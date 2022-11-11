Read full article on original website
Related
Check out all the final scores from Friday’s Round 2 playoff games
There were at least two surprises in Round 2 of the 2022 high school football playoffs on Friday night. In Class 3A, Geraldine surprised top-ranked Mars Hill 17-14. In Class 1A, perennial power Sweet Water ousted previously unbeaten Elba 27-20. Here are all the second-round playoff scores from the AHSAA...
247Sports
IN PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium
AUBURN, Alabama — Getting set for his first home game as Auburn's interim coach, Cadillac Williams arrived to Jordan-Hare Stadium to a massive crowd at Tiger Walk and a roaring ovation from the student section two hours before kickoff. Check out shots of Williams here, from our staff photographer Greg McWilliams.
Alabama high school football playoffs scores, live updates: AHSAA second round in Tuscaloosa
The 2022 Alabama high school football season continues with the second round of the AHSAA and AISA playoffs on Nov. 4. Tuscaloosa Academy earned a Class 2A 2 seed in its first season in the AHSAA after leaving the AISA. Southern Academy is the lone AISA school in the playoffs from the Tuscaloosa area.
Baker Mayfield Will Start for Panthers vs. Ravens
Walker is out with a high ankle sprain and Darnold will serve as backup.
WALA-TV FOX10
Saints’ offense stalls on the road; Steelers win, 20-10
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WVUE) - The Saints’ season to forget got amplified Sunday (Nov. 13) in the Steel City, where they lost to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Steelers, 20-10. Saints quarterback Andy Dalton completed 17 of 27 passes for 174 yards and one touchdown. Dalton was intercepted twice.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, November 13, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Explains OT Decision in Loss vs. Packers
Dallas chose to attempt a fourth down play instead of trying for a field goal and ultimately didn’t convert on the play.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Parks and Rec hosts youth basketball clinic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile hosted its annual youth basketball clinic at the Harmon Community Center. The clinic was held to kick off the 2022-2023 youth basketball season. Young athletes had the chance to improve their skills on the court. City of Mobile Sports Coordinator Marcus Fluker...
FOX Sports
USFL, Birmingham Stallions announce April 15 Kickoff Game for Season 2
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The USFL and Birmingham leaders announced on Monday that the 2022 Champion Birmingham Stallions will kick off their title defense on Saturday, April 15, at Protective Stadium. Fans can lock in priority access to 2023 Stallions games by visiting Ticketmaster to make a season ticket deposit of $25. After registering, fans will be contacted about seating preferences and package pricing.
WAFF
Tennessee Valley teams advance to third round
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The third round of the Playoffs continue November 11th as 10 teams from the Tennessee Valley advance. The Super 7 State Championships are set for November 30th- December 1st at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the campus of Auburn University. Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs.
Cheerleader sisters Jordan and Payton Huguley on opposite sides of Alabama-Ole Miss game
Saturday’s SEC matchup between Alabama and Ole Miss didn’t just have a couple of rivals squaring off on the football field. There were also some cheerleader siblings on opposite sides of the game. CBS did a segment during the second quarter of Saturday’s game at Oxford, Miss. on...
Comments / 0