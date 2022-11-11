ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
Lakers fall to Sacramento, 120-114

The Lakers finally played a sub-.500 team on Friday and still lost against the Kings 120-114. Amidst more players missing games, a protest bubbling outside the stadium, and a four-game losing streak, Los Angeles found a way to fall apart in the fourth. Battling an illness that made him a...
Embiid scores career-high 59, leads 76ers past Jazz 105-98

PHILADELPHIA -- — Tyrese Maxey jumped on Joel Embiid's back and pounded the big man's chest in celebration of the greatest game in the 76ers center's career. The frivolity was fitting because Embiid carried the Sixers in the fourth quarter — all while each bucket etched his name alongside the greats in NBA history.
3 Anthony Davis trades the Lakers would actually say yes to

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a horrid start this season and with the Russell Westbrook trade rumors cooling off, potential Anthony Davis trade rumors have started to heat up. After all, a Westbrook trade is not going to suddenly turn this team around. A Davis trade could help the team reload with the future in mind.
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks

NEW YORK -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder,...
Lakers Vs. Kings Preview: LeBron James Ruled Out With Left Adductor Strain

The Los Angeles Lakers return to action on Friday night when they host the Sacramento Kings looking to snap a four-game losing streak. At 2-9, the Lakers have greatly struggled to start the season and things don’t get easier from here. In this game, they are without star LeBron James who suffered a left adductor strain in Wednesday night’s loss to the L.A. Clippers.
Lakers prove to be less dysfunctional than Nets with dominant win

The Los Angeles Lakers had yet another Sunday matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, whose dysfunction matches or surpasses the Lakers this year. If it weren’t for the total embarrassment of a start for the Lake Show, the Nets would probably be the laughingstock of the NBA. It seems both teams share the same issues…
