BBC

Billie Jean King Cup: Great Britain lose to Australia in Glasgow

Great Britain were unable to reach their first Billie Jean King Cup final since 1981 as a surprise run came to an emotional end against Australia. Britain, who did not qualify but were given a spot as hosts, lost the best-of-three tie when Olivia Nicholls and Alicia Barnett were beaten in a tense deciding doubles in Glasgow.
The Independent

Is England vs Samoa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Rugby League World Cup semi-final

England target a Rugby League World Cup final place with Samoa standing between them.The hosts of the tournament have been in fine form and handed Samoa a demoralising defeat in the opener.But Samoa rebounded well, grinding out a victory over Pacific neighbours Tonga to book a rematch against the hosts here.But England have maintained their form, with Papua New Guinea going down 46-6 and Shane Wane’s side know one more victory will earn them a shot at glory.Here’s everything you need to know about the World Cup semi-final: When is England vs Samoa?England v Samoa will take place on Saturday...
BBC

T20 World Cup: Your team and catch of the tournament revealed

They are the first men's team to hold both the T20 and 50-over world titles at the same time. We asked you earlier in the week to pick your team and over 36,000 of you did. This is who you picked... 1. Jos Buttler, England (selected in 89% of teams)
The Independent

Wales vs Argentina LIVE rugby: Result and reaction from autumn international as Wales edge to win

Tries from No 8 Taulupe Faletau and scrum-half Tomos Williams took Wales to a 20-13 victory over a below-par Argentina in their autumn international fixture at the Principality Stadium.Wales fell 6-0 behind early on but from that moment looked the likely winners as they showed considerably more control in possession and defensive solidity than in the 55-23 hammering they endured against New Zealand last weekend.Argentina were coming off victory over England but were well below the standard they set in that game, with numerous unforced handling errors and poor kicks before prop Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro scored their only try late on.Wales host Georgia next Saturday, while Argentina travel to Murrayfield to play Scotland.Relive all the action from Cardiff with our blog below:
GEORGIA STATE
PWMania

Progress Wrestling Debuts in Dubai With First-Ever Women’s World Title Match

The UK’s leading professional wrestling promotion is presenting its first show in Dubai on Saturday 10th December, and they will be showcasing the first ever Women’s Wrestling World Title fight in the City. PROGRESS will be delivering the show in partnership with WrestleFest DXB, who recently, with much...
BBC

Catch-up: Billie Jean King Cup Final: Australia v Switzerland

It is the world’s largest women’s international team sports competition held annually. It launched in 1963 to celebrate the International Tennis Federation’s 50th anniversary and is named after the American former world number one tennis star, Billie Jean King. How to watch the Billie Jean King Cup.
BBC

Alan Ball: 1966 World Cup winner's medal and cap to be sold

A 1966 World Cup winner's medal won by footballer Alan Ball is to be sold. The midfielder was the youngest member of the legendary England team and was 21 years old when he played in the final against West Germany at Wembley. He played for Everton and Blackpool before managing...
BBC

Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: England set up final meeting with holders France

Tries: Bechara 4, Coyd 4, Hawkins 2, Brown 8, King, Collins, Roberts, Simpson Goals: Hawkins 7, Collins 10, Roberts Drop: Roberts. Tries: Triggs-Turner, Preece, Williams, Caron Goals: Preece, Higgins 2. England set up a Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final showdown against holders France on Friday in Manchester with a...
BBC

Gemma Grainger challenges players to stake Wales claim

Wales manager Gemma Grainger has challenged her squad players to prove they are ready to become regulars during Euro 2025 qualifying. The likes of Olivia Clark, Ffion Morgan, Lily Woodham and Elise Hughes featured in Wales' draw with Finland. Grainger has largely kept faith with the same players since taking...
Stereogum

Dua Lipa Denies She’s Performing At The World Cup In Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off next week in Qatar, and so far performers attached to its opening ceremony on November 20 include Jungkook of the K-pop band BTS. There were rumors that Dua Lipa would be performing at the event, but she denied those in a statement posted to Instagram on Sunday.

