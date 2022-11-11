ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ESPN

Davis scores season-high 37, Lakers beat Nets to snap skid

LOS ANGELES -- — Anthony Davis knew he had to have a big game to help the Los Angeles Lakers snap a five-game losing streak. After getting motivation from an unlikely source, he put together his best game of the season. “I was watching the Green Bay Packers game...
FanSided

Orlando Robinson’s 2-way upgrade overdue for Miami Heat

With the Miami Heat facing depth issues for much of the short season already, moves have needed to be made. And though you never want to make a move just for the sake of making a move, the Miami Heat had to tweak something with their roster or the deployment to begin to head in the right direction with what they want to do this season.
ESPN

Doncic's triple-double, Dinwiddie's late run lead Mavs' win

DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112 on Saturday night. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2½ minutes. The first...
ClutchPoints

1 pleasant surprise for Mavs early in 2022-23 NBA season

The Dallas Mavericks have put together a strong start to the 2022-23 season, and appear intent on making another deep run in the playoffs after unexpectedly finding themselves in the Western Conference Finals last season. With a 7-5 record, the Mavs have managed to avoid having the slow start that some of their Western Conference foes have had early on this season.
ESPN

Garland's career-high 51 not enough, Cavs lose to Wolves

CLEVELAND -- — All-Star point guard Darius Garland was watching the scoreboard, but not his individual statistics on Sunday night. He received a pleasant surprise. Garland poured in a career-high 51 points — 27 of them in the fourth quarter — and made a career-best 10 3-pointers as the Cleveland Cavaliers lost 129-124 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cleveland had trailed 99-75 late in the third.
NBC Sports

Celtics-Nuggets takeaways: Tatum outduels Jokic in C's win

A battle between two offensive juggernauts took place Friday night at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics prevailed in the shootout with a 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The C's fired on all cylinders from the opening tip. They had a 126 offensive rating in the first quarter and ended up shooting 55.6 percent from the floor (43.2 percent from 3-point range) in the win.
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd concerned about Luka Doncic's ridiculously high usage rate

Luka Doncic currently has one of the highest usage rates in NBA history. Doncic’s usage rate has hovered around 40% this season, and it’s currently 39.1%. The only NBA players to record a higher usage rating over the course of a full season were Russell Westbrook in 2016-17 (41.7%) and James Harden in 2018-19 (40.5%).
FanSided

Here’s exactly how the Commanders should handle their QB dilemma

Off-field distractions have engulfed the discourse surrounding the Washington Commanders this week. It’s a shame, really, considering they face their toughest test of the season in Philly against the Eagles on Monday Night Football. Unfortunately for Eagles fans, they won’t get to heckle former QB Carson Wentz. Wentz...
Hoops Rumors

Jason Kidd is worried about Luka Doncic

Doncic is leading the league in scoring with 33.6 points per game, and he's also taking the most shots every game, 23.6. He averages 7.9 assists and 3.4 turnovers each game, which tells us that Luka has the ball in his hands all the time for Dallas. He's leading the league in usage rate (an estimate of the percentage of a team's possessions used by a single player) with 39.1 percent, up from his league-leading 37.4 percent last season and his league-leading 36 percent usage rate in 2019-20. The year before, he was second.
