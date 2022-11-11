Read full article on original website
NFL World Praying For Bills Star Josh Allen Today
The Buffalo Bills just went for it on fourth down against the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the Bills fail to convert, but Allen appears to have gotten banged up on the play. Allen, who threw an interception to Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, was down on the field, getting attention...
Look: Odell Beckham Has 2-Word Reaction To Crazy Bills Game
Odell Beckham is all of us right now. In what is the game of the year in the NFL thus far, the Bills and Vikings are headed to overtime after some insane sequences of events. Taking to Twitter, OBJ shared his thoughts on Sunday's action: "UNBELIEVABLE GAME!!!!" Fans hopped in...
Video: Josh Allen's Reaction To Overtime Loss Is Going Viral
Josh Allen's interception in the red zone with less than two minutes remaining in overtime sealed a 33-30 loss for the Buffalo Bills. It was the fourth red zone interception for Allen in the last two weeks and the third-straight game with two interceptions for the star signal caller. Allen remains one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league, but his penchant for coughing up the ball has to be a concern for Bills fans.
3 Bold Predictions for Vikings at Bills
The Minnesota Vikings are on the road to face off against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium this Sunday. Minnesota edges the head-to-head history 8-6 in games dating back to 1971. The Bills have had the better of the Vikings recently, winning four of the last five meetings, including the...
NFL World Not Happy With Kirk Cousins' Performance Today
Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings have played like legitimate Super Bowl contenders for most of the 2022 season. Today is different, though. Cousins and the Vikings are looking pretty bad against the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon. Cousins, especially, has had some throws he'd like to have back.
Vikings fan learns the hard way that breaking tables isn’t as easy as Bills Mafia makes it look
Leave it to the professionals, Vikings fans. Minnesota Vikings fans showed up in large numbers to Highmark Stadium for today’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Much like the Bills Mafia, Vikings fans found themselves enjoying some pre-game tailgating.
Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills v. Vikings
Note: This stream has ended. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before the Bills face the Minnesota Vikings, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is here to get you prepped for the game. You can watch BKL starting at 11 a.m. on this page or on-air on News 4 and the CW23. The Bills are slated to […]
Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video
The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
NFL World Is Furious With Sean McDermott's Decision
NFL fans typically like it when coaches get aggressive and go for it on fourth down. However, most of the NFL world is questioning Sean McDermott's bizarre decision against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afernoon. Up by 10 points deep in the Vikings territory, the Bills opted to go for...
Get Ready to Learn the Name of Vikings Rookie CB
Third-year Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler will miss Sunday’s bout with the Buffalo Bills, unlocking an opportunity for a rookie — one who shined in Week 9 at Washington. His name is Akayleb Evans, a man snagging headlines last April because of his general manager. The Vikings selected...
Will Bills be without Josh Allen vs. Vikings? Here's the latest
If you’re a Buffalo Bills fan, this week has gone from bad to worse. And that’s because the chances of starting quarterback Josh Allen playing against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 keep precipitously waning. Bills coach Sean McDermott didn’t make fans feel any better talking to the...
Bills Announce Josh Allen's Status For Vikings Game
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is officially questionable for this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen is dealing with a right elbow injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of it. Fortunately for the Bills, it appears Allen is making progress in his recovery. On Friday, he...
Bills Players Who Won’t Play Today Against the Vikings
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to host the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium this afternoon. It's just the second 1 pm home game so far this regular season. The Bills are still atop the AFC standings at 6-2, holding a tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs with a head-to-head victory.
Lions RB coach sends message to D’Andre Swift amid frustration vs. Packers
The Detroit Lions put together enough of an offensive performance against the Green Bay Packers to come away victorious. One player who contributed to that offensive effort is running back D’Andre Swift. However, his time in the game was very limited. Swift played just 10 offensive snaps during the...
Week 10 Inactives for Bills and Vikings
With the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings set to kick off in just about an hour, the two teams have released their inactives lists for Week 10. For the Vikings, there are no real surprises on the list. Their inactives are as follows:. OLB Luiji Vilain. OLB Benton Whitley. G/C...
Will NY Jets RB Breece Hall return to previous form after ACL tear?
The Jets’ back was the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year prior to his season-ending injury. The New York Jets are winning despite having lost one of their best players for the season. Unfortunately, during the Jets’ Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos, Breece Hall became the...
Major Josh Allen injury update revealed
The Buffalo Bills face the Minnesota Vikings in a potential Super Bowl matchup on Sunday. All eyes have been focused on the right elbow of Bills quarterback Josh Allen after last week’s loss to the New York Jets. An injury to Allen’s throwing arm has had him listed as “questionable” heading into the showdown.
Jets insider Greg Buttle grades the team’s performance
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Jets insider Greg Buttle grades Gang Green on their first half of the NFL season. As the team’s former linebacker, he’s a tough grader! Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
3 Best Sportsbooks Promos for Commanders vs Eagles (Get $300 Free in Maryland)
The Commanders still have an opportunity to reach the playoffs but face a massive test against the unbeaten Eagles in Week 10. As Washington looks to end Philly’s dream of perfection, three different sportsbooks have amazing promos totaling $2,200 in free bets for Commanders fans. I’ll explain each offer here and help new users secure some free bets for the upcoming legalization of sports betting too.
Traffic information for Bills vs. Vikings game at Highmark Stadium Sunday
The Erie County Sheriff's Office has announced traffic information for the Buffalo Bills matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.
