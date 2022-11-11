Read full article on original website
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Officer Arrested on DWI Charge in DallasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, TexasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of HousingCadrene HeslopFort Worth, TX
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamationAsh JurbergTexas State
ESPN
Davis scores season-high 37, Lakers beat Nets to snap skid
LOS ANGELES -- — Anthony Davis knew he had to have a big game to help the Los Angeles Lakers snap a five-game losing streak. After getting motivation from an unlikely source, he put together his best game of the season. “I was watching the Green Bay Packers game...
NBA roundup: Stephen Curry, Warriors rally past Cavs
Stephen Curry scored 15 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors won a second
Orlando Robinson’s 2-way upgrade overdue for Miami Heat
With the Miami Heat facing depth issues for much of the short season already, moves have needed to be made. And though you never want to make a move just for the sake of making a move, the Miami Heat had to tweak something with their roster or the deployment to begin to head in the right direction with what they want to do this season.
ESPN
Doncic's triple-double, Dinwiddie's late run lead Mavs' win
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112 on Saturday night. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2½ minutes. The first...
Trail Blazers And Mavs Final Injury Reports
The Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks have finalized their injury reports for Saturday's game.
Embiid’s 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers beat Jazz
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points and added 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots in a historically dominant performance, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night. Embiid’s 59 points broke the NBA season-high for a...
Pistons game tonight: Pistons vs Raptors odds, Cade Cunningham injury update, predictions, TV channel for Nov. 14
The Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors are two teams headed in similar directions as they meet tonight in Little Caesar’s Arena. Toronto has lost two in a row to drop to 7-7 after a hot start, and Detroit has lost three in a row for a 3-11 mark that is tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference.
Luka Doncic, Mavs’ latest win highlights 1 glaring concern that won’t go away
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks may have won against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night, but there’s no doubt it’s one of their more frustrating performances shooting-wise so far in the 2022-23 season. To be fair, they have had plenty of such games this campaign. Some...
NBA roundup: Joel Embiid nets career-high 59 in Sixers’ win
Joel Embiid had a massive performance, scoring a career-high 59 points and flirting with a quadruple-double, to lead the host
1 pleasant surprise for Mavs early in 2022-23 NBA season
The Dallas Mavericks have put together a strong start to the 2022-23 season, and appear intent on making another deep run in the playoffs after unexpectedly finding themselves in the Western Conference Finals last season. With a 7-5 record, the Mavs have managed to avoid having the slow start that some of their Western Conference foes have had early on this season.
Lakers could have had massive 2022 breakout star if not for Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a horrible start to the 2022-23 season that has fans dissecting just about every mistake that Rob Pelinka has made. Trading actual NBA assets for Russell Westbrook is the most obvious mistake that Pelinka has made but there have been plenty more. It...
ESPN
Garland's career-high 51 not enough, Cavs lose to Wolves
CLEVELAND -- — All-Star point guard Darius Garland was watching the scoreboard, but not his individual statistics on Sunday night. He received a pleasant surprise. Garland poured in a career-high 51 points — 27 of them in the fourth quarter — and made a career-best 10 3-pointers as the Cleveland Cavaliers lost 129-124 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cleveland had trailed 99-75 late in the third.
Yardbarker
Luka Doncic Shut Down Critics And Snapped Out Of A Mini Slump With A 40-Point Triple Double: "He Cooked Dame"
Luka Donic's fourth career 40-point triple-double did more than just cement his case for MVP. It was his way of shutting down critics after his mini-slump following a hot streak. The 23-year-old lit up the American Airlines Center with a 42-point explosion that included 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. The...
The Minnesota Timberwolves Have Made A Roster Move
On Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced a roster move.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Nuggets takeaways: Tatum outduels Jokic in C's win
A battle between two offensive juggernauts took place Friday night at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics prevailed in the shootout with a 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The C's fired on all cylinders from the opening tip. They had a 126 offensive rating in the first quarter and ended up shooting 55.6 percent from the floor (43.2 percent from 3-point range) in the win.
3 Best Sportsbooks Promos for Eagles vs Commanders (Bet $5, Win $200 if Eagles Win)
The Eagles’ march to a perfect season continues in a Week 10 matchup with the Commanders. As Philly looks to keep rolling, three different sportsbooks have up to $2,200 available in free bets for Eagles fans! I’ll explain how to claim each amazing promo here and what you need to do, so get ready to win BIG this week.
Yardbarker
Jason Kidd concerned about Luka Doncic's ridiculously high usage rate
Luka Doncic currently has one of the highest usage rates in NBA history. Doncic’s usage rate has hovered around 40% this season, and it’s currently 39.1%. The only NBA players to record a higher usage rating over the course of a full season were Russell Westbrook in 2016-17 (41.7%) and James Harden in 2018-19 (40.5%).
Here’s exactly how the Commanders should handle their QB dilemma
Off-field distractions have engulfed the discourse surrounding the Washington Commanders this week. It’s a shame, really, considering they face their toughest test of the season in Philly against the Eagles on Monday Night Football. Unfortunately for Eagles fans, they won’t get to heckle former QB Carson Wentz. Wentz...
Jason Kidd is worried about Luka Doncic
Doncic is leading the league in scoring with 33.6 points per game, and he's also taking the most shots every game, 23.6. He averages 7.9 assists and 3.4 turnovers each game, which tells us that Luka has the ball in his hands all the time for Dallas. He's leading the league in usage rate (an estimate of the percentage of a team's possessions used by a single player) with 39.1 percent, up from his league-leading 37.4 percent last season and his league-leading 36 percent usage rate in 2019-20. The year before, he was second.
