Montgomery, AL

Red and Black

Georgia men’s basketball falls 81-71 to Wake Forest

The Georgia men’s basketball team lost on the road to Wake Forest 81 to 71 on Friday, Nov. 11. The Bulldogs flirted with a comeback in the second half but could not overcome an ugly first half that saw them shoot just 9 of 30 from the field on the way to a 41 to 22 halftime deficit.
Red and Black

Georgia soccer beats Samford 2-0, advances in NCAA Tournament

The seventh-seeded Georgia Bulldogs welcomed the Samford Bulldogs to the Turner Soccer Complex on Nov. 11 and defeated them 2-0 to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Coming into the game, Samford had only allowed more than one goal once this regular season. The team was going...
Opelika-Auburn News

Second-half surges power Auburn, Alabama to wins

AUBURN – Providing non-stop energy with his high-stepping, chest-bumping exploits, Dylan Cardwell sparked No. 15 Auburn’s second-half comeback in Friday’s 67-59 win over South Florida at Neville Arena, the Tigers’ 40th consecutive non-conference home victory. Cardwell equaled his career high with five blocked shots, scored seven...
Red and Black

Georgia clinches SEC East title in win over Mississippi State

With a 45-19 win over Mississippi State, Georgia clinched the SEC East and will represent the division in the SEC championship game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta. The Bulldogs have now won the SEC East in five of Kirby Smart’s seven seasons as head coach. Georgia is 1-3 in its previous four SEC championship appearances with the lone win coming over Auburn in 2017. The Bulldogs lost to Alabama in 2018 and 2021 and LSU in 2019.
Red and Black

Halftime observations: Georgia leads Mississippi State 17-12

The Georgia Bulldogs lead 17-12 at halftime against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. It’s cold and windy in Starkville this evening, but Stetson Bennett and the offense got off to a hot start. Bennett finished the half completing 18 out of 25 passes for 177 yards, one touchdown, and one interception with a rushing touchdown.
Red and Black

McConkey enjoys career night against Mississippi State

Ladd McConkey has struggled at times this season, with fumbles and dropped passes plaguing the usually sure-handed Georgia wide receiver. If there were any remaining doubts that McConkey was back to playing his best, he answered those questions with an outstanding performance against Mississippi State. In Georgia’s 45-19 win, McConkey...
Red and Black

Postgame observations: Georgia defeats Mississippi State 45-19

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 45-19 on Saturday, Nov. 12. Georgia improved to 10-0 this season, while Mississippi State fell to 6-4. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. Offense uneven in spite of scoring barrage. Ladd McConkey took an end-around 70 yards for a...
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium

AUBURN, Alabama — Getting set for his first home game as Auburn's interim coach, Cadillac Williams arrived to Jordan-Hare Stadium to a massive crowd at Tiger Walk and a roaring ovation from the student section two hours before kickoff. Check out shots of Williams here, from our staff photographer Greg McWilliams.
Red and Black

Behind enemy bylines: Previewing No. 1 Georgia against Mississippi State

Football reporter Meadow Barrow discussed Georgia’s matchup against Mississippi State this weekend with sports editor Dylan Flippo from Mississippi State’s student newspaper, The Reflector. The following story has been edited lightly for clarity:. Meadow Barrow: What's the atmosphere around campus like?. Dylan Flippo: You can definitely sense that...
247Sports

Paul Finebaum credits Cadillac Williams, weighs if money will affect Auburn's coaching search

Auburn football's head coaching job still has an empty spot to fill. Bryan Harsin was fired Oct. 31, but the talks of him being ousted from the program happened long before the official decision. Running backs coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams is Auburn's interim head coach for the remainder of the regular season, Williams impressed Tigers fans in the 39-33 overtime loss against Mississippi State. Despite it being their fifth loss in a row, the team played with a fight that left a mark.
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Mississippi State, first half

Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, assistant photo editor and currently, photo editor.
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
WSFA

Prattville power lifter is a world champ

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Andrea Armstrong was just a teenager when her life took a major turn. “That’s why I started doing this,” said powerlifter Andrea Armstrong. “My father passed away. I knew I didn’t have the strongest person in my life anymore. I had to be strong for myself and my family.”
