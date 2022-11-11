Read full article on original website
2021 birth rates increased for first time since 2014 – but not in Cuyahoga County. Why? The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In the early days of the pandemic, women left the workforce en masse, in large part because childcare structures disintegrated. But it turns out birth rates were climbing, especially in rural areas.
Fresh off yet another loss, Ohio Democrats look for answers with Sherrod Brown’s 2024 reelection campaign on the horizon
COLUMBUS, Ohio – As he ran for U.S. Senate this year, Rep. Tim Ryan smashed Ohio fundraising records and was heaped with national praise as the exact type of candidate Democrats should run to win in the Midwest. And he still lost. Worse for Ohio Democrats, Ryan’s loss to...
Round 4: Playoff pairings, neutral sites for 4 remaining local high school football teams
Four local teams have advanced to Round 4 of the Ohio high school football playoffs.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $207 million; Sunday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Could the Mega Millions be on the way to the next billion-dollar jackpot?. It’s way too early to speculate on that, but it still has reached an impressive amount after no one hit the winning numbers from the Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, drawing, sitting at an estimated $207 million for Tuesday, Nov. 15.
New leaders, new thinking at state level needed to stop Ohio’s slide
As other letter writers have pointed out, regardless of the positive image Ohio politicians are trying to promote, Ohio is falling behind other states. Fewer than 30% of Ohioans age 25 and older hold bachelor’s degrees or higher, according to the U.S. Census. That ranks Ohio 15th lowest in the country. Ohio needs to encourage those graduates to remain in Ohio and help to reduce the cost of higher education to attract new residents and new businesses.
Football : Playoff Pairing in Ohio & Pa for Nov. 18-19
Here are the playoff pairing for the next round of the playoffs:. Canfield (11-1) vs Chardon (11-1) Friday, November 18th, 7:00 pm Site: TBD. West Branch (12-1) vs Jefferson (10-3) , Saturday, November 19th , 7:00 pm Site: TBD. DIVISION V. South Range (13-0) vs Perry (11-2) Friday. November 18th,...
Tim Ryan’s heartfelt, gracious concession speech is a lesson for America’s election deniers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democrat Tim Ryan’s concession speech, after losing Tuesday’s U.S. Senate election to Republican J.D. Vance, included a rebuke to the faction of Republicans who embrace the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In saying that it was a “privilege to concede” to Vance,...
Ohio man among people killed in Dallas plane crash
DALLAS — An Ohio man was among the people killed during a demonstration at an air show on Saturday in Dallas, Texas. The crash happened at the Wings Over Dallas Show at the Dallas Executive Airport. According to a statement from the Ohio wing of the Civil Air Patrol,...
Springfield rolls Centerville for spot in reg. final
CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield cruised past GWOC rival Centerville in Friday night’s Div. 1 regional semifinal 42-14 to advance to the Wildcats’ fourth-straight regional championship. Springfield (11-1) will face Olentangy Liberty (8-5) in the regional final next Friday at 7 p.m. at a neutral site location.
In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on
With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Why are two Ohio lawmakers trying to outlaw ‘hooning’ - and what is it?
“Hoon” and “hooning” may derive from an old English word for fool, but as used today, appear to trace to Australian terms that refer to reckless drivers and driving that causes hazards on public streets. The words have now arrived in Ohio via Dayton, where police have...
Why is used cooking grease stolen from restaurants?
Why are criminals stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio and elsewhere?
Gov. DeWine’s lopsided victory comes with an asterisk - the extremists to his right: Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- Mike DeWine’s encyclopedic knowledge of government makes him an effective officeholder. After taking nearly 63% of the vote, Ohio’s governor now has a mandate to lead, the opportunity of a lifetime to build on his accomplishments and no longer acquiesce to the extremists in his party.
Here are the 2022 Ohio high school football regional final playoff pairings
The Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs are continuing on into the regional finals.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Grease thefts rising in Ohio
Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for …. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV’s defense puts blood...
Ohio high school football playoffs: OHSAA brackets, scores, live updates (11/11/22)
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs continue on Friday night (November 11) with regional semifinals games across the state. With seven divisions and four regions per division, there are 56 playoff games on the schedule this weekend, with Divisions I, II, III, and V playing on Friday night ...
Inside the life of Jeffrey Dahmer in Ohio
While Jeffrey Dahmer's Bath Township pal remembers their school bus rides together, his defense attorney recalls a cold killer. Plus a look back at his trial in Ohio.
Warren killer given new execution date
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued death penalty reprieves this week to convicted killers in Ohio because of the current moratorium on executions in Ohio.
