David Trone returning to Congress after edging out Republican Parrott
BALTIMORE — David Trone is headed back to Congress to represent Maryland's 6th District. This after Republican Challenger Neil Parrott conceded the race on Friday. Up until that point, Parrott had been slightly ahead in the race. However after mail-in ballots started being counted Thursday, votes started pouring in...
wypr.org
Democratic incumbent Trone wins Maryland's 6th congressional district race against GOP Parrott
After a tense Election Day that left both candidates in a dead heat, Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. David Trone came out as the winner of Maryland’s 6th congressional District. His opponent Del. Neil Parrott conceded the election on Friday afternoon. The Associated Press called the race with Trone garnering...
WBOC
Maryland Governor, Governor-elect Meet, Discuss Transition
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan met with Gov.-elect Wes Moore at the State House on Thursday, saying his administration would work to ensure a peaceful transition. Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan and outgoing State Senator Addie Eckardt will be on Governor-Elect Moore's steering committee.
Del. Tim Anderson, Lt. Gov. Sears call on Republicans to move on from Trump
Virginia Beach Del. Tim Anderson, Lt. Gov. Sears call on Republicans to move on from Trump, voice concerns about his potential presidential bid
GOP’s Pro-Secession Pick for Maryland AG Refuses to Concede Landslide Loss
Apparently opting to overlook the humiliating fact that he is behind his opponent by 300,000 votes, Republican nominee Michael Peroutka said Thursday he would not concede the race for Maryland attorney general. In an email to supporters first flagged on Twitter by Derek Willis, a data journalist teaching at the University of Maryland, Peroutka alleged that “many odd and suspicious incidents were reported by poll watchers, and more reports are being gathered today.” The 70-year-old retired lawyer, who holds virulently neo-confederate and pro-secessionist views, said he would “investigate these strange occurrences and I do not plan to concede the race.” He did not elaborate on his claims, but took a moment to call his Democratic opponent, Rep. Anthony Brown (MD), “presumptuous” for claiming victory. Brown, a three-term congressman and two-term lieutenant governor, was projected to win on Wednesday by the Associated Press, making him the state’s first Black attorney general. The Maryland State Board of Elections told The Washington Post that it was investigating Peroutka’s allegations, but had not yet found any evidence to substantiate them.
WTOP
From WTOP’s Election Desk: Cox concedes in Md., while counting continues nationwide
Election Day is past, but the election itself is still going, and so is WTOP’s election update. Democrat Wes Moore, a political newcomer, won a lopsided victory as expected on Tuesday in Maryland’s race for governor. His Republican opponent, Dan Cox, has conceded. “I wish Governor-elect Wes Moore...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
Dead lawmaker elected in western Pa. district spurs fraud conspiracies
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the Green Party candidate, Zarah Livingston, has received 14.11 % of the vote. A long-serving Democratic state House member easily won re-election in suburban Pittsburgh on Tuesday -even though he had been dead for a month. State Rep. Tony DeLuca,...
‘She Was Willing To Learn Us’: Behind Democrats’ Victory In Virginia’s 7th Congressional District
Spanberger greets a voter at Woodbridge Middle School on Election Day morning. With control of Congress hanging in the balance, Virginia Democrats managed to hold the line in two key congressional districts based in Northern Virginia. Incumbents Abigail Spanberger in the 7th District and Jennifer Wexton in the 10th District won third terms in office — an early positive sign Tuesday night for Democrats. The party sustained losses, including in Virginia’s 2nd District, but appeared to fend off the Republican sweep some had predicted.
cnsmaryland.org
Four takeaways from the 2022 Maryland midterm elections
Maryland’s first election cycle since the state redrew its district maps last year provided a lot of firsts for the state. Maryland elected its first Black governor, Democratic candidate Wes Moore, its first Black attorney general, Anthony Brown, and its first woman to be independently elected to statewide government, Brooke Lierman, as comptroller.
Fairfax Times
Democrats prevail in midterm election
The polls are closed and at the County Election Office canvassing is underway. Some mail-in ballots must still be counted and could arrive as late as Nov. 14 by noon, according to county officials. Although there were some hiccups around the state including issues with electronic poll books, Fairfax County...
