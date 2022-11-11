ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland.com

New leaders, new thinking at state level needed to stop Ohio’s slide

As other letter writers have pointed out, regardless of the positive image Ohio politicians are trying to promote, Ohio is falling behind other states. Fewer than 30% of Ohioans age 25 and older hold bachelor’s degrees or higher, according to the U.S. Census. That ranks Ohio 15th lowest in the country. Ohio needs to encourage those graduates to remain in Ohio and help to reduce the cost of higher education to attract new residents and new businesses.
WFMJ.com

Football : Playoff Pairing in Ohio & Pa for Nov. 18-19

Here are the playoff pairing for the next round of the playoffs:. Canfield (11-1) vs Chardon (11-1) Friday, November 18th, 7:00 pm Site: TBD. West Branch (12-1) vs Jefferson (10-3) , Saturday, November 19th , 7:00 pm Site: TBD. DIVISION V. South Range (13-0) vs Perry (11-2) Friday. November 18th,...
WLWT 5

Ohio man among people killed in Dallas plane crash

DALLAS — An Ohio man was among the people killed during a demonstration at an air show on Saturday in Dallas, Texas. The crash happened at the Wings Over Dallas Show at the Dallas Executive Airport. According to a statement from the Ohio wing of the Civil Air Patrol,...
WDTN

Springfield rolls Centerville for spot in reg. final

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield cruised past GWOC rival Centerville in Friday night’s Div. 1 regional semifinal 42-14 to advance to the Wildcats’ fourth-straight regional championship. Springfield (11-1) will face Olentangy Liberty (8-5) in the regional final next Friday at 7 p.m. at a neutral site location.
Ohio Capital Journal

In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on

With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
NBC4 Columbus

Grease thefts rising in Ohio

Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for …. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV’s defense puts blood...
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Inside the life of Jeffrey Dahmer in Ohio

While Jeffrey Dahmer's Bath Township pal remembers their school bus rides together, his defense attorney recalls a cold killer. Plus a look back at his trial in Ohio.
