Phillies targeting All-Star infielder in free agency?

The Philadelphia Phillies may be coming for blood after falling short in this year’s World Series. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the Phillies are believed to have real interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. Heyman notes that Phillies president Dave Dombrowski, who held the same position for the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019 (including during their World Series title in 2018), has a strong link to Bogaerts.
Astros reportedly targeting catcher Willson Contreras in free agency

The 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros are looking to get even stronger this winter with a new report claiming they have their eyes set on the best-hitting catcher on the MLB free agent market. There is little that Astros fans can complain about heading into the MLB offseason. The...
Three minor leaguers suspended for positive drug tests

NEW YORK -- Free agent infielder Luis Curbelo was suspended for 80 games, and Boston pitcher Starlin Santos and Miami outfielder Deivis Mosquera for 60 games each under baseball's minor league drug program. Curbelo tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, a female fertiity drug, the commissioner's office said Friday.
Players who will not be Cincinnati Reds in 2023

The Silver Slugger Awards were announced by Major League Baseball yesterday, and below is a list of said winners produced on Red Reporter dot com on a Friday. A Friday List, if you will. American League. Julio Rodriguez - OF Mike Trout - OF Aaron Judge - OF Jose Ramirez...
Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Bubba Thompson

The outfielder made his Rangers debut in 2022 and immediately blazed a trail on the basepaths at Globe Life Field. InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season. OF Bubba Thompson. Statistics for 2022: Thompson batted .265/.302/.312/.614 in...
Halos Will Need Some New Minor League Coaches in 2023

The Angels have made some changes to their coaching staff in the minor leagues — and had some changes made for them. Brian Betancourth, the Triple-A hitting coach for the Angels' affiliated Salt Lake Bees, will not return in 2023. He's been with the team since 2019, but next year, they'll have someone new in charge.
3-star CB Cameron Calhoun decommits from Cincinnati

Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun has decommitted from Cincinnati. Calhoun had also been committed to West Virginia earlier in the cycle. He is the No. 477 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
CINCINNATI, OH