Hoya
DC Votes to Pass Initiative 82, Ending Tipped Wage
Washington, D.C. residents voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers, including restaurant servers, bartenders, hotel staff and other workers in the service industry. Initiative 82, a ballot measure proposing the end of tipped wages, passed with 74% of the vote in the 2022 midterm elections. In accordance with the measure’s passage, the District will gradually increase the hourly minimum wage for tipped workers from $5.35 until it reaches $16.10, D.C.’s current minimum wage for non-tipped workers, in 2027. Initiative 82 comes as a follow-up to Initiative 77, a 2018 referendum in which D.C. voters narrowly voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers. Despite voters’ support for the initiative, the D.C. Council voted to repeal it Oct. 2018. A majority of D.C. councilmembers have indicated support for Initiative 82, likely eliminating the possibility of a repeal.
Baltimore Times
NAACP Annual Awards Banquet Honors Incoming Governor & Attorney General Keynote Speaker, April Ryan, Is Longest Serving Black White House Correspondent
Nov. 4 – Annapolis MD) The Anne Arundel NAACP Branch will hold it’s 47th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner at the Double Tree Hotel in Annapolis, MD on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7PM. Ten individuals will receive awards including incoming Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. The keynote speaker will be the longest serving black member of the White House press corps, April Ryan. Tickets are available ($100) online at http://bit.ly/3T3eWMm.
WTOP
Marylanders vote to legalize recreational marijuana, what to expect next
Beginning July 1, 2023, smoking, possessing and growing marijuana will be legal in Maryland for adults 21 and over. Once in effect, those 21 and over can legally possess up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana. More than 1.5 ounces but less than 2.5 ounces will result in a civil fine of up to $250.
wypr.org
Maryland GOP nominee for governor Dan Cox concedes to Moore
Update: Republican nominee for governor Dan Cox congratulated Democratic Gov.-elect Wes Moore on Wednesday morning. Cox said he was caught off guard by the results, especially when the race was not close, "the outcome was a complete surprise." He blamed the results on low Republican voter turnout, praised former President...
Reginald F. Lewis Museum inching closer to permanent exhibit displaying the tragic truths of lynching
BALTIMORE -- The Reginald F Lewis Museum is inching closer to creating a new permanent exhibit to recognize the history of lynching in Maryland and the victims.Senator Chris Van Hollen made an appearance at a conference Saturday at the museum to discuss how this new monument could garner worldwide attention.The Maryland Lynching Memorial Project nonprofit was created to uncover the truth about the state's lynching history of African Americans.Diving into the late 19th century and early 20th century reports, they found at least 38 lynched victims. Volunteers read each name aloud at the conference held at the museum Saturday morning."We...
talbotspy.org
Lesher Surges to Top Position as Mail-in Ballots Continue to be Counted
As the Board of Election continues its long process of counting mail-in ballots in Talbot County, the latest figures released last night show a dramatic rise of Democrat Pete Lesher to the top vote-getting position. Over the last two days, Lesher moved from 6,786 to almost 8,000, but with some 1,300 ballots remain to be counted.
Virginia Democrats see several Election Day wins, one big loss
As final tallies came in on Election Day, many Virginia Democratic representatives celebrated reelection victories, while one district saw a flip with a Republican win in a tight race.
Real News Network
Making the painful history of Maryland lynchings more visible
No matter how gigantic or modest, memorials and monuments retain a certain power that we can feel when we encounter them. There are remnants of demolished workhouses in Western Ireland, worn down to lumps of stone foundations, that would go unrecognized if not for a good tour guide pointing them out. And there are specially designed architectural and immersive experiences like Berlin’s holocaust memorial, whose concrete blocks rise and tower over you the deeper you descend into the stark grid.
westsidestorynewspaper.com
Brother Moore First African American Governor-Elect of Maryland
BALTIMORE, MD – The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. congratulates Brother Wes Moore on his historic Maryland Gubernatorial Election win yesterday to become the first African American Governor-Elect of the state. Brother Moore, a 2000 Sigma Sigma Chapter initiate at John Hopkins University and a member of Delta Lambda...
