Georgia men’s basketball falls 81-71 to Wake Forest
The Georgia men’s basketball team lost on the road to Wake Forest 81 to 71 on Friday, Nov. 11. The Bulldogs flirted with a comeback in the second half but could not overcome an ugly first half that saw them shoot just 9 of 30 from the field on the way to a 41 to 22 halftime deficit.
Georgia soccer beats Samford 2-0, advances in NCAA Tournament
The seventh-seeded Georgia Bulldogs welcomed the Samford Bulldogs to the Turner Soccer Complex on Nov. 11 and defeated them 2-0 to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Coming into the game, Samford had only allowed more than one goal once this regular season. The team was going...
Second-half surges power Auburn, Alabama to wins
AUBURN – Providing non-stop energy with his high-stepping, chest-bumping exploits, Dylan Cardwell sparked No. 15 Auburn’s second-half comeback in Friday’s 67-59 win over South Florida at Neville Arena, the Tigers’ 40th consecutive non-conference home victory. Cardwell equaled his career high with five blocked shots, scored seven...
Georgia clinches SEC East title in win over Mississippi State
With a 45-19 win over Mississippi State, Georgia clinched the SEC East and will represent the division in the SEC championship game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta. The Bulldogs have now won the SEC East in five of Kirby Smart’s seven seasons as head coach. Georgia is 1-3 in its previous four SEC championship appearances with the lone win coming over Auburn in 2017. The Bulldogs lost to Alabama in 2018 and 2021 and LSU in 2019.
Halftime observations: Georgia leads Mississippi State 17-12
The Georgia Bulldogs lead 17-12 at halftime against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. It’s cold and windy in Starkville this evening, but Stetson Bennett and the offense got off to a hot start. Bennett finished the half completing 18 out of 25 passes for 177 yards, one touchdown, and one interception with a rushing touchdown.
McConkey enjoys career night against Mississippi State
Ladd McConkey has struggled at times this season, with fumbles and dropped passes plaguing the usually sure-handed Georgia wide receiver. If there were any remaining doubts that McConkey was back to playing his best, he answered those questions with an outstanding performance against Mississippi State. In Georgia’s 45-19 win, McConkey...
Postgame observations: Georgia defeats Mississippi State 45-19
The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 45-19 on Saturday, Nov. 12. Georgia improved to 10-0 this season, while Mississippi State fell to 6-4. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. Offense uneven in spite of scoring barrage. Ladd McConkey took an end-around 70 yards for a...
Auburn fans roll Toomer's Corner after first win of Cadillac Williams era
It’s been a tough season for Auburn. The Tigers started 3-6 and parted ways with Bryan Harsin at the end of October. Auburn, however, had reason to celebrate Saturday night. It beat visiting Texas A&M 13-10 to get its 4th win of the season. It was also the 1st...
Montgomery, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Montgomery. The Trinity Presbyterian School basketball team will have a game with Saint James School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00. The Robert E. Lee High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Montgomery High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
IN PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium
AUBURN, Alabama — Getting set for his first home game as Auburn's interim coach, Cadillac Williams arrived to Jordan-Hare Stadium to a massive crowd at Tiger Walk and a roaring ovation from the student section two hours before kickoff. Check out shots of Williams here, from our staff photographer Greg McWilliams.
What Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M players said after loss at Auburn
Jimbo Fisher and a few Texas A&M players addressed the media after the Aggies’ 13-10 loss against Auburn in front of a sold-out crowd at Jordan-Hare. Fisher’s squad is on a six-game losing streak after losing at Auburn, while the Tigers got the first win for Cadillac Williams as Auburn’s interim coach.
Auburn football: Pac-12 head coach potentially using AU in contract talks
According to Auburn Daily’s Lance Dawe, Dan Lanning is still in talks with Auburn football about making the jump to the SEC — but Dawe added that those talks may be merely utilitarian to get more money from Oregon on his next deal. Lanning was initially linked to...
Behind enemy bylines: Previewing No. 1 Georgia against Mississippi State
Football reporter Meadow Barrow discussed Georgia’s matchup against Mississippi State this weekend with sports editor Dylan Flippo from Mississippi State’s student newspaper, The Reflector. The following story has been edited lightly for clarity:. Meadow Barrow: What's the atmosphere around campus like?. Dylan Flippo: You can definitely sense that...
Paul Finebaum credits Cadillac Williams, weighs if money will affect Auburn's coaching search
Auburn football's head coaching job still has an empty spot to fill. Bryan Harsin was fired Oct. 31, but the talks of him being ousted from the program happened long before the official decision. Running backs coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams is Auburn's interim head coach for the remainder of the regular season, Williams impressed Tigers fans in the 39-33 overtime loss against Mississippi State. Despite it being their fifth loss in a row, the team played with a fight that left a mark.
PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Mississippi State, first half
Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, assistant photo editor and currently, photo editor.
LEE: A story about Auburn, the place of dreams you didn’t even know to dream
Imagine what it was like for Ronnie Brown last Saturday, standing in the locker room in Starkville and watching his partner, his buddy, his old running dog, Carnell Williams, deliver the pregame speech. Who’d have thought?. Never Cadillac. “I’ve got to be honest with everybody: This was never a...
Auburn football fans won’t be happy with who MA put in front of Deion Sanders in HC rankings
As the Carnell “Cadillac” Williams era of Auburn football reaches its high point on the Plains on November 12 as Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M come to Jordan-Hare Stadium, the next head coach question looms in the background. For as much as everyone would love for Cadillac to...
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
Prattville power lifter is a world champ
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Andrea Armstrong was just a teenager when her life took a major turn. “That’s why I started doing this,” said powerlifter Andrea Armstrong. “My father passed away. I knew I didn’t have the strongest person in my life anymore. I had to be strong for myself and my family.”
Alabama’s capital removes Confederate names from 2 schools
Two high schools in Alabama's capital, a hub of the civil rights movement, will no longer bear the names of Confederate leaders.
