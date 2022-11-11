Read full article on original website
Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On His Relationship With Ja Morant And Grizzlies
Andre Iguodala reveals the state of his relationship with Ja Morant and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown looks ahead to Sunday’s third meeting vs. Warriors
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Saturday’s practice in Sacramento, Kings head coach Mike Brown chats about Friday’s victory over the Lakers in Los Angeles, the way his team has battled back form an 0-4 start to the season to be a game under the .500 mark, previews a third matchup in 12 games with the […]
Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player
Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
How to Watch Timberwolves-Grizzlies Game On Friday
The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7) and Memphis Grizzlies (8-4) will play each other on Friday night in Memphis. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers fall to Sacramento, 120-114
The Lakers finally played a sub-.500 team on Friday and still lost against the Kings 120-114. Amidst more players missing games, a protest bubbling outside the stadium, and a four-game losing streak, Los Angeles found a way to fall apart in the fourth. Battling an illness that made him a...
Mavs star Luka Doncic 1 step closer to breaking LeBron James’ insane triple-double record
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic went god-mode once again on his way to a 40-point triple-double against the Portland Trail Blazers. With that, he also took a step forward to breaking a rather insane LeBron James record. Doncic finished with 43 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the Mavs’...
Russell Westbrook honeymoon is over after Lakers loss to Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night to move to an awful 2-10 on the 2022-23 season. This gives Los Angeles the worst record in the entire league, setting up the New Orleans Pelicans nicely to get Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson. It has been...
ESPN
Embiid scores career-high 59, leads 76ers past Jazz 105-98
PHILADELPHIA -- — Tyrese Maxey jumped on Joel Embiid's back and pounded the big man's chest in celebration of the greatest game in the 76ers center's career. The frivolity was fitting because Embiid carried the Sixers in the fourth quarter — all while each bucket etched his name alongside the greats in NBA history.
WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook livid after drawing technical foul for Kevin Huerter staredown
Russell Westbrook has been playing much better basketball of late. He’s also been in a much better mood over the past few games for the Los Angeles Lakers, and we’ve been seeing his famed rock the baby celebration more often than we have in previous weeks. On Friday...
Malik Monk on his Kings’ 122-115 victory over the Warriors, support from fans wearing band-aids
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Malik Monk discusses Sacramento’s 122-115 vicotry over the Warriors, facing Golden State for the third time in the first 12 games and the support from the fans in Golden 1 Center who showed support by wearing band-aids on their faces in his honor.
Lakers could have had massive 2022 breakout star if not for Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a horrible start to the 2022-23 season that has fans dissecting just about every mistake that Rob Pelinka has made. Trading actual NBA assets for Russell Westbrook is the most obvious mistake that Pelinka has made but there have been plenty more. It...
3 Anthony Davis trades the Lakers would actually say yes to
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a horrid start this season and with the Russell Westbrook trade rumors cooling off, potential Anthony Davis trade rumors have started to heat up. After all, a Westbrook trade is not going to suddenly turn this team around. A Davis trade could help the team reload with the future in mind.
Major Update On Lakers, Anthony Davis Trade Rumors
Off to one of the worst starts in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers are searching high and low to find a way to turn things around this season. There are no obvious answers to accomplishing that as Rob Pelinka has put the team in a bad position with some of the moves that he has made the last two offseasons.
Pistons game tonight: Pistons vs Raptors odds, Cade Cunningham injury update, predictions, TV channel for Nov. 14
The Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors are two teams headed in similar directions as they meet tonight in Little Caesar’s Arena. Toronto has lost two in a row to drop to 7-7 after a hot start, and Detroit has lost three in a row for a 3-11 mark that is tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference.
CBS Sports
Joel Embiid single-handedly leads Sixers past Jazz with stunning career-high 59-point performance
With a performance like something out of video game, Joel Embiid single-handedly led the Philadelphia 76ers past the visiting Utah Jazz on Sunday night, 105-98. Embiid finished with a career-high 59 points to go along with 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks. Embiid is the first player in NBA...
Former Lakers Sharpshooter Gives Crucial Advice To Star Big Man Anthony Davis: "He Needs To Go With The Kobe Mentality."
Channing Frye tells Anthony Davis he needs the Mamba mentality.
ESPN
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks
NEW YORK -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder,...
Joel Embiid makes history and scores astonishing 59 points to power Philadelphia 76ers past Utah Jazz
Joel Embiid produced arguably the greatest performance of his career to inspire the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 victory over the surprising Utah Jazz on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Lakers Vs. Kings Preview: LeBron James Ruled Out With Left Adductor Strain
The Los Angeles Lakers return to action on Friday night when they host the Sacramento Kings looking to snap a four-game losing streak. At 2-9, the Lakers have greatly struggled to start the season and things don’t get easier from here. In this game, they are without star LeBron James who suffered a left adductor strain in Wednesday night’s loss to the L.A. Clippers.
Lakers prove to be less dysfunctional than Nets with dominant win
The Los Angeles Lakers had yet another Sunday matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, whose dysfunction matches or surpasses the Lakers this year. If it weren’t for the total embarrassment of a start for the Lake Show, the Nets would probably be the laughingstock of the NBA. It seems both teams share the same issues…
FanSided
