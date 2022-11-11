Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Key Piece of 2018 Manny Machado Trade to LA Released by Orioles
The former top prospect finds himself at a career crossroads.
Dodgers News: LA GM Says Team is Less Inclined to Sign Free Agent Closer
L.A. general manager Brandon Gomes said the Dodgers are unlikely to pursue a closer in free agency this offseason.
Braves stole perfect Andrew Friedman gem from Dodgers after Rays release
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made the postseason 10 years in a row in large part thanks to Andrew Friedman, who was hired as the President of Baseball Operations after the 2014 season. He has made some incredible moves since. Los Angeles has utilized a beautiful blend of possessing deep...
Phillies targeting All-Star infielder in free agency?
The Philadelphia Phillies may be coming for blood after falling short in this year’s World Series. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the Phillies are believed to have real interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. Heyman notes that Phillies president Dave Dombrowski, who held the same position for the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019 (including during their World Series title in 2018), has a strong link to Bogaerts.
Dodgers News: Blue Jays Seeking to Acquire Dodgers Soutpaw in Free Agency
Toronto will look to sign southpaw Andrew Heaney
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Heaney Rumors: New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays Among Interested Teams
Despite coming off a rough finish to the 2021 season with the New York Yankees, Andrew Heaney drew free agency interest from upwards of 10 teams prior to signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year, $8.5 million contract. Heaney believed joining the Dodgers would help him get back...
SF Giants claim catcher and reliever off waivers from Rangers
The SF Giants filled out the 40-man roster by claiming catcher Meibrys Viloria and pitcher Drew Strotman off waivers from the Rangers.
Pirates GM Ben Cherington: Trading for Ji-Man Choi 'a first move' to upgrade offense
Even after Ben Cherington found a first baseman by trading with the Tampa Bay Rays for Ji-Man Choi, the Pittsburgh Pirates general manager emphasized the need to build a deeper offensive lineup. Cherington, who acquired Choi for minor-league pitcher Jack Hartman, stopped short of declaring the 31-year-old South Korean the...
Yardbarker
Astros reportedly targeting catcher Willson Contreras in free agency
The 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros are looking to get even stronger this winter with a new report claiming they have their eyes set on the best-hitting catcher on the MLB free agent market. There is little that Astros fans can complain about heading into the MLB offseason. The...
ESPN
Three minor leaguers suspended for positive drug tests
NEW YORK -- Free agent infielder Luis Curbelo was suspended for 80 games, and Boston pitcher Starlin Santos and Miami outfielder Deivis Mosquera for 60 games each under baseball's minor league drug program. Curbelo tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, a female fertiity drug, the commissioner's office said Friday.
Cincinnati Reds among teams in trade talks with Tampa Bay Rays about pitching, per report
The Cincinnati Reds are among Major League Baseball teams that have been in touch with the Tampa Bay Rays about their available pitching, according to a report Sunday night via Twitter from MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Morosi reported that the New York Mets, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels also...
MLB Free Agency Tracker: Astros Set To Re-Sign Rafael Montero
Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds. The Houston Astros put the tumult of the past couple of days behind them as they started protecting their players from free agency. On Saturday, ESPN reported...
Red Reporter
Players who will not be Cincinnati Reds in 2023
The Silver Slugger Awards were announced by Major League Baseball yesterday, and below is a list of said winners produced on Red Reporter dot com on a Friday. A Friday List, if you will. American League. Julio Rodriguez - OF Mike Trout - OF Aaron Judge - OF Jose Ramirez...
Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Bubba Thompson
The outfielder made his Rangers debut in 2022 and immediately blazed a trail on the basepaths at Globe Life Field. InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season. OF Bubba Thompson. Statistics for 2022: Thompson batted .265/.302/.312/.614 in...
Yardbarker
Halos Will Need Some New Minor League Coaches in 2023
The Angels have made some changes to their coaching staff in the minor leagues — and had some changes made for them. Brian Betancourth, the Triple-A hitting coach for the Angels' affiliated Salt Lake Bees, will not return in 2023. He's been with the team since 2019, but next year, they'll have someone new in charge.
Diamondbacks Reportedly Have Interest in Evan Longoria
The Diamondbacks were one of the teams that Evan Longoria was willing to sign with this winter for his 16th and final season.
SF Giants: Luis Matos wins Defensive Player of the Year at AFL
While it's been a rough year at the plate for SF Giants prospect Luis Matos, his defensive prowess was honored at the Arizona Fall League.
Tampa Bay Rays Should Target Abreu, Rizzo After Ji-Man Choi Trade
After trading Ji-Man Choi to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Tampa Bay Rays have a myriad of options to replace the first baseman, including free agents Anthony Rizzo, Jose Abreu, Brandon Drury, Josh Bell, Carlos Santana, Yuli Gurriel and Brandon Belt.
3-star CB Cameron Calhoun decommits from Cincinnati
Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun has decommitted from Cincinnati. Calhoun had also been committed to West Virginia earlier in the cycle. He is the No. 477 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
FanSided
