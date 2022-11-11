ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium

AUBURN, Alabama — Getting set for his first home game as Auburn's interim coach, Cadillac Williams arrived to Jordan-Hare Stadium to a massive crowd at Tiger Walk and a roaring ovation from the student section two hours before kickoff. Check out shots of Williams here, from our staff photographer Greg McWilliams.
AUBURN, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Saints’ offense stalls on the road; Steelers win, 20-10

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WVUE) - The Saints’ season to forget got amplified Sunday (Nov. 13) in the Steel City, where they lost to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Steelers, 20-10. Saints quarterback Andy Dalton completed 17 of 27 passes for 174 yards and one touchdown. Dalton was intercepted twice.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Parks and Rec hosts youth basketball clinic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile hosted its annual youth basketball clinic at the Harmon Community Center. The clinic was held to kick off the 2022-2023 youth basketball season. Young athletes had the chance to improve their skills on the court. City of Mobile Sports Coordinator Marcus Fluker...
MOBILE, AL
FOX Sports

USFL, Birmingham Stallions announce April 15 Kickoff Game for Season 2

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The USFL and Birmingham leaders announced on Monday that the 2022 Champion Birmingham Stallions will kick off their title defense on Saturday, April 15, at Protective Stadium. Fans can lock in priority access to 2023 Stallions games by visiting Ticketmaster to make a season ticket deposit of $25. After registering, fans will be contacted about seating preferences and package pricing.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Tennessee Valley teams advance to third round

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The third round of the Playoffs continue November 11th as 10 teams from the Tennessee Valley advance. The Super 7 State Championships are set for November 30th- December 1st at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the campus of Auburn University. Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy