadium with a 27-26 victory to reach their maiden tournament final. Matt Parish's men were ruthlessly dismantled by their hosts last month in a bruising 60-6...
Is England vs Samoa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Rugby League World Cup semi-final
England target a Rugby League World Cup final place with Samoa standing between them.The hosts of the tournament have been in fine form and handed Samoa a demoralising defeat in the opener.But Samoa rebounded well, grinding out a victory over Pacific neighbours Tonga to book a rematch against the hosts here.But England have maintained their form, with Papua New Guinea going down 46-6 and Shane Wane’s side know one more victory will earn them a shot at glory.Here’s everything you need to know about the World Cup semi-final: When is England vs Samoa?England v Samoa will take place on Saturday...
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: The Seven Liverpool Players Representing Their Nations
Seven Liverpool players will be in action when the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar next Sunday.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Your team and catch of the tournament revealed
They are the first men's team to hold both the T20 and 50-over world titles at the same time. We asked you earlier in the week to pick your team and over 36,000 of you did. This is who you picked... 1. Jos Buttler, England (selected in 89% of teams)
Wales vs Argentina LIVE rugby: Result and reaction from autumn international as Wales edge to win
Tries from No 8 Taulupe Faletau and scrum-half Tomos Williams took Wales to a 20-13 victory over a below-par Argentina in their autumn international fixture at the Principality Stadium.Wales fell 6-0 behind early on but from that moment looked the likely winners as they showed considerably more control in possession and defensive solidity than in the 55-23 hammering they endured against New Zealand last weekend.Argentina were coming off victory over England but were well below the standard they set in that game, with numerous unforced handling errors and poor kicks before prop Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro scored their only try late on.Wales host Georgia next Saturday, while Argentina travel to Murrayfield to play Scotland.Relive all the action from Cardiff with our blog below:
ng-sportingnews.com
Portugal World Cup squad 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal's final 26-man national football team roster in Qatar
Portugal ended their long wait for an international title at Euro 2016 as Fernando Santos' side upset the odds against hosts France in the final. That success ended the moniker of Portugal as the 'nearly men' of European international football, after years of near misses for the Iberian superpower. The...
PWMania
Progress Wrestling Debuts in Dubai With First-Ever Women’s World Title Match
The UK’s leading professional wrestling promotion is presenting its first show in Dubai on Saturday 10th December, and they will be showcasing the first ever Women’s Wrestling World Title fight in the City. PROGRESS will be delivering the show in partnership with WrestleFest DXB, who recently, with much...
BBC
Catch-up: Billie Jean King Cup Final: Australia v Switzerland
It is the world’s largest women’s international team sports competition held annually. It launched in 1963 to celebrate the International Tennis Federation’s 50th anniversary and is named after the American former world number one tennis star, Billie Jean King. How to watch the Billie Jean King Cup.
BBC
England 26-27 Samoa: Shaun Wane's side suffer golden-point Rugby League World Cup semi-final defeat
Tries: Whitehead, Bateman, Farnworth (2) Goals: Makinson (4) Penalty: Makinson (1) Try: Lafai (2), Sao, Crichton (2) Goals: Crichton (3) Drop-goal: Crichton. England fell to a shock semi-final defeat as Samoa won a golden-point thriller to set up a meeting with Australia in their first World Cup final. Stephen Crichton's...
BBC
Alan Ball: 1966 World Cup winner's medal and cap to be sold
A 1966 World Cup winner's medal won by footballer Alan Ball is to be sold. The midfielder was the youngest member of the legendary England team and was 21 years old when he played in the final against West Germany at Wembley. He played for Everton and Blackpool before managing...
BBC
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: England set up final meeting with holders France
Tries: Bechara 4, Coyd 4, Hawkins 2, Brown 8, King, Collins, Roberts, Simpson Goals: Hawkins 7, Collins 10, Roberts Drop: Roberts. Tries: Triggs-Turner, Preece, Williams, Caron Goals: Preece, Higgins 2. England set up a Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final showdown against holders France on Friday in Manchester with a...
BBC
Gemma Grainger challenges players to stake Wales claim
Wales manager Gemma Grainger has challenged her squad players to prove they are ready to become regulars during Euro 2025 qualifying. The likes of Olivia Clark, Ffion Morgan, Lily Woodham and Elise Hughes featured in Wales' draw with Finland. Grainger has largely kept faith with the same players since taking...
Stereogum
Dua Lipa Denies She’s Performing At The World Cup In Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off next week in Qatar, and so far performers attached to its opening ceremony on November 20 include Jungkook of the K-pop band BTS. There were rumors that Dua Lipa would be performing at the event, but she denied those in a statement posted to Instagram on Sunday.
Qatar World Cup Preview: Host Nation Rides Experienced Core
There’s no surprise as to who will be shouldering the load for a team that’s been built to rise to the occasion.
