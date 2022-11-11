Read full article on original website
Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time
During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
Listen to Guns N’ Roses’ New Version of ‘November Rain’
Guns N’ Roses have released their updated version of the classic hit, “November Rain.”. Completed for the upcoming Use Your Illusion box set, the new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by film and television composer Christopher Lennertz. The track was mixed by Steven Wilson, who has also remixed albums by King Crimson, Jethro Tull, Yes, Rush, Roxy Music, Black Sabbath and Kiss.
Sarathy Korwar: Kalak review – deft musical storytelling
the US-born, Indian-raised drummer and producer Sarathy Korwar proved himself highly adept at thoughtful, engaging musical storytelling. Kalak is the London-based artist’s fourth full-length record as bandleader, and finds him less searing, more meditative than on its predecessor – but still every bit as vital. Examining the...
NPR
Marcus Mumford charts painful, powerful journey to healing on debut album
Marcus Mumford begins his debut solo album, (self-titled), by addressing his childhood abuser in the opening song. It's personal, powerful and painful, but it's only the beginning of the story. While the subject matter may be heavy, Mumford says the record is actually about hope and healing. In this session,...
soultracks.com
British soul man Noel McKoy dies at age 62
(November 4, 2022) We are sad to report the passing of British soul man, singer Noel McKoy at age 62. No cause of death has been reported. Known for his expressive tenor voice, McKoy was the voice of seemingly countless hits both under his own name and as a guest for other artists.
The greatest Alice In Chains songs ever, picked by members of Slayer, Soulfly, Halestorm, Incubus, Napalm Death and more
The grunge icons’ best songs, chosen by 22 of today‘s biggest musicians
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Is Sweet Dream for Eurythmics
Eurythmics are a duo who exceeded everyone’s expectations — perhaps even their own. Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox took their first shot at musical fame with a band called the Tourists in the late ’70s. The five-piece scored two small hits in the U.K. charts but had little success anywhere else, and by 1980, they broke up. Stewart and Lennox formed Eurythmics on their own a year later, with little success. However, 15 months later, everything changed. It was January 1983 when I became aware of the band. As one-half of Ramondo and the Blade, the Los Angeles morning-drive team on...
Guitar World Magazine
Johnny Depp’s “Shipwreck” guitar is one of the wildest custom builds you’ll see this year
Though Johnny Depp has always had an affinity for the electric guitar, it seems as though the actor’s six-string career has really shifted up a gear over the past few months. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in...
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies
The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Dan McCafferty, frontman for rock group Nazareth, dies at 76
Dan McCafferty, the longtime lead singer of the Scottish rock band Nazareth whose searing vocals propelled a cover of the ballad "Love Hurts" into a 1970s hit, has died, his longtime bandmate announced. McCafferty was 76, Nazareth bassist Pete Agnew said on the band's official Facebook page. "This is the...
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows
Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
Rameau: Zoroastre review – hear the version that had critics frothing in 1749
Rameau’s tragédie en musique was first performed at the Paris Opera in 1749, but it is usually heard nowadays in the radical revision that the composer made for a revival there seven years later. Both of the previous CD recordings of Zoroastre, conducted by Sigiswald Kuijken and William Christie, used that 1756 score, but Alexis Kossenko opts for the original, in which three of the five acts are entirely different from the later version.
Meet Elegant Weapons, the new Judas Priest/Pantera/Rainbow supergroup
Faulkner, Romero, Brown & Travis: not a high-powered law firm, but metal's newest supergroup, coming our way in 2023
The FADER
Maya Jane Coles drops “Freefall” featuring Moxie Knox
Multi-genre electronic act Maya Jane Coles is back before the end of the year with her new single “Freefall” featuring New York R&B singer-songwriter Moxie Knox. The song dropped via Coles own record label, I/AM/ME. The catchy house tune exemplifies why the producer is dubbed the “first lady...
Sammy Hagar Names Favorite Van Halen Album, Says Unreleased Song Exists
Sammy Hagar has enjoyed a successful career through several bands and his solo work, and while discussing his current Crazy Times album with The Circle, he compared it to some of the favorites throughout his career, in the process sharing what he felt was his best Van Halen album as well.
Van Morrison Taps Into Early 20th Century Skiffle Folk on Forthcoming 2023 Album
Growing up in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Van Morrison would hang out at his local record shop, Atlantic Records, and consume all the early 20th century blues, jazz, and folk from the likes of Jelly Roll Morton and Lead Belly playing on the turntables. Celebrating his love of those earlier sounds, Morrison takes on a collection of classic songs in the genre of skiffle folk on his upcoming album Moving on Skiffle, out March 10, 2023.
thehypemagazine.com
Chicago Artist Producer Master Yeti Tops 4M Streams and Drops New Single “Livin’ Life”
Southside Chicago-bred hip-hop artist, creative director and music producer Master Yeti has returned to fire up the fall with his new single “Livin’ Life,” now available across all major streaming platforms. After racking up over 4 Million streams dropping singles like EDM track, “Lulu Lemon,” and his most recent drop, “My Time,” Yeti now delivers a fast-paced commercial trap beat and proud lyrics to take listeners on an immersive ride from dodging haters to spinning out on the lavish life. As he preps the release of an official music video before the holiday break, Yeti has now leaked plans to drop a debut album early in 2023.
“Nothing On But The Radio” By Gary Allan Will Inspire You To Dance
“Nothing On But The Radio” by Gary Allan is a composition of Brice Long, Odie Blackmon, and Byron Hill. In June 2004, the song was released as part of Allan’s album “See If I Care.” In December 2004, the song hits number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It would have been Allan’s third and last number 1 hit single. However, in 2013, Allan’s hit song “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)” also peaked at number one. At the same time, “Nothing On But The Radio” was also on the 32nd spot on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. Later on, this song became a part of Allan’s Greatest Hits album. Furthermore, the song received an ASCAP Award in 2005 for being one of the most frequently performed country songs.
Stereogum
Iggy Pop Announces New Album Every Loser
A couple weeks ago, Iggy Pop released a new single, “Frenzy,” and he announced that he’d signed to producer Andrew Watt’s Atlantic Records imprint Gold Tooth Records for the follow-up to 2019’s solo album Free. Today, Iggy is announcing the details of that album: It’s called Every Loser and will be out on January 6. It was produced by Watt, and features cover art by the famed Raymond Pettibon.
