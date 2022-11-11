Read full article on original website
'Prospects have all the rights': Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz updates 'no-visit' policy
Just prior to Iowa's showdown against Wisconsin, Iowa City exploded in conversation when 247Sports reported that Iowa five-star OT commit Kadyn Proctor was on an official visit to the Oregon Ducks. Over the years, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes have come under fire for having a 'no visit' policy. When a prospective student-athlete commits to the University of Iowa, they are no longer allowed to officially or unofficially visit any other schools. On Iowa's official scholarship letter gives a full list of things that must be completed for the scholarship to be valid. The first item? "You must not visit another institution."
hawkeyesports.com
Iowa at Minnesota Hawkeye Huddle Information
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hawkeye fans following the University of Iowa football team to Minneapolis, Minnesota as the Hawkeyes take on Minnesota are encouraged to attend the Hawkeye Huddle prior to kick off on Saturday. Fans are invited to join the National I-Club and Office of Alumni Engagement from...
hawkeyesports.com
Clark, Czinano on Wooden Award Watch List
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark and fifth-year post player Monika Czinano was named to the John R. Wooden Award Women’s Watch List on Tuesday. This is the ninth preseason honor for Clark and the fourth for Czinano. Clark has been tabbed as...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Prepares For Jump In Level Of Competition
The level of competition takes a big jump for the Iowa basketball team Wednesday night when the Hawkeyes visit Seton Hall as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games. The Hawkeyes are 2-0 and coach Fran McCaffery says Seton Hall’s defense will be a challenge. McCaffery says decision making on...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota football: Now is the time for PJ Fleck to break through against Iowa, Kirk Ferentz
Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck has beaten each of his B1G West opponents except one. That one? You guessed it, the Iowa Hawkeyes. Since arriving in Dinkytown as the Gophers’ head coach in 2017, Fleck has compiled an overall record of 42-26. But none of those wins has come in the battle for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
hawkeyesports.com
Czinano Earns B1G Player of the Week Honors
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa Fifth-Year Monika Czinano won the first Big Ten Player of the Week award for the 2022-23 season. Czinano was named after helping the fourth-ranked Hawkeyes win three games last week. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten Conference office. Czinano...
hawkeyesports.com
MBB Game Notes: at Seton Hall
OPPONENT Iowa (2-0) at Seton Hall (2-0) LOCATION South Orange, New Jersey (Prudential Center) Iowa (2-0) returns to action on Wednesday against Seton Hall (2-0) in the Gavitt Games. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. (CT) at the Prudential Center in South Orange, New Jersey. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa...
hawkeyesports.com
No. 4/6 Hawkeyes Win in Overtime Thriller Against Drake
DES MOINES, Iowa – The fourth-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team came away with a 92-86, overtime win against the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon inside a sold-out Knapp Center. There were eight lead changes and seven ties, with the largest lead being nine. All-American Caitlin Clark and Monika...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Can Iowa’s Defense Win the West All By Itself?
2022 has produced one of the strangest and weakest Big Ten West fields in recent memory, so it is only fitting that one of the sport’s most bizarre and imperfect teams may have an opportunity to win it. If Iowa wins its next two games and Illinois loses to either Michigan or Northwestern, the Hawkeyes will win the division for the second consecutive season. As bizarre as that sentence is to type, it would have seemed even more ridiculous just three weeks ago with Iowa sitting at 3-4 on the season and reeling from a 54-10 beatdown at the hands of Ohio State.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football: Kick Time and Game Line Announced for Hawkeyes at Minnesota
The Iowa Hawkeyes have put their fanbase through a wild ride thus far in 2022. After an abysmal, frustrating start to the season wherein Iowa dropped below .500 on the year and seemed poised to fire more offensive staff this offseason than win games the rest of the year, the Hawkeyes went out and won three straight games in the Big Ten West.
Daily Iowan
Brody Teske prevails in his first match as an Iowa men’s wrestler
The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team defeated unranked Cal Baptist, 42-3, in its 2022-23 season-opener Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Junior 133-pounder Brody Teske — a Duncombe, Iowa, product — lived out his childhood dream this weekend when he ran onto the mat for the first time in the Black and Gold.
hawkeyesports.com
Four Hawkeyes Named Academic All-District
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Four members of the University of Iowa soccer team earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors, the organization announced on Tuesday. The CoSIDA Academic All-America program recognizes the nation’s top collegiate athletes for combined performance on the field and in the classroom. Seniors Hailey Rydberg, Jenny Cape and Samantha Cary, as well as sophomore Addie Bundy, each earned Academic All-District recognition.
Photo Gallery: Recruits at Iowa-Wisconsin
Hawkeyes Play Host to Large Group of Prospects Saturday at Kinnick Stadium
Alcohol Sales at Kinnick Leading to LESS Gameday Drinking?
As Iowa football fans, we were perhaps drinking away our sorrows in the first part of the season. It looked pretty grim, to say the least. Suddenly, three weeks of winning may have transformed gameday alcohol consumption into a more celebratory activity. Neither of those things may play into this report.
Costco Unlike Another in the Midwest Opens in Iowa this Week
In September of this year, we shared that Costco was planning to erect another store here in Iowa. The news damn near broke the internet. Clearly, everyone -- at least everyone in Iowa -- loves buying in bulk. That Costco is set to open this week, Thursday, November 17 at...
hawkeyesports.com
Graduation Success Rate for UI Student-Athletes Announced
IOWA CITY, Iowa – According to the NCAA’s annual report on the academic successes across the country, University of Iowa student-athletes graduated at a rate of 88 percent, when the rate was calculated using the criteria for the NCAA’s “Graduation Success Rate,” or “GSR.”
ocolly.com
Trojan horse: What Iowa State said following its loss to OSU
Here is what Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones had to say following the 14-20 loss against Oklahoma State on Saturday. Campbell on OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders coming into the game:. “You get a guy that's a veteran, you get a guy that's very confident and he made...
Iowa Parents Surprised By Sailor Son At Kinnick Stadium [WATCH]
There are always a lot of great moments at an Iowa Hawkeye home football game. There is The Wave to the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter. The Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band at halftime. And singing 'In Heaven There is No Beer' after another Iowa victory. But there was another moment at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday that had fans shedding tears of joy.
hawkeyesports.com
Taylor Named to Team USA Roster for 2022 World Cup
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa senior Felicity Taylor has been selected for the United States roster for the 2022 Freestyle World Cup. The 2022 World Cup will take place at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, from December 10-11. “It’s huge,” said head coach Clarissa Chun. “Being from Iowa, Felicity’s family and friends will come out and support her in her new backyard. Her aspiration is to win on the world stage, so any opportunity she gets to represent Team USA and get her hands on international athletes is a step forward in her development. It also serves to solidify her ability to believe and know that she belongs on the world stage.”
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
