“Nothing On But The Radio” by Gary Allan is a composition of Brice Long, Odie Blackmon, and Byron Hill. In June 2004, the song was released as part of Allan’s album “See If I Care.” In December 2004, the song hits number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It would have been Allan’s third and last number 1 hit single. However, in 2013, Allan’s hit song “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)” also peaked at number one. At the same time, “Nothing On But The Radio” was also on the 32nd spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Later on, this song became a part of Allan’s Greatest Hits album. Furthermore, the song received an ASCAP Award in 2005 for being one of the most frequently performed country songs.

